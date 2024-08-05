Defense Outperforms

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
47.21K Followers

Summary

  • Losses are accelerating as the S&P 500 (SPY) has, as of this writing, fallen 8% since the July 16th high.
  • The groups with the largest share of stocks rising since 7/16 come from defensive sectors like Utilities (83.9%), Consumer Staples (63%), Real Estate (61%), and Health Care (57%).
  • The S&P 500 Aerospace and Defense Industry index has risen 1.4% since the July 16th high compared to the high single-digit percentage decline in the broader market.

American Military vehicles with crude oil texture

Coneyl Jay

Losses are accelerating as the S&P 500 (SPY) has, as of this writing, fallen 8% since the July 16th high. That move has occurred on a rotation out of former market leaders like the mega caps as markets contend with

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
47.21K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News