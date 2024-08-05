Michael Vi

Palantir's (NYSE:PLTR) Q2 earnings blowout couldn't have come at a better time. Amid sharp recent concerns that the tech rally won't hold up due to worries over interest rates, macro recessions, and fears that AI isn't as powerful of a tailwind as we initially assumed, Palantir proved many doubters wrong by delivering a sharp beat in revenue and closing a number of landmark deals.

In the immediate aftermath of the company's earnings print, the stock has shot up nearly 20%, bringing YTD gains to nearly 70%. Still, I encourage investors to keep riding this rally:

Data by YCharts

Palantir's long leadership in AI distinguishes it from the rest of the software industry

I last wrote a bullish on Palantir in July, when the stock was trading near $28. Since then, the stock's Q2 rally has only brought Palantir back to recover the losses it's sustained since the August market correction. Palantir's sharp acceleration in Q2 revenue, both in the government and commercial segments, are proof of the broad untapped market that Palantir has in AI. Amid recent doubts that the tech rally will hold up, Palantir is showing us that the investment cycle in AI will be multi-year and provide plenty of tailwinds for this stock. In light of accelerating growth rates and burgeoning profitability, I'm reiterating my buy rating on this stock.

Palantir is advancing a thesis that the entire business model of the software industry is in a transformative stage. In his quarterly shareholder letter, CEO Alex Karp boldly makes the claim that many software products are just glorified storage systems that "shuffle" data round, in contrast to a true AI platform like Palantir that is able to offer intelligent, unique insights:

The enterprise software business had for years been crowded with companies whose principal innovation was selling a product that was capable of little more than reincorporating and shuffling data around in what amounted to yet another storage system. A premium was placed on developing software products whose principal purpose was to sell themselves. And a perception of value became more important than value itself. The rise and increasing sophistication of artificial intelligence capabilities have exposed the extent of dysfunction within enterprise software deployments. This was the era of thin technology and an abandonment of any real interest in results."

The company's latest results, meanwhile, offer solid support for the idea that the AI investment cycle will be a multi-year tailwind, and companies like Palantir have long been ahead of the game while many of its software peers are now scrambling to offer AI features, often with limited functionality.

For investors who are newer to Palantir, here's a refresher as to my long-term bull case on this stock:

Palantir's AI/big data applications have limitless capabilities and use cases. Palantir isn't a software company that serves only one or a limited set of use cases. Data and inferences that can be made from data are prevalent in just about everything: which explains why Palantir is such a powerful tool for both public and private sector clients. Big data is also the feeder to AI, as the two work hand in hand.

Palantir isn't a software company that serves only one or a limited set of use cases. Data and inferences that can be made from data are prevalent in just about everything: which explains why Palantir is such a powerful tool for both public and private sector clients. Big data is also the feeder to AI, as the two work hand in hand. Stepping up go-to-market momentum, especially in the commercial segment. Palantir is chasing growth across a wide variety of channels. The company has stepped up its sales hiring, a nod at the broad market opportunity it has and the need for more territory coverage. Palantir has also deepened relationships with ISVs (integrated service vendors) that can resell Palantir's products without its involvement and offer additional coverage that Palantir's direct sales force can't handle. The company's growing base of commercial revenue also proves that there is plenty of untapped market opportunity even in the small/midsize business space.

Palantir is chasing growth across a wide variety of channels. The company has stepped up its sales hiring, a nod at the broad market opportunity it has and the need for more territory coverage. Palantir has also deepened relationships with ISVs (integrated service vendors) that can resell Palantir's products without its involvement and offer additional coverage that Palantir's direct sales force can't handle. The company's growing base of commercial revenue also proves that there is plenty of untapped market opportunity even in the small/midsize business space. Best in breed. While there are now dozens of prominent AI companies in the market and many more that claim to be AI specialists, very few companies have Palantir's cachet, especially with its reputation of working for high-clearance U.S. government and military projects.

