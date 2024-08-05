hapabapa

Earlier this year, in an interview with CNBC, Palantir’s (NYSE:PLTR) CEO Alex Karp said that he loves burning short sellers when responding to the question about what he thinks about people who bet against his company. After Palantir released an exceptional earnings report for Q2 earlier today, its shares have skyrocketed during the after-market hours and are itching closer to the all-time high levels that were achieved last time back in 2021. Considering that Palantir’s growth story appears to be far from over, it’s likely that the company’s shares will continue to appreciate and burn the short sellers as the latest price action shows that investors remain bullish about the business and its growth prospects.

While some risks remain, Palantir has enough growth opportunities to continue to exceed expectations, which at the very least should prevent the major depreciation of its shares anytime soon. That’s why I stick with my BUY rating and believe that right now is not a good time to bet against Palantir.

Palantir Continues To Exceed Expectations

A couple of months ago, I stated that I was buying more shares of Palantir as I believe that the expansion of the company’s total addressable market should help the business to continue to exceed expectations in the foreseeable future and create additional shareholder value along the way. Since that time, the share price has barely moved in any direction, but after the release of the successful earnings report for Q2, which came out just a couple of hours ago, I’m more confident that I made the right decision back then.

Ever since Palantir launched its artificial intelligence platform under the name of AIP last year, its business started to gain momentum as the demand for the new products blew away all expectations. It seems that after the release of the latest earnings results, that momentum is unlikely to fade away anytime soon. Not only did Palantir manage to grow its revenues in Q2 by an impressive 27.2% Y/Y to $678.13 million and beat the estimates by $25.71 million, but it also achieved a seventh consecutive quarter of profitability as its EPS was $0.09, above the expectations by $0.01. What’s more, is that the company closed 96 deals of at least $1 million, while its overall customer count increased by 41% Y/Y to 593. The major increase came from the private sector, as the commercial customer count increased by 55% Y/Y to 467.

Palantir's Customer Data (Palantir)

Such growth was possible thanks to the rising demand for generative AI solutions, as businesses are eager to deploy large language models within their organizations to improve their efficiencies and increase their productivity. Just a week ago, during the conference call, Microsoft’s (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella mentioned this rising demand and acknowledged that Palantir is experiencing it as well by stating the following:

And with Models as a Service, we provide API access to third-party models, including as of last week the latest from Cohere, Meta, and Mistral. The number of paid Models as a Service customers more than doubled quarter-over-quarter, and we are seeing increased usage by leaders in every industry, from Adobe and Bridgestone, to Novo Nordisk and Palantir.

For Palantir, the biggest growth comes from the United States, which remains to be the company’s biggest market. In Q2, the US commercial revenues increased by 55% Y/Y to $159 million, while the US commercial customer count grew 83% Y/Y. What’s more, is that it seems that we’ll continue to see such an impressive growth rate in revenues and customer count in the following quarters since Palantir’s CEO Alex Karp in his latest letter to the shareholders stated:

And the persistent and unbridled demand for our software, for an effective enterprise platform that makes artificial intelligence capabilities useful to large institutions, shows no sign of relenting.

Considering that the generative AI market is expected to grow at a double-digit rate in the next decade, it makes sense to believe that Palantir’s growth story is indeed far from over.

On top of that, it’s also good to finally see that the government revenues are growing at a solid double-digit rate as well. Recently, the US government has scaled its military investments into various AI projects, which also included the signing of new contracts with Palantir, which helped the company grow its US government revenue in Q2 by 24% Y/Y to $278 million. Alex Karp in his recent letter to the shareholders also stated that Palantir’s government revenues surpassed $1 billion in the last twelve months. This signals that the government is serious about investing in AI and will likely continue to deepen its cooperation with the company in the future, especially since Palantir is already developing the army’s first AI-defined vehicle.

With all of that in mind, it makes sense to assume that Palantir’s stock has more room for growth. In my latest article, I assumed Palantir’s fair value under the relatively optimistic scenario to be $26.88 per share. However, after Palantir increased its guidance earlier today, it makes sense to update my model as well to better reflect the reality.

Below is my updated optimistic model, which assumes a greater growth of revenues this year to $2.75 billion, which is in-line with Palantir’s new guidance. For all the other years, the assumptions for revenues have not changed and are the same as before. While a 35% revenue growth rate could be considered as too aggressive, we shouldn’t forget that the US commercial revenues in Q2 increased by 55% Y/Y and the company has everything going for it to continue to scale its business there at a similar aggressive rate in the future.

The EBIT assumptions in the model have also been increased. EBIT that accounts for 40% of revenues is not that unrealistic given that Palantir’s cost of running the business is relatively small, while a company like Microsoft, which also joined the generative AI race last year, even has a slightly higher EBIT as % of revenue despite having lower gross margins. All the other assumptions in the model are the same as before and they closely correlate with Palantir’s historical performance.

Palantir's Optimistic DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

The updated model shows that Palantir’s fair value is $30.57 per share, which is above the current market price at the time of this writing.

Palantir's Optimistic DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

While this is a more optimistic model, it nevertheless could mirror the reality if Palantir continues to exceed expectations, raises once again its guidance in the following quarters, and retains its momentum at the same time. Recently, Citi and Jeffries raised Palantir’s price target to $28 per share, which is not that far away from my updated calculations. Given that that price target was made before the Q2 results and the management’s increased guidance, there’s a possibility that upward revisions for the share price could be around the corner. Therefore, I continue to believe that Palantir’s shares continue to represent an upside at the current price right now.

Major Risks To Consider

While Palantir’s latest price action indicates that short sellers were indeed burned this time, the appreciation of the company’s shares is unlikely to last forever. One of the biggest things that can kill Palantir’s momentum is the slowdown of demand for generative AI tools and products. While Palantir hasn’t experienced this yet, the overall market selloff that happened in recent days on fears that a potential economic slowdown is around the corner could result in the inability of the company to constantly beat expectations and raise guidance.

Considering that with a forward P/E of over 70x Palantir trades above its peers and the market’s average ratio, it makes sense to assume that in a worst-case scenario, its shares could be hit the hardest. While this is not a problem for now due to the fact that Palantir has managed to retain its momentum by growing at an aggressive rate each quarter for the past year, this could become an issue in the future if the macro picture significantly deteriorates.

In my previous article on Palantir, I also made a more conservative model, which assumed a more normalized growth rate. That model showed that Palantir’s fair value could be only $18.10 per share if the business fails to grow at an aggressive rate. Below I have slightly updated that model given the latest update of guidance. The only thing I did here is that I’ve slightly improved the assumptions for revenue and EBIT in the following years, but not to the same aggressive levels that could’ve been seen in the optimistic model that was presented earlier in this article.

Palantir's Conservative DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

The updated conservative model shows that Palantir’s fair value could be only $21.59 per share.

Palantir's Conservative DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

However, given the successful performance of Palantir in Q2 and the fact that the demand for Palantir’s generative AI platform is not slowing down for now, I tend to believe that the more optimistic model from this article better reflects Palantir’s current state of affairs, its growth prospects, and its true value than a conservative model.

The Bottom Line

Palantir’s latest successful earnings report shows that the company’s growth story appears to be far from over. While some risks remain and there’s a possibility that if the company fails to deliver on its promises in the following quarters, then its shares might tumble, there are nevertheless reasons for optimism at this stage. That’s why I’m sticking with my BUY rating for now. It's certainly not a good time to be a short seller of Palantir at this stage as well.