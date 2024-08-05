Intel: Bad Q2 Exacerbates Long Term Trend

Rasoli research profile picture
Rasoli research
345 Followers

Summary

  • Intel's latest report reinforce concerns about the business' future.
  • Intel's pivot to the foundry business is risky and exacerbates the troubled position of the business.
  • Declining revenues and collapsing margins in key segments indicate poor operational performance and execution issues.
  • Financials show a deteriorating business with declining revenues, increasing debt, dilution of shares, and negative free cash flow.

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis:

Roughly two years ago, I published an article where I expressed my bull case on Intel and my bear case on AMD. At that time, I was long Intel (NASDAQ:

This article was written by

Rasoli research profile picture
Rasoli research
345 Followers
Rasoli research is an independently run organization which has been operating for 2 years as of now, founded by Milad Rasoli. I heavily prefer value investing compared to any other style and frankly believe it's the only viable way to have long term success in the financial markets. Many of my viewpoints are heavily contrarian and thus quite unpopular in the short term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News