While there are now dozens of prominent AI companies in the market and many more that claim to be AI specialists, very few companies have Palantir's cachet, especially with its reputation of working for high-clearance U.S. government and military projects. Free cash flow and GAAP profitability. Palantir has maintained GAAP profitability for several quarters and continues to generate healthy free cash flow, which means the business is self-financing (a departure from many other rapid-growth software companies that continue to need to raise capital to finance their losses).

has maintained GAAP profitability for several quarters and continues to generate healthy free cash flow, which means the business is self-financing (a departure from many other rapid-growth software companies that continue to need to raise capital to finance their losses). Tremendously strong balance sheet. Palantir now has nearly $4 billion of net cash on its balance sheet, which gives it plenty of financial flexibility to pursue buybacks and acquisitions for growth if it so chooses - especially with its ongoing positive FCF.

Stay long here: Palantir's Q2 results are likely to spark a new sustained rally, and offer tremendous support to the long-term gains possible here.

Q2 download

We'll now discuss Palantir's latest quarterly results in greater detail. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

Palantir Q2 results (Palantir Q2 earnings release)

Palantir's revenue soared 27% y/y to $678.1 million, representing a huge beat against Wall Street's expectations of only $652.4 million in revenue, or 22% y/y growth. Note as well that revenue accelerated sharply versus 21% y/y growth in Q1.

Impressive to note is the fact that acceleration was driven by both the government and commercial segments, which are now contributing to a roughly equal split of revenue. On the government side of the house, total government revenue grew 23% y/y to $371 million (55% of revenue), while the U.S. government business (three-quarters of the government segment) grew 24% y/y.

Palantir US government results (Palantir Q2 earnings deck)

The company called out a significant deal with the Department of Defense, as well as favorable deal timing, as the core drivers behind accelerating government revenue (which grew at only 18% y/y in Q1, and 12% y/y for the U.S. alone). We note as well that Palantir closed 10 deals worth over $10 million in Q2. The notion that the current macro climate and a possible recession may be impacting deal closings may be true for other software peers, but it's not true of Palantir.

And it's not just on the government side, where deal closings are lumpier and have less to do with the macro climate, that Palantir is excelling. Commercial revenue also grew 33% y/y to $307 million (also accelerating from 27% y/y growth in Q1) while U.S. commercial revenue jumped 55% y/y to $159 million within that, also accelerating from 40% y/y growth in Q1.

The chart below illustrates how quickly the U.S. commercial business has grown in a short amount of time. Palantir was still in its early proof of concept stages as an enterprise software product in the pandemic era with few customers, but in this Q2 it added 33 net-new enterprise customers in the U.S., and has been on a clip of adding ~30-40 customers for each of the past few quarters:

Palantir US commercial customer count (Palantir Q2 earnings deck)

We note that with this quarter's earnings beat, Palantir also significantly increased its full-year revenue outlook from a prior view of $2.677-$2.689 billion (20% y/y growth) to $2.742-$2.750 billion (23% y/y growth), a full three-point improvement in expected growth.

Palantir's bottom line is expanding nicely as well. Adjusted operating margins hit 37% in Q2, up one point versus Q1 and improving 12 points y/y.

Palantir adjusted operating margins/Rule of 40 (Palantir Q2 earnings deck)

From a "Rule of 40" standpoint (which most software companies define as revenue growth plus pro forma operating margins, and is a great measure of growth-profitability balance), Palantir soars above most of its software peers with a score of 64 in the most recent quarter, an all-time record for the company. We note it's also usually rare for a company with a high "Rule of 40" score to see most of that score contributed by profit margins.

Risks, valuation and key takeaways

Palantir's leap in its Rule of 40 metrics does help to justify the stock's valuation, which needless to say isn't modest. At current post-earnings share prices near $28, Palantir trades at a market cap of $63.35 billion. After we net off the $3.87 billion of cash on its most recent balance sheet, the stock's resulting enterprise value is $59.48 billion.

For next fiscal year FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting Palantir to generate $3.26 billion in revenue, or 19% y/y growth (where estimates may have room to slide up based on Palantir's recent acceleration and guidance lift). But taking current estimates at face value, Palantir already trades at a generous 18.2x EV/FY25 revenue multiple.

Palantir's single biggest risk is its valuation. The company may also experience heightened volatility around election season, especially if there is any talk of policy changes around the U.S. military (we note that U.S. federal spending amounts to 40% of Palantir's revenue).

But at the same time, Palantir's sharp acceleration in revenue, its growing roster of commercial customers, and the leadership position that the company has in AI are powerful offsets to these risks. I've held on to my shares of Palantir since the day of its IPO at $10 and added more along the way.