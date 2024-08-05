Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCPK:AJINY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Masataka Kaji - GM
Taro Fujie - Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO
Eiichi Mizutani - Finance and IR

Conference Call Participants

Hiroshi Saji - Mizuho Securities
Takashi Miyazaki - Goldman Sachs
Naomi Takagi - SMBC Nikko Securities
Manabu Sumoge - Okasan Securities
Rei Ihara - UBS Securities
Makoto Morita - Daiwa Securities

Operator

Good evening, despite your busy schedule, thank you very much for your participation to the Ajinomoto Group's Financial Results for Q1 of FY 2024 Conference Call. This is Pat from IR office. I'm the moderator. In today's conference call, we have Mr. Kaji, Corporate Follow General Manager of IR Office with us.

We scheduled 60 minutes for the conference. At the outset, based on the disclosed material, 20 minutes or so, Mr. Kaji is going to make the explanation, and then we will have Q&A. The material that is going to be used today is uploaded on the IR Ajinomoto's website. And the content of today's conference will be recorded, and will also be uploaded on our IR website. I would like to have your cooperation.

So, we would like to now start. So Kaji-san, please.

Masataka Kaji

Good afternoon, everyone. Once again, this is Kaji from the IR Office of Ajinomoto. Now without further ado, we would like to explain the first quarter results for fiscal 2023.

If you can open Page 6. This is a summary of the first quarter. For the first quarter, we achieved an increase in both revenue and profit. Revenue business profit, we achieved a record profit and sales for the first quarter. For business profit, if we exclude the impact of Forge acquisition - business profit increased by 7%, compared to the same period of 2023.

