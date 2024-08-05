Medifast, Inc. (MED) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Good afternoon and welcome to Medifast Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer.

the earnings release for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024

today's prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions.

These statements do not guarantee future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this call. Medifast assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made in today's release or call.

Thank you, Steve, and thank you all for joining us today. With me today is Jim Maloney, Medifast's CFO.

I'm pleased to report on our business transformation progress and share our vision for Medifast in this fast-moving and exciting time for our sector. Medical innovations are enabling more people than ever before to access transformative health solutions.

As we have discussed in previous earnings calls, the rapid expansion in both the availability and acceptance of GLP-1 medications in the United States and beyond is reshaping the weight loss landscape, which we believe presents both significant challenges and opportunities for our company.

Our mission, refined over the course of the last 40 years, remains focused on helping individuals achieve healthier lifestyles through integrated, holistic solutions. But now we, in conjunction with our incredible OPTAVIA independent coaches and in collaboration with LifeMD telehealth physicians, expect to be able to put healthy lifestyle transformation within the reach of more people than ever before.

Industry projections indicate that as many as 20 million people or more in the US could be utilizing GLP-1 medications by 2030, whether it be medications we already see in the marketplace today or from further innovations that will emerge over the coming years.

Indeed, research we have commissioned with BCG finds that the support market for this population could reach $50 billion per year or more by the year 2030, vastly exceeding the $8 billion structure to weight loss market we previously targeted.

Nutrition products make up over half of this GLP-1 support market. And it is interesting to note that a recent national survey, commissioned by Capital Coefficient, showed that approximately 90% of GLP-1 users showed interest in food, specifically created for GLP-1 patients. Put simply, as a result of this shift, we are positioning Medifast to address a market that is projected to be more than six times larger than that where we previously operated.

The strategic pivot not only broadens our addressable market, but also draws upon our expertise in lifestyle modification, which has always been central to our approach. A focus on medically supported weight loss is a natural extension of our core competencies, allowing us to provide what we believe is an even more robust solution and support system for our customers.

We will position ourselves effectively against competitors in this evolving market structure by leveraging our capabilities in science-based product development and clinically proven plans. We are enhancing our product offerings, expanding customer acquisition channels and elevating the customer experience to drive engagement and retention, all to enable us to take advantage of the potential opportunities that lie ahead.

We are focusing on initiating two incremental channels for growth, company-led advertising to drive brand awareness and customer acquisition and we're also testing a new channel approach through our collaboration with LifeMD to support their patients who are seeking lifestyle support beyond medication.

We believe our new comprehensive solution provides us with a differentiated position in the marketplace, providing a more inclusive approach that encompasses nutrition support, dedicated coaching, community engagement, and through our collaboration with LifeMD, access to medications and clinical support where appropriate.

Our mission of helping customers achieve healthier lifestyle remains unchanged, and as we are evolving to provide the necessary tools and resources to meet their needs. This approach ensures that our customers receive the best possible care and support, regardless of where they are in their health journey and makes it easier for customers to make lasting lifestyle changes, whether they are utilized in medication, transitioning off medications or pursuing traditional weight loss methods.

Turning to our second quarter results. Revenues came in within our guidance range at $169 million. We continue to face macroeconomic challenges, including increased competition in the health and wellness space, including the expansion and disruptive effect of GLP-1 regimens adoption and a broad slowdown in consumer spending. While we do not expect these pressures to ease in the short-term, we anticipate that our initiatives will begin to positively impact our top line late this year and as we move into 2025.

These initiatives include strategic investments in marketing and product development that are essential to driving long-term growth. Although these investments will negatively impact our EPS in the near-term, we believe that they are critical to positioning Medifast for the long-term success. These investments are supported by our strong balance sheet, which provides the financial flexibility needed to execute our strategy effectively.

We're not only making use of our strong balance sheet, but also our strong historical understanding of the market and how to compete effectively in the changing landscape. The new products and plans we are developing are targeted for individuals on GLP-1 medications as well as those who are looking to transition off GLP-1 medications, whether because they have reached their weight loss goal, have plateaued in their weight loss or no longer have GLP-1 insurance coverage.

