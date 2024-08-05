Offerpad Solutions, Inc. (OPAD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.21K Followers

Offerpad Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Bair - Chairman & CEO
Peter Knag - CFO
Taylor Giles - IR

Conference Call Participants

Nick Jones - JMP Securities
Ryan Tomasello - Stifel
Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs
John Colantuoni - Jefferies
Dae Lee - J.P. Morgan

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today’s Offerpad Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Jayla, and I will be your moderator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Taylor Giles with Investor Relations. Taylor, you may proceed.

Taylor Giles

Good afternoon and welcome to Offerpad’s second quarter 2024 earnings call. I’m joined today by Offerpad’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Bair, and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Knag.

During the call today, management will make forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and events could differ significantly from management’s expectations. Please refer to the risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the company’s business described in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, Offerpad does not intend to update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. On today’s call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These metrics exclude certain items discussed in our earnings release under the heading, Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The reconciliations of Offerpad’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures are available in the financial tables of the second quarter earnings release on Offerpad’s website.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Brian.

Brian Bair

Thank you, Taylor, and thanks to everyone for joining today. Before we dive into updates, I'm excited

Recommended For You

About OPAD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OPAD

Trending Analysis

Trending News