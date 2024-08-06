Jane's June 2024 Retirement Income Update: A Welcome Dividend Cut For 3M?

3M Announces A Welcome Dividend Cut After 64 Consecutive Years Of Increasing Dividends Just_Human/E+ via Getty Images

The purpose of this series is to review the real investment portfolios of my retirees John and Jane to gain perspective on how their portfolio is performing (month-to-month) while also discussing the process behind why we are making certain changes to their portfolio. I started this series to give readers an opportunity to better understand how John and Jane's portfolios are evolving, and I include historical results that show where the portfolio has been while also incorporating a dive into investments we are looking to add/trim/eliminate from the portfolio. It is important to note that the investments of interest to add/trim/eliminate can apply to all three of the portfolios that fall under this series.

This article specifically focuses on the results of Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs for the month of June. There were a handful of trades made and I plan to cover a few of them.

The big news for the month came from 3M (MMM) with their dividend cut after the spin-off of its healthcare products into Solventum (SOLV) thus ending their 64-year history of consistently increasing dividends. It doesn't help that MMM has also been dealing with the lawsuits surrounding its combat earplugs for the military and PFAS (also referred to as forever chemicals). In total, 3M is currently set to pay $15.8 billion in settlement costs associated with these two lawsuits. Even though revenue was down .5% YoY (after accounting for the Solventum spin-off) 3M managed to achieve a gross profit increase of 5%. This has been a major issue for 3M over the last two years and a major contributor as to why their stock price has plummeted.

One of the concerns I had was the number of investors that would choose to eliminate 3M from their portfolio after the dividend cut was announced in May, after all, I expect that many investors have held 3M because of the dividend growth opportunity. Interestingly enough, most of the comments I have seen on Seeking Alpha have the opposite sentiment in that they believe the dividend cut was the best decision made by 3M in years. I have also seen a handful of comments comparing 3M's situation to General Electric (GE) when they cut the dividend and recently made significant spin-offs with a focus on the growth sectors of aviation, healthcare, and energy.

Improved profitability is a significant move in the right direction and suggests that 3M is getting back to basics when it comes to what made it the brand an absolute behemoth of the manufacturing world. Jane has no plans at this point in time of eliminating or reducing the position in 3M, but it is possible that we would look to increase the size at the right price (Jane already holds 170 shares so don't expect to see this increase soon). We see every reason to be cautiously optimistic about the potential of the company moving forward.

June Dividend Increases

June had four companies increase their dividend payout or provide a special dividend.

LyondellBasell (LYB) - Increased dividend by 7.2%

Main Street Capital (MAIN) - Paid a supplemental dividend of $.30/share

Realty Income (O) - Increased dividend by 2.1%

Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) - Paid a supplemental dividend of $.05/share

There was one company that paid a decreased dividend in the month of June.

3M (MMM) - The dividend was cut from $1.51/share per quarter to $0.70/share per quarter for a nearly 54% dividend cut.

Traditional IRA - June Trades

There was a significant amount of activity in Jane's Traditional IRA during the month of May. While I won't go into detail on every one of the trades, I will highlight what I consider to be the most notable/important trades to discuss.

Traditional IRA - 2024-6 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

British American Tobacco (BTI) - We added a small tranche of shares with the expectation that the future was looking more optimistic when it comes to the future of smokeless tobacco. We think the stock has some room to run so we won't look to trim back the higher cost shares until over $40/share.

LyondellBasell - After the recent dividend increase we decided to add more shares to replace the higher cost position we eliminated previously. We have an additional limit trade to purchase more shares at $93/share.

Roth IRA - May Trades

Jane's Roth IRA saw a lot of activity during the month of June. This is the second month in a row where the number of trades (buy/sell) exceeded what we would consider to be the norm. I will highlight what I consider to be the most notable/important trades to discuss.

Roth IRA - 2024-6 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

Agree Realty (ADC) - We recently began trimming back the holdings for ADC to reduce the high-cost shares now that the stock price has skyrocketed over the last two weeks. ADC presented strong earnings results and hiked the FY-2024 AFFO forecast. We are at a hold at these levels, but this is because it has been a substantial position for Jane. We would need to see considerable weakness in the stock price before we would consider adding more shares.

