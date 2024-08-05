ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2024 11:05 PM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.21K Followers

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Frasch - Senior Director of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance
James Reinhart - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Sean Sobers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo
Rick Patel - Raymond James
Dylan Carden - William Blair
Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to today's ThredUp Q2 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. Please note, today's call will be recorded and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Lauren Frasch, Head of Investor Relations.

Lauren Frasch

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss ThredUp's second quarter 2024 financial results. With me are James Reinhart, ThredUp's CEO and Co-Founder; and Sean Sobers, CFO. We posted our press release and supplemental financial information on our Investor Relations website at ir.thredup.com. This call is being webcast on our IR website, and a replay of this call will be available on the site shortly.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our earnings guidance for the third and fourth fiscal quarters and full year of 2024, future financial performance, market demand, growth prospects, business strategies and plans, investments in AI technologies, the company's intention to exit the European market and to seek strategic alternatives for its European business and our ability to cost effectively attract new buyers. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate and expect as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are

Recommended For You

About TDUP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TDUP

Trending Analysis

Trending News