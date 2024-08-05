Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2024 10:52 PM ETIntevac, Inc. (IVAC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.21K Followers

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Claire McAdams - Investor Relations
Nigel Hunton - President & Chief Executive Officer
Cameron McAulay - Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Soulsby - Corporate Controller

Conference Call Participants

Peter Wright - PartnerCap Securities
Mark Miller - The Benchmark Company
Dan Weston - West Capital Management

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Intevac's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference call is being recorded today, August 5, 2024.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Claire McAdams, Investor Relations for Intevac. Please go ahead.

Claire McAdams

Thank you, operator and good afternoon to everyone on today's call. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Intevac's financial results for the second quarter of 2024 which ended on June 29. In addition to discussing the company's recent results, we will discuss our outlook looking forward. Joining me on today's call are Nigel Hunton, President and Chief Executive Officer; Cameron McAulay, Chief Financial Officer; and Kevin Soulsby, Corporate Controller. Nigel will begin with an overview of our business and outlook, followed by Cameron's review of our financial results for the second quarter and additional details regarding our guidance before turning the call over to Q&A.

I'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call contains certain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding financial results for the company's most recently completed fiscal quarter which remains subject to adjustment in connection with the preparation of our Form 10-Q as well as comments regarding future events and projections about the future financial performance of Intevac. These forward-looking statements are based

Recommended For You

About IVAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IVAC

Trending Analysis

Trending News