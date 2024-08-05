Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

August 5th was one of the worst days that the market has seen in years. Driven by concerns about the US economy and the potential that a major downturn might have on the global economy, indices across the planet tanked. One company that saw its shares drop by 3.5% was Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA). But even though it experienced that downside, the picture improved drastically in after-hours trading, when the stock shot up more than 6%. This move higher came after management announced financial results covering the third quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. Revenue and earnings came in higher than analysts anticipated. Guidance also looks solid for the year. All in all, I would say that things are going quite well.

Unfortunately, this does not mean that I think investors should consider looking at the company in a bullish manner. Yes, the fundamental picture for the firm has improved. But shares do look a lot closer to being fairly valued now than they did in the past. This marks a significant change from my prior assessment of the company. Back in early May 2023, I rated the company a ‘buy’. Since then, the stock has shot up by 36.1% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 26.9%. And that does not include the after-hours move higher on August 5th. If we assume that the stock rises by exactly 6% on August 6th, to match the after-hours move, I would say that the stock looks to be more or less fairly valued. Because of that, and in spite of this good showing, I have decided to downgrade the company to a ‘hold’.

A great quarter

Fundamentally speaking, the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year was a great time for Mueller Water Products. Revenue for that time came in at $356.7 million. In addition to being 9.2% above the $326.6 million reported for the third quarter of 2023, the revenue reported by management also happened to be $27 million greater than what analysts anticipated. This outperformance was driven by the company’s Water Flow Solutions segment, which saw revenue jump from $150.1 million last year to $208.1 million this year. Higher prices played a role in this outperformance. But the big driver seems to have been a rise in volumes of iron gate valves that the company was able to sell. This is not to say that everything went well. The company’s Water Management Solutions segment, for instance, saw revenue drop by 15.8% year over year from $176.5 million to only $148.6 million. This came about even though the company was able to charge higher prices for its products. And the chief blame can be laid on lower volumes from customers.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, the picture was even better. Earnings per share came in at $0.30. That was nearly double the $0.16 per share the company reported for the third quarter of 2023. It also happened to be $0.08 greater than what analysts forecasted. This translated to a rise in net income from $24.5 million last year to $47.3 million this year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share went from $0.18 to $0.32, with this year's figures outperforming analysts’ expectations to the tune of $0.10. The adjusted figures reported by management translated to a rise in adjusted net profits from $27.6 million to $49.5 million.

Without exception, the company's other profitability metrics also performed nicely. Operating cash flow expanded from $74.7 million to $87.3 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, cash flow nearly doubled from $35.2 million to $63 million. And finally, EBITDA for the business grew from $54.4 million to $85.2 million. Most of the improvement for the company came from its cost of sales category, with this metric dropping from 69.4% of sales to 63.2%. This was mostly because of improvements under the company’s Water Flow Solutions segment. Price hikes typically result in significant margin expansion. That is especially true when it comes to low margin companies. And that is exactly what we saw here. However, management also said that the higher volumes, as well as operational improvements regarding manufacturing, were big drivers of this upside as well.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Interestingly, 2024 as a whole has been somewhat mixed. Even with this outperformance on the top line, revenue for the first nine months of this year came in at $966.5 million. That's down 0.8% compared to the $974.3 million reported for the first three quarters of 2023. Fortunately, the robust improvements in profitability achieved in the third quarter of the year were instrumental in pushing earnings and cash flows higher on a year-over-year basis. You can see the results in the chart above. Without exception, the company's bottom-line figures improved this year compared to last year. Clearly, management is doing something right.

The robust top and bottom-line figures reported by management were only part of the reason why investors got excited. Guidance has also been increased for the company. In the second quarter of this year, management said that revenue would be between $1.250 billion and $1.276 billion for the year. That number has now been revised up to between $1.285 billion and $1.295 billion. If this comes to fruition, this would mean a year-over-year improvement of between 0.7% and 1.5%. That's not great. But considering the market turbulence and uncertainty we are dealing with, I consider this a win. Management is also now forecasting EBITDA of between $271 million and $275 million. By comparison, in the second quarter of this year, the company stated that EBITDA would be somewhere between $248.6 million and $256.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

We don't know what to expect when it comes to other profitability metrics. But if we assume that adjusted operating cash flow will rise at the same rate that EBITDA is expected to, then we would anticipate a reading this year of about $194.2 million. Taking these estimates, as well as historical figures for 2023, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. Especially on a forward basis, I wouldn't exactly call Mueller Water Products expensive. But I would hesitate to call it cheap. That chart also shows how shares were priced when I last wrote about the company. Especially when it comes to the price to operating cash flow approach, you can see how Mueller Water Products has gotten quite a bit more expensive. As part of my analysis, I then compared it in the table below to five similar firms. And what I found was that, on a price to operating cash flow basis, our candidate was indeed the cheapest of the group. However, when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, three of the five comparable firms ended up being cheaper than it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow Mueller Water Products 16.1 12.2 John Bean Technologies (JBT) 66.4 12.1 ESCO Technologies (ESE) 28.4 16.2 Enpro (NPO) 16.2 23.8 Hillenbrand (HI) 19.2 11.2 ATS Corporation (ATS) 34.7 11.1 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

All things considered, I would say that Mueller Water Products really had a solid quarter. The company exceeded forecasts on both the top and bottom lines. The increase in guidance was also great to see. Management has proven time and time again that the company is most certainly not a bad business. In the long run, I expect further growth, both in revenue and profits, as well as in shareholder value. But because of how shares are now priced, I think that downgrading the stock to a ‘hold’ makes the most sense.