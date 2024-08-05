Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.21K Followers

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Oliver - VP, IR
Gene Sheridan - Chairman, President, CEO and Co-Founder
Janet Chou - EVP, CFO, and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank
Blayne Curtis - Jefferies
Quinn Bolton - Needham
Jack Egan - Charter Equity Research
Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt
Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley
Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities
Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kat and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Navitas Semiconductor Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Stephen Oliver

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Navitas Semiconductor's second quarter 2024 results conference call. I'm joined today by Gene Sheridan, our Chairman, President, CEO and Co-Founder; and Janet Chou, EVP, CFO, and Treasurer.

A replay of this webcast will be available on our website approximately 1 hour following this conference cal. And the recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call. Additional information related to our business is also posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our second quarter earnings release and also posted on our website in the Investor Relations section.

In this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements about future events or about the future financial performance of Navitas, including acquisitions. You can identify these statements by words like we expect or

Recommended For You

About NVTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVTS

Trending Analysis

Trending News