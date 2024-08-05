ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.21K Followers

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jerry Sisitsky - IR
Henry Schuck - Founder and CEO
Cameron Hyzer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley
Mark Murphy - JPMorgan
Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Parker Lane - Stifel
Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research
Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler
Koji Ikeda - Bank of America
DJ Hynes - Canaccord Genuity
Taylor McGinnis - UBS
Jackson Ader - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Michael Berg - Wells Fargo
Surinder Thind - Jefferies
Brian Peterson - Raymond James
Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho Securities
Joshua Reilly - Needham & Company
Austin Cole - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ZoomInfo Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jerry Sisitsky, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jerry Sisitsky

Thanks, Amy. Welcome to ZoomInfo's financial results conference call for the second quarter 2024. With me on the call today are Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo; Cameron Hyzer, our CFO; and Graham O'Brien, who will become our interim CFO. After Henry and Cameron's remarks, we will open the call to Q&A.

During this call, any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of U.S. securities laws. Expressions of future goals, including business outlook, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, including, without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, expect, anticipate and believe and expressions which reflect something other than historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and

Recommended For You

About ZI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZI

Trending Analysis

Trending News