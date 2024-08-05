Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2024 10:19 PM ETAkoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.21K Followers

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Priyam Shah - Head, Investor Relations
Brian McKelligon - Chief Executive Officer
Johnny Ek - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

William Bonello - Craig-Hallum
Kyle Mikson - Canaccord
Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley
David Westenberg - Piper Sandler
Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan
Ricki Levitus - Guggenheim
Vivian Bais - BTIG
Tim Cheung - Capital One
Mason Carrico - Stephens

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Akoya Biosciences Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Priyam Shah, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Priyam Shah

Thank you, operator, and thank you to everyone who's joining us today on this call. I'm Priyam Shah, Head of Investor Relations at Akoya Biosciences. On the call today, we have Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer, and Johnny Ek, Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today, Akoya released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results, or performance are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated

Recommended For You

About AKYA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AKYA

Trending Analysis

Trending News