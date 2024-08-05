CDT Insider Sentiment July 2024: Keep Your Seatbelt Fastened

Aug. 05, 2024 7:35 PM ETGOOG, GOOGL, NVDA, AMZN, BRK.A, BRK.B, AAPL, AAPL:CA, AMZN:CA, BRK:CA, GOOG:CA, NVDA:CA
CDT Capital Management profile picture
CDT Capital Management
93 Followers

Summary

  • As deeper cracks in the labor market emerge, the negative economic momentum we discussed at length in the past two monthly updates is building.
  • With the exception of retail sales, all the facts and figures that we use to map the health of the economy continued to portray a relatively bleak outlook.
  • On July 16th, the market was up an incredible +3.8%, but it concluded up a more modest +1.22% and just two trading days in August the benchmark is down -3.2%.

Woman fastening seatbelt

Blaise Hayward/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Monthly Update

Warning signs. Evidence is mounting that the post-COVID economic expansion is likely coming to an end. As deeper cracks in the labor market emerge, the negative economic momentum we discussed at length in the past

This article was written by

CDT Capital Management profile picture
CDT Capital Management
93 Followers
CDT Capital Management is an unlevered, long-only U.S. equities hedge fund specializing in decoding insider activity. With unfettered real-time access to operations, we believe that corporate insiders possess and routinely exploit an asymmetric information advantage over the rest of the market. Our value investing approach aims to tap this rich source of information by incorporating extraordinary insider activity into the fabric of the CDT investment and risk management strategy. Founded in 2017, CDT Capital Management operates out of New York City.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
BRK.A--
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News