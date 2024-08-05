Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.21K Followers

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bill Newby - Head, IR
Andrew Dudum - Co-Founder & CEO
Yemi Okupe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Maria Ripps - Canaccord
Allen Lutz - Bank of America
Jack Wallace - Guggenheim Securities
Daniel Grosslight - Citi
Jonna Kim - TD Cowen
Aaron Kessler - Seaport Global
Michael Cherny - Leerink Partners
Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities
Glen Santangelo - Jefferies
George Hill - Deutsche Bank
Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Hims & Hers Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn today’s call over to Bill Newby, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bill Newby

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Hims & Hers Health second quarter 2024 earnings call. Today after the market closed, we released this quarter's shareholder letter, a copy of which you can find on our website at investors.hims.com. On the call with me today is Andrew Dudum, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Yemi Okupe, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I hand it over to Andrew, I need to remind you of legal safe harbor and cautionary declarations. Certain statements and projections of future results made in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements that are based on, among other things, our current market, competitors and regulatory expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.

We take no

Recommended For You

About HIMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMS

Trending Analysis

Trending News