These products and plans are also designed to help customers maintain their weight loss and overall health and wellness as they work with an OPTAVIA Coach to learn healthy habits that make a healthy lifestyle second nature.

In May, we introduced a new product and service offer, which included a GLP-1 nutrition support kit a dedicated and independent OPTAVIA Coach and access to clinician support through LifeMD. This package is priced at $282 per month for a six-month commitment plus the cost of medications. This represents our first bundled solution for this demographic.

We're also developing additional targeted products designed to help minimize the side effects of weight loss medications, provide appropriate nutrition and aid in lean muscle mass retention. All this targets those groups that are looking to GLP-1 medications as part of their efforts to improve their overall health and wellness.

These new products, which we expect to launch by year-end, will feature more protein, fiber and calcium. They will be available in various forms, including bars and shakes, with an enhanced flavor profile to appeal to customers who are using GLP-1 medications.

We also anticipate introducing vitamin and mineral supplements around the end of this year. These new offerings will be integrated into the comprehensive plans supported by personalized coaching and community engagement.

Later in 2025 and into 2026, we anticipate releasing additional products, which extend beyond our current offer and tap into additional ways to improve once health and wellness, including targeting categories in which we do not currently have products.

The company-led marketing efforts, which I mentioned earlier, are ramping up in the third quarter with the aim of building brand awareness and highlighting our new GLP-1 support solutions. We conducted a series of advertising pilots over the last two quarters to refine our strategies and optimize our future efforts.

Our advertising is planned to span various platforms, including social media, Internet search, digital display, connected TV and radio. As the campaign kicks into full gear, we'll launch earned PR and influencer campaigns along with online video to further support awareness and demand generation.

We are targeting three key audiences, those curious about GLP-1 medications, current GLP-1 users seeking support as they use or transition away from the medications and individuals aiming for a healthy lifestyle without using weight loss medications. In total, we spent $4.6 million on these company-led marketing activities in the second quarter. Year-to-date, that number is $9.7 million.

We expect that our focus on targeted advertising will drive customer acquisition and engagement. Our goal is to create a seamless experience for our customers from initial interest to long-term relationship. We are committed to building on this progress, delivering a highly personalized solution for customers at various stages in their weight loss journeys.

By creating digital ecosystems that utilize dashboards and tracking methods, we enable better monitoring of individual progress. This information will be accessible to customers and coaches fostering greater engagement and longer customer retention. Enhanced tools for coaches will provide deeper insights into their customer base, allowing them to offer more personalized support.

Our efforts to enhance the customer experience are driven by our belief that personalized support is the key to helping customers achieve long-term success. By integrating digital tools and personalized coaching, we can provide our customers with the support they need to achieve their health and wellness goals. We believe that this approach will not only improve customer satisfaction, but also will drive higher engagement and retention rates, ultimately contributing to our long-term growth.

So to summarize. We are making significant strides in our business transformation. Based on a survey we conducted, we estimate that approximately 10,000 or one-third of our active coaches are now supporting at least one client using GLP-1 medications, reflecting our continued learning in this market.

Our product and plan development shows continued progress, with new offerings set to launch around year-end and we expect to make significant enhancements to the customer experience as we move through the rest of the year, which we believe will make it easier for customers to sign up for our integrated solutions and will result in them staying longer with our programs.

The weight loss market is undergoing significant transformation, presenting substantial opportunities. There is work to be done and we must be agile to ensure that we shift and adapt to meet the needs of a market that is rapidly changing.

However, Medifast's holistic approach, combining customers, coaches and clinicians through LifeMD, positions us uniquely to support GLP-1 users in achieving their long-term health goals. With our financial strength, strategic flexibility and expertise, we believe we are well equipped to capitalize on these opportunities.

I am confident in our team's ability to execute our strategy and drive growth in this rapidly evolving space. Thank you for joining us this afternoon.

Thank you, Dan. Good afternoon, everyone. As Dan mentioned, second quarter 2024 revenue was at the upper end of our guidance range as we continue to make progress on our business transformation initiatives.

