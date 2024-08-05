CDT Insider Sentiment July 2024: Keep Your Seatbelt Fastened

Blaise Hayward/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Warning signs. Evidence is mounting that the post-COVID economic expansion is likely coming to an end. As deeper cracks in the labor market emerge, the negative economic momentum we discussed at length in the past two monthly updates is building.

The chart below, updated with the latest data released in July, is the same one we shared in the last two updates. It paints an increasingly dour picture of the current state of economic affairs.

With the exception of retail sales, all the facts and figures that we use to map the health of the economy continued to portray a relatively bleak outlook. Bar none, the most worrying sign is the deterioration of the employment picture. On Friday, with the release of the latest unemployment report which came in at 4.3%, a statistical regularity called the Sahm Rule was violated.

Without getting caught up in the nuances of the metric, the rule measures the rate of change in the unemployment rate to determine directionally if economic momentum has negatively shifted, this rule is widely followed because it has accurately predicted the onset of every recession since the early 1970s – though we say a bit tongue in cheek that rules are meant to be broken.

The market is beginning to take notice. In the middle of the month, it seemed this year’s blistering rally was full steam ahead. However, by the end of the month it stalled and today, just two trading days into August, the rally train has fallen off the tracks.

On July 16th, the market was up an incredible +3.8%, but it concluded up a more modest +1.22% and just two trading days in August the benchmark is down -3.2%.

In our previous update, we warned that the market rally was likely unsustainable for several reasons, but the most salient being euphoric/unrealistic earnings expectations for the rest of the year in relation to a slowing economy.

For now, the negative delta between investor expectations and reality is manifesting as significant drawdowns in the stocks of the most popular AI focused names like Alphabet (Google) (GOOG) (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA) and Amazon (AMZN) all trading in various levels of “correction territory.” We expect this summer swoon of volatility to persist.

Above the Clouds

This past month, my wife, Erene, and I visited our favorite place on earth, Greece. Put simply, it is a surreal place to vacation. In between soaking up the landscapes, taking dips in crystal blue waters with friendly fish and scarfing down as many souvlakis as my stomach would allow, I read Mastering the Market Cycle by Howard Marks.

On a side note, my wife was quick to sarcastically quip about my choice in light summer reading. I think she also implied that I am a bit of a nerd, but she willingly married me, so what does that make her?

Back on topic, what a book for the time! Today, it feels very much so that we are perhaps about to move from one place in the market cycle to the next, so getting a masterclass/refresher on the topic from a veteran like Mr. Marks was such a wonderful experience.

You cannot predict, but you can prepare.

- Howard Marks.

If Marks had a personal slogan for his investment style, it would be this frequently used quote from him: "You cannot predict, but you can prepare." For us, his words capture the essence of good risk underwriting and underscore the power of our quantitatively driven, insider-focused risk reserve framework.

Our results for the month were better than the average because coming into July, we knew exactly where we were in the market cycle, and we prepared. High market valuations, rising unemployment and negatively trending insider (July Sentiment is well below normal) activity pushed us to conservatively position our stock portfolio and significantly raise our reserve holdings.

That prudence worked to blunt the impact of the market turbulence that has rocked the stock market since July 16th and even generate a healthy return along the way.

Going forward, our strategy will resemble the one we used in July. Currently, the market offers predictable cash flow companies at a significant discount on their intrinsic value, and we will exploit this opportunity. This dynamic is rare. Typically, investors must pay a premium for predictable cash flows, but the elevated interest rate environment has made these companies' distributions less attractive compared to less-risky bond yields.

Approximately 60% of our stock portfolio operates in industries that are less cycle-sensitive, such as healthcare, utilities, defense contractors, and communication services.

The remaining 40% comprises mostly of banks and consumer discretionary names that we believe will benefit if and when interest rates normalize. Meanwhile, we are prepared to absorb additional market turbulence with a 15% risk reserve and ready to deploy that capital opportunistically if given the proper incentive.

As a quick real-time digression, CDT is not the only company preparing for the potential for a more turbulent market environment ahead. In fact, it seems that we are in good company.

Today, it was shared that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) divested approximately half of its Apple (AAPL) stock holdings and have increased its cash balances to a staggering $277B – a record for the company. These defensive actions in relation to a euphoric and less discerning stock market remind me of a famous Buffett axiom that Mr. Marks also rehashed in his book:

The less prudence with which others conduct their affairs, the greater with which we should conduct our own affairs.

- Warren Buffett.

We look forward to updating you again in September.

