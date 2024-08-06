Artur

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) has an interesting profile from a fundamentals perspective. On the one hand, it's a Top 10 performer in the Education Services sector within the broader Consumer Discretionary industry on the basis of its net income margin, and it's #1 in terms of revenue growth on a 3Y basis; but, on the other hand, its valuation seems to have run away from its fundamentals by a mile. In other words, that kind of performance is excellent, of course, but does it really justify a 9x forward sales multiple or a +40x forward earnings multiple?

My thesis is that this is a great company at an expensive price point. I'd normally assign a Buy rating when fundamentals are this strong, but the valuation metrics make me want to dig deeper before I can make that call. That said, the market's fear is almost palpable this week, so I'm unable to recommend a Buy because investors need to be aware of the market's vacillations at the moment.

What Does Duolingo Do?

I realize that most readers here will be intimately familiar with what the company does, but if you're new to this company, here's a snapshot of its business and operations.

Duolingo was launched in 2011 as an edutech company catering to the online learning needs of mobile users around the world. It began as a non-profit, but pivoted early on into being a subscription service that used the advertising model as an additional form of monetization. Zoom forward a decade, and by the time it went public in 2021, it had an implied valuation of around $3.7 billion.

Today, DUOL offers over 100 language courses as well as courses that teach other subjects, such as Mathematics. The company's stated mission is to make learning personalized, fun, and universally accessible.

In terms of monetization, the company is constantly pushing out new revenue streams, the latest being the third tier Duolingo Max and the Family Plan, which co-founder, CEO and chair, Luis Von Ahn, said at the Q1 call in May were the core focus of the company's monetization efforts this year.

Duolingo by the Numbers

Looking at its trajectory as a public company, the stock's price movements since being listed on Nasdaq don't inspire much confidence. Despite achieving an early peak at $200, the stock performed poorly right through the rest of 2021 until the end of 2022, hitting lows well under $70.

SA

However, that seems to have been the low point in this short history, trading on public markets. The stock has fared much better since 2023, but the kind of volatility it's been experiencing forces me to look at how its core metrics have performed - have they been as lumpy and unpredictable as its stock's momentum indicates? To my surprise, that was not the case.

SA

In terms of revenue growth, the trend has been strong and consistent. From its FY 2019 level of a little under $71 million, the top line has grown stronger each year, ending at $583 million in the TTM period. That's a +70% CAGR, and when you look closer at the YoY growth rates for the past three years, you'll see they're still in a healthy range between 40% and 50%. That strong growth is likely to come down gradually as the company scales up, of course, but if you look at how its profitability has grown in that time, you can clearly see some strong operational leverage at work.

Data by YCharts

Notice the 22% growth in quarterly revenues having led to much stronger EBITDA growth and almost astounding bottom-line acceleration. Looking at this chart alone, I'd say this was a company that's coming of age - topline growth still well in the double digits, significant operating leverage, and a ton of cash filtering down to the bottom line.

Data by YCharts

That's what I absolutely love about SaaS companies: they have low capex because iterative improvements to existing products are relatively inexpensive, and much of the expenditure only goes towards the infrastructure needed to support their growing user base. The chart above doesn't capture the TTM figure for OCF, but at $207.5 million, it's delivered $190 million in free cash flow in the TTM period. So far, I really like what I see.

Zeroing in on the last reported quarter, DUOL reported a 41% growth rate in overall bookings and a much stronger 47% in subscription bookings, both of which are important leading indicators of forward revenues. Guidance for the full-fiscal and Q2 were increased, per the table below from the Q1 press release.

Q1 Earnings Release - DUOL

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.12, beating analyst estimates by a significant margin of 35 cents. That tells me that the Street still doesn't have a handle on the kind of profitability jumps that the company can deliver year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. GAAP earnings per share came in at 57 cents, beating estimates by 31 cents.

When you look at historical quarterly earnings and revenue surprises, it's... well, no surprise that the company has a spotless record since Q3 2021. That's an important consideration because if sell-side analysts are unable to achieve any semblance of accuracy in their forecasts over these many quarters, these forecasts become meaningless.

