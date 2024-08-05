Joe Raedle

Brief Review Of Palantir's Q2 2024 Report

In light of its Q2 2024 report, Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has jumped up by ~15% to $27.7 per share in after-hours trading. Heading into today's results, Palantir was expected to deliver revenues and normalized EPS of $652.4M and $0.08 per share, respectively.

SeekingAlpha Palantir Q2 2024 8-K

With Q2 2024 revenues and normalized EPS coming in at $678M [+27% y/y, +7% q/q] and $0.09 per share, Palantir eased past consensus estimates on the back of strong growth in its Government [$371M, +23% y/y] and US Commercial [$159M, +55% y/y] businesses.

Palantir Q2 2024 8K

In his Q2 shareholder letter, Alex Karp, Palantir's CEO, credited AI for the company's strong showing -

Our growth across the commercial and government markets has been driven by an unrelenting wave of demand from customers for artificial intelligence systems that go beyond the merely performative and academic.

While sequential [q/q] growth of ~6% in US Commercial revenue isn't swashbuckling, Palantir's US Commercial Customer Count growth [+83% y/y, +13% q/q] remains robust, and in combination with rising US Commercial RDV [+103% y/y, +11% q/q], points to further sales growth acceleration in upcoming quarters. Given AIP's initial traction and adoption in the US, I continue to believe that Palantir has real AI substance.

Palantir Q2 2024 Shareholder Letter

Furthermore, powered by accelerating top-line growth and operational efficiencies, Palantir generated $149M in adj. free cash flow ("FCF") at a margin of 22% - boosting its cash & short-term investments from $3.9B in Q1 2024 to $4B in Q2 2024.

Now, in light of their stronger-than-expected performance, Palantir's management lifted their guidance for 2024 total revenues to $2.742-2.750B (+23.4% y/y growth at the midpoint of the guidance range) above pre-earnings consensus street estimates of $2.70B, with US Commercial revenues now expected to exceed $672M (growth of more than 47% y/y [up from previous guide of 45%+ growth]). The Q3 2024 revenue guide of $697-700M also exceeded consensus street estimates of $680M.

Palantir Q2 2024 Earnings Release

In my previous report, I said -

Given Palantir's guidance history, management could be sandbagging us to set up an easy beat and raise.

A "beat and raise" is exactly what we got today, and given robust customer growth numbers, I think the updated outlook could be sandbagged too!

From a business standpoint, Palantir is doing almost everything right at this moment in time; however, is PLTR stock a good investment?

Palantir's Fair Value And Expected Returns

For today's valuation exercise, I am modeling PLTR with a 2024E revenue base of $2.75B. Furthermore, I am maintaining my long-term sales growth and optimized free cash flow margin assumptions at 25% [well above consensus street estimates] and 35% [significantly higher than current margins], respectively.

For a detailed explanation of these assumptions, refer to -

All other assumptions are straightforward and self-explanatory, but if you have any questions, please share them in the comments section below.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

From an absolute valuation standpoint, Palantir remains significantly overvalued, with PLTR stock having a potential downside of -45% to our updated fair value estimate of [$15.28 per share].

Now, I wouldn't dismiss the idea of investing in Palantir solely due to its premium valuation, as history shows that winning stocks can be overvalued for long periods [e.g., Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), etc.]. Let's take a look at Palantir's long-term risk/reward to make an informed decision:

Assuming an aggressive exit multiple of 25x P/FCF, Palantir stock could rise from $27.7 to $32.6 per share at a CAGR rate of ~3.3% by 2029.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Despite modeling Palantir with aggressive assumptions, the expected 5-year CAGR return for PLTR stock fails to beat our minimum investment hurdle rate of 15%, average long-term S&P-500 (SP500) return of 8-10% per year, and risk-free treasury yields of 3.5-5.5%. Hence, I now view Palantir as a tactical "Sell" in the high-$20s.

Concluding Thoughts

As of Q2, Palantir's business momentum is robust, with the AI/data enterprise software company delivering a solid mix of revenue growth and profitability. While I am impressed with Palantir's quarterly business performance and management's forward outlook, PLTR's valuation is detached from the financial realities of the business. Based on its 5-year expected CAGR return, Palantir stock is virtually dead money.

Key Takeaway: Due to unfavorable long-term risk/reward, I am downgrading Palantir Technologies Inc. stock to a tactical "Sell" at $27.7 per share.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, concerns, and/or questions in the comments section below.