Revenue for the quarter was $168.6 million, a decrease of 43.1% versus the year earlier period, primarily driven by a decline in the number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches and lower productivity per active earning OPTAVIA Coach. Customer acquisition continues to be impacted by competition from GLP-1 medications and consumer spending patterns.

We ended the quarter with approximately 33,900 active earning OPTAVIA Coaches, a decrease of 36.2% from the second quarter of 2023. Average revenue per active earning OPTAVIA Coach for the second quarter was $4,972, a year-over-year decline of 10.9%, reflecting the continued headwinds to customer acquisition.

Gross profit decreased 41.4% year-over-year to $123.4 million, driven by lower revenue. Gross profit margin improved 210 basis points to 73.2%, positively impacted by cost savings from our Fuel for the Future initiatives and efficiencies in inventory management.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, which excludes the onetime expenses in connection with the company's restructuring of external manufacturing agreements, gross profit decreased 40.2% to $126 million. Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit margin was 74.8%, an increase of 370 basis points from the year ago period.

SG&A expense was down 23.7% year-over-year to $131.3 million, primarily reflecting lower compensation expense due to lower volumes and fewer active earning coaches. SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased 1,980 basis points to 77.9%, primarily as a result of the loss of leverage of fixed costs due to lower sales volumes and supply chain optimization costs.

We also incurred costs during the quarter to support our business transformation initiatives, which include market research and investment costs related to medically supported weight loss, cost to exit hotel commitments for our annual OPTAVIA Convention in future years, reflecting a change in strategy and cost for our company-led acquisition initiatives.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, which excludes expenses related to the company's supply chain optimization cost, cost to exit hotel commitments for our annual OPTAVIA Convention in future years and costs for the collaboration with LifeMD, SG&A decreased 33.8% to $113.8 million and moved 940 basis points higher as a percent of revenue to 67.5%.

Loss from operations was $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus a gain of $38.7 million in the prior period, driven by lower gross profit, partially offset by lower SG&A. As a percentage of revenue, loss from operations was 4.7% in the second quarter, a decrease of 1,780 basis points versus the year earlier period.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, which excludes the adjustments described previously, income from operations decreased 68.4% to $12.2 million as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations was 7.3%, a decrease of 580 basis points from the year ago period.

The effective tax rate of 23.4% was higher than the 22.6% recorded in the prior year second quarter due to the net loss position in 2024 and the corresponding rate impact from research and development tax credits, partially offset by the rate impact from the limitation for executive compensation.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, the effective tax rate in the first quarter was 26.2%. Net loss in the second quarter of 2024 was $8.2 million or $0.75 per diluted share compared to net income of $30.3 million or $2.77 per diluted share in the year-earlier period. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $10.1 million or $0.92 per diluted share.

Turning to our balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $163.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments in no interest-bearing debt. This is up from $150 million as of December 31st, 2023.

Now I'll turn to our guidance. We are expecting third quarter revenue to range from $125 million to $145 million, reflecting a continued decrease in the number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches as a result of near-term challenges to customer acquisition due to growing acceptance of GLP-1 medications in the marketplace.

We expect our loss per share for the quarter to range from $0.05 to $0.70. The guidance includes expectations of spending $9 million during the quarter on company-led marketing and another $4 million on our coach convention.

However, it excludes the cost related to the initiation of our LifeMD collaboration and any gains and losses from changes in the market price of our LifeMD common stock holding, which we are unable to estimate. I do want to note that while we initially expected to spend around $30 million on marketing this year, we now expect that the number to be approximately $25 million.

We have made a conscious decision to better align our spending with the availability of the full complement of our new offer, which includes the new products enhanced customer experience that we expect will be ready for the start of resolution season at the beginning of 2025.

In summary, we believe that our strong balance sheet will allow us to weather the current market conditions while making the strategic investments necessary to execute our business transformation, while maintaining a strong financial position, and that transformation of our business is the most effective way to provide lasting value for the company and stockholders.

Our first question comes from Jim Salera with Stephens.

