Teradata Corporation (TDC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2024 7:59 PM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.21K Followers

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chad Bennett - SVP, IR & Corporate Development
Steve McMillan - President & Chief Executive Officer
Claire Bramley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley
Tyler Radke - Citi
Howard Ma - Guggenheim
Chirag Ved - Evercore ISI
Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets
Matt Hedberg - RBC
Patrick Walravens - Citizens GMP
Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America
Derrick Wood - TD Cowen
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Austin Dietz - UBS

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Matt, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Teradata's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to hand the conference over to your host today, Chad Bennett, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin your conference.

Chad Bennett

Good afternoon, and welcome to Teradata's 2024 second quarter earnings call. Steve McMillan, Teradata's President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead our call today, followed by Claire Bramley, Teradata's Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results and outlook.

Our discussion today includes forecasts and other information that are considered forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect our current outlook, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risk factors are described in today's earnings release and our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K, and in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, that is expected to be filed with the SEC within the next few days. These forward-looking statements are made as

Recommended For You

About TDC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TDC

Trending Analysis

Trending News