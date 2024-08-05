Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.21K Followers

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Schmidt - IR
Andrew Toy - CEO
Peter Kuipers - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity Inc.
Jason Cassorla - Citigroup
Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen good afternoon, and welcome to the Clover Health Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ryan Schmidt, Investor Relations for Clover Health. Please go ahead, Mr. Schmidt.

Ryan Schmidt

Good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on our call today to discuss the company's second quarter 2024 results are Andrew Toy, Clover Health's Chief Executive Officer; and Peter Kuipers, the company's Chief Financial Officer. You can find today's press release and the accompanying supplemental slides in the Investor Events and Presentations section of our website at investors.cloverhealth.com. This webcast is being recorded, and a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Clover Health website.

I'd also like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including expectations about future performance. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in our SEC filings, including in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Information about non-GAAP financial measures referenced including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, can be found in the earnings materials available on our website.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Toy

Thank you, Ryan, and

Recommended For You

About CLOV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLOV

Trending Analysis

Trending News