Therefore, I absolutely believe DUOL will beat on both lines once again when Q2 results are announced after market close tomorrow, August 7. For context, the company is guiding for revenues of $176.3 million at the midpoint, while EBITDA, on an adjusted basis, is expected at a midpoint of around $37.9 million. Analysts are expecting GAAP earnings per share of 32 cents, which should be an easy beat because DUOL has ample visibility into its conversion metrics and forward earnings, which is another thing I like about SaaS companies.

Please also note that revenues are expected to track bookings very closely, with a margin of no more than 10% for the full fiscal, and an even tighter 2.2% for Q2, even at the lower limits of those guidance figures.

What Growth Levers Can Duolingo Pull in Q2?

The company is already guiding for 38% revenue growth on a YoY basis for Q2, but this time, analysts are even more optimistic, with a consensus estimate of around $177.14 million against the company's guidance of $176.3 million. That said, the upper end of that guidance sits at $177.5 million.

In fact, considering the much stronger subscription bookings growth in the past quarter (47% YoY), it's not hard to imagine that revenues for the quarter could come in very close to $178.5 million. Historically, analysts have been off by at least $2 million or more, but they're getting closer with their estimates, which is why I'm marking Q2 expectations at that level. It's above both the company's upper guidance as well as analysts estimates, but that's where I'm seeing it for Q2.

There are several other topline growth levers the company can pull, the main one being geographical expansion. The CEO indicated on the Q1 call that Duolingo Max was only available on iOS, and only for Spanish and French, but will be introduced to the Android ecosystem, as well as "in many more countries and in many more languages to learn."

The other growth driver should be the Family Plan. For context, CFO Matt Skaruppa emphasized on the Q1 call that adding more users to Family Plan and Max should help grow ARPU (average revenue per user) to the upside. As of Q1, about 18% of users were on the Family Plan, with about 5% to 10% subscribed to the Max tier. So, there's a significant growth opportunity there, and if DUOL can pull it off this quarter, I don't see my $178.5 million revenue level as being unreasonable or unrealistic.

Risks and Final Thoughts... and Risks!

SA

Truth be told, the biggest risk I see to my thus-far bullish narrative is this graph above. The market often pays very little attention to fundamentals, and tends to either unjustifiably lift share prices to unsustainable levels or unjustly punish them to ridiculously low levels. Is this the case with DUOL? Let's take a closer look...

Data by YCharts

That quirky dynamic is immediately visible when you compare price to forward earnings multiples that the stock was 'gifted' by the market early on; in fact, on a forward earnings multiple basis, that happened even before it actually turned profitable in the June quarter of 2023. It's clear that the market was expecting a profitable year at the start of 2023, but it got ahead of itself and priced DUOL at unsustainable levels. When the profits did start being realized at the levels reported, forward P/E multiples dropped suddenly to double digits. They were still relatively high, but since the company showed a strong profitability trend through Q3 and Q4 2023, that multiple crept up into triple digits again.

Unfortunately, that enthusiasm hasn't carried forward into FY 2024 despite strong fundamentals that contradict this negative market sentiment. Valuation levels are still relatively high, around the 40x mark (forward earnings multiple), so I wouldn't advise buying the stock right now. The bigger concern is the fear of a recession. This past week, and just on Monday, August 5 alone, global markets lost considerable ground. It's just not the right time to speculate.

That being said, when I see a company delivering strong fundamentals and trading at historically the lowest valuations it's ever been awarded, that's a clear sign for a Buy. I'll bracket that with another risk element - the bottom is very likely not in yet, and even if DUOL beats on both lines tomorrow, in my view, the market is not in a state of mind to give the stock a major boost to the upside.

Data by YCharts

With that risk firmly in mind, I cannot, in good faith, recommend a Buy at this time. My call today is a Hold, but if you're very bullish on DUOL, you can consider a small position that you can then dollar-cost-average downward for a very attractive cost basis - and if the stock does go up from here right after the call (which wouldn't surprise me considering its volatility over the course of its history in the public markets), you'd be getting in at a time when revenue multiples are lower than they've been since the dip in early FY 2023, when the company started becoming consistently and strongly profitable.

Moreover, if revenue growth stays near the 40% level over the next 6 quarters, you're basically buying it at a 7.4x forward sales multiple, assuming revenue hits the expected $940 million mark by FY 2025 - not a bad deal for a company with a very long growth runway ahead of it.