Check Point Software: Q2, Various Signs Point To Healthy Growth Ahead

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
252 Followers

Summary

  • Check Point Software is recommended as a buy due to robust growth prospects, including accelerating billings growth, PNL segment turnaround, and strong demand for new products.
  • CHKP is a cybersecurity company offering network and gateway security solutions, serving various industries. 2Q24 revenue grew 6.6%, driven by strong demand for the Infinity Platform and Harmony email.
  • Growth reacceleration in 2Q24 indicates a positive outlook for 2H24 and FY25.

Male and female software engineers discussing during team meeting at office

Maskot

Investment summary

My recommendation for Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is a buy rating. Growth is expected to continue to be robust as various operating points point to positive growth ahead, especially the accelerating billings growth, turnaround in the PNL segment, and new

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
252 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHKP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHKP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHKP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News