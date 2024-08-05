CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.21K Followers

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Salop - Head, IR
John Lowe - President and CEO
Jeff Hochstadt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital Markets
Andrew Scutt - ROTH Capital Partners
Hal Goetsch - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Welcome to CPI Card Group's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Eric, and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]

Now I would like to turn the call over to Mike Salop, CPI's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Salop

Thanks, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the CPI Card Group's second quarter 2024 earnings webcast and conference call. Today's date is August 5, 2024, and on the call today from CPI Card Group are John Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Hochstadt, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone this call may contain forward-looking statements as they are defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see CPI Card Group's most recent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements made today reflect our current expectations only, and we undertake no obligation to update any statements to reflect the events that occur after this call. Also, during the course of today's call, the company will be discussing one or more non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio and free cash flow. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the press release and slide presentation we issued this afternoon.

Recommended For You

About PMTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PMTS

Trending Analysis

Trending News