Luis Alvarez

Today, we put Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) in the spotlight for the first time. The company was formerly known as Isoray, Inc., but changed its name to its current form in early 2022. In June, the company executed a reverse stock split and also was added to the Russell 3000 index. The company has seen more positive analyst coverage of late as well. We take a deeper look at Perspective Therapeutics via the analysis below.

This Seattle-based small cap is focused on developing precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treat cancer patients across multiple tumor types. Currently, the stock trades for around $12.00 a share and has an approximate market cap of $800 million.

July 2024 Corporate Presentation

Perspective has three clinical-stage programs in development:

VMT-⍺-NET for neuroendocrine tumors.

VMT01 for melanoma.

PSV359 for multiple solid tumors.

The company develops these candidates via its proprietary chelator-based peptide targeting platform. Perspective has several other compounds in pre-clinical development. VMT-⍺-NET has seen some encouraging but very preliminary data for this compound, which was enough for it to garner Fast Track Designation from the FDA. Currently, the company has completed enrollment for the first cohort and is enrolling in the second cohort of a Phase 1/2a study. Initial data from both cohorts is expected out before the end of this year.

The company is also currently recruiting for a dose escalation Phase 1/2a study for VMT01. It is in the process of dosing the first two cohorts, and initial data from these subsets of the study should also be out by the end of 2024. This study will also have a combination arm as Perspective collaborates with Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VMT01 in combination with nivolumab (known by the brand name Opdivo) in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and positive MC1R imaging scans

VMT01 has shown some promise in pre-clinical studies.

Finally, Perspective is planning to file an IND soon for PSV359. This candidate targets fibroblast activation protein-α, or FAP-α, associated with a variety of solid tumors.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community has become quite enthusiastic about the prospects of Perspective Therapeutics. Since the company posted Q1 numbers on May 15th, five analyst firms including RBC Capital and Oppenheimer have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $17 to $29 a share. In addition, Bank of America initiated the shares as a new Buy with a $24 price target on July 25th. The analyst there cited 'the company's unique approach to radiopharmaceuticals by using radioactive Lead-212, or 212pb.' and 'upcoming Phase 1 data for its lead programs will be key catalysts in the second half of the year and serve to further de-risk its approach' for the newfound enthusiasm. It should be noted that Perspective did raise approximately $80 million via a secondary offering with warrants in late May. BofA Securities, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., and RBC Capital Markets were joint book-runners on the offering.

Approximately 10% of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. At the end of the first quarter, Perspective had approximately $180 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $12.3 million for the quarter. Perspective raised just over $177 million in cash during the quarter via different methods, including some $49.5 million using the firm's At the Market or ATM facility.

Insiders have made several frequent but generally small purchases in the stock this year. So far in 2024, they have bought just over $500,000 worth of equity collectively. In addition, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) bought nearly $21 million worth of shares via a private placement in early March of this year.

Conclusion:

Perspective has a somewhat intriguing pipeline and has recently addressed its current funding needs. However, I am passing on any investment recommendations around Perspective at this time for several reasons. First, the company has been public now for nearly two decades and has yet to get a candidate over the finish line for FDA approval. The stock has destroyed a huge amount of shareholder value over that time and has continually diluted shareholders. Some of the most fervent analyst firms are also the ones that managed its latest secondary offering as well. Finally, Perspective's pipeline is still early stage and years away from any potential commercialization. Not exactly a sweet spot for investors given the recent turmoil in the current market.

I may revisit Perspective in late 2025 or 2026 once the company has produced later-stage data around its primary drug candidates. I also own a radio therapeutic concern Lantheus Holdings that has a stake in Perspective and that I profiled in May here on Seeking Alpha.