James Salera

Dan Chard

Dan Chard

Yes, Jim, it's a mix. And there are a number of reasons that we think it's a mix. A part of it has to do with some of them were already consulting with their own physicians, so they stuck with their primary care physician. The other part of it is that we're just starting on integrating the full solution. So but we see that as an encouraging sign, as you pointed out, I mean that's reflective of our training. We have about 90% of our coach leaders now who have gone through the training from mentally supported weight loss. So we're starting to see that have an impact on the ability to bring in new clients who are on GLP-1. We also have about 17% of our total active earning coaches who have now been trained. So we believe that training will have a positive impact on that number. The other big thing that we touched on in the prepared remarks relate to the product focus that we have. I think there is -- one of the statistics we shared for the first time was related to a third-party study that continues to -- it's an area that continues to come up and reinforce this area of GLP-1 support, which is 90% of GLP-1 users indicate they're interested in food, specifically formulated for people who are on GLP-1 drugs. And that was also kind of reinforces the other part of what we're looking at for the support market, which is that with our own research, 80% of those who are open to medically supported weight loss medications are also interested in this combined offer that we are putting forward. So we think that this launch of the gap filler in the sense of this nutrition support kit, which sells for about $282 and offers coaching food and six months of clinician support is an important part of our new product offer. And we're starting to see that become a more significant part of our sales particularly in the months of May, sequential improvement between May and June. And this we also just sell our convention, and we announced and actually sampled a new product line, which, is as a brand of Ascend, which is a line that was specifically formulated for people on GLP-1 drugs. So the other current nutrition support product was a bundle of our current products. This new one is completely reformulated. And the last thing, I think, just rounding out this question of why we think this number of active earning coaches who are supporting GLP-1 clients will continue to increase as we're continuing to improve the integration between our technology, LifeMD's technology, making it easier for our coaches to support their clients with this clinician supported model in collaboration with LifeMD. And we also, as pointed out, that are activating not only our own company-led acquisition spending, but also testing in collaboration with LifeMD, how we might support their patients with our combined offer. So we feel like we're still very much at the beginning of the transformation. But as we add more components to support our transformation, we're starting to see the impact, although it's going to take some time for the impact to translate into a real impact on the top line as we restructure and recreate what we were very successful in doing in the past, most of the past eight years, which is having that flywheel that brings in new clients who, a portion of whom convert to coaches and who are able to bring in more new clients. So we feel good about where we are in the transformation, but feel a real, I'll say, urgency to start seeing that new client number improve so that we can see top line improvement, which we anticipate will be largely part of next year's results.

James Salera

I appreciate all the detail. Maybe one other thing to drill in on, as you start to ramp the company-supported marketing, you talked about new products, ready-to-drink shakes or I took it as ready-to-drink shakes, maybe if not, please feel free to correct me, as well as the bars. Is that something that if the customer comes to that, driven by the advertisements that are company-led, is there going to be a way for them to order it just direct online without any interaction with a coach or is it still going to require them having a relationship with a coach in order to get the product?

Dan Chard

Yes. So the shakes are not ready-to-drink. The shakes are in a powdered form, so to answer that first question. And we sell the products, but these are really part of programs, and the program and we changed to this several years ago. We found that there's far more success for each of these clients to or these customers in terms of achieving their ultimate goals if they are tied in with a coach and the community and understand that the habits of health. So, yes, I mean, it's possible for somebody to kind of continue on their own, but they're always assigned a coach, so that they can have that support if they need it. But it's a little bit of self-service support, if you will. So, yes, they can get it and through the website and but they will be assigned a coach at the same time.

James Salera

James Salera

Dan Chard

Dan Chard

Next question, Linda Bolton-Weiser with D.A. Davidson.

Dan Chard

Dan Chard

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Dan Chard

Dan Chard

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Jim Maloney

Jim Maloney

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Jim Maloney

Jim Maloney

Dan Chard

Dan Chard

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Dan Chard

Dan Chard

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Jim Maloney

Jim Maloney

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Jim Maloney

Jim Maloney

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Dan Chard

Dan Chard

Jim Maloney

Thanks.

Next question comes from David Larsen with BTIG.

David Larsen

David Larsen

Jim Maloney

Jim Maloney

David Larsen

David Larsen

Dan Chard

Dan Chard

David Larsen

David Larsen

Dan for closing remarks.

Dan Chard

Dan Chard