Lamb Weston (LW) - Q4 earnings news was dismal with a revenue decrease of 5.3% year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA was down 15%, and EPS of $.78/share was down nearly 40% from the $1.29 EPS in Q4-2023. LW is an example of what happens when you don't get it right, but this is also why we slowly build into most positions with a small number of shares. After the post-earnings plunge we pulled the trigger and added more, but this is likely going to be an example of a trade that will take years to play out to reduce the high-cost shares.

Americold Realty (COLD) - Although LW might be struggling, the food storage company it works with is on a tear over the last few months after bouncing off the lows at the beginning of May. Fortunately, we added another chunk of shares prior to the most recent run up in share price. I believe there is still more room to run when it comes to the share price.

Portfolio Composition

The images below are focused on what is happening now and moving forward.

The first image shows what has happened year-over-year with the portfolio in terms of which holdings are generating income.

Traditional IRA - 2023 V 2024 - June Dividends (CDI) Roth IRA - 2023 V 2024 - June Dividends (CDI)

Here is an updated table of the extremely conservative forecast that suggests income will be down -8.6% (previously -11.5%) in the Traditional IRA and up 5.6% (previously 4.1%) in the Roth IRA for FY-2024. Remember, these numbers look bleak (at least the Traditional IRA does) because it assumes that we see no dividend growth, and we do not capitalize on the additional income from CD's and Money Markets (which is something the Traditional IRA is extremely dependent on).

I have added an additional table to show the combined numbers and created a new column to give better perspective on the monthly growth or reduction of year-over-year income.

2024-6 Jane's Retirement Income (CDI)

The next two images have been updated from my forecasting articles to look at how much the income has grown on a monthly basis and separates out what income is from dividends and what comes from CDs/Money Markets, etc.

This offers more insight/context as to where Jane's income is being derived (equities, fixed income, etc.). These are also more realistic numbers of what we expect to see for income growth and also gives us the ability to better track which months have the largest impact.

Here is a basic understanding of what each of the columns/fields mean:

2023 - Income results for 2023

2024 (Ex CDs) - Estimated income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green) but excludes all income earned from money markets, CDs, etc.

2024 (W CDs) - Estimated CD & money market income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green). Separated because we want to differentiate between dividend income and growth compared to CD's/money market that are not subject to increases.

Total Income - Combined total income from dividends, CDs, Money market, etc.

3%/5%/7% Increase - These columns serve as a marker so you can see how much income would need to be hit that month to achieve a specific increase. I will likely change these numbers to be more account specific in the future (some accounts are growing more rapidly than others).

2024-6 - Traditional IRA Income & Forecast (CDI) 2024-6 - Roth IRA Income & Forecast (CDI)

From the numbers above, we are expecting to see income growth of 2.6% in the Traditional IRA (previously 2.0%) and 13.3% in the Roth IRA (previously 13.2%) in FY-2024. The reason we saw a decline in the expected income of the Roth IRA is because our estimates beat the income production from May 2023, but it was less than the amount of income originally estimated.

Conclusion

For the sake of trying to make these articles a little more efficient I often leave out additional tables that give a different perspective on Jane's retirement portfolio. In addition to the income increase, the balances in Jane's accounts are sitting at (or close to) record highs which makes sense given the trajectory of the stock market.

2024-6 Jane's Retirement Balances (CDI)

Currently Jane doesn't take any withdrawals from her accounts, but our goal is to set Jane up so that she is able to live reliably off of the dividend and interest income from her portfolio for as long as possible. So while it is important to have account balances trending in the right direction is even more important to make sure reliable income streams are coming in because this is how we can minimize the impact of a stock market downturn.

As it stands, we are estimating that Jane's combined retirement accounts will generate a total annual cash-flow (income stream) of $34,160.61 for FY-2024 which equates to a monthly income stream of $2,846.72/month. The best benefit of this is that we are looking at an income stream that if properly invested is a sustainable number because we are talking about income without the need to sell/reduce any holdings. Even better, if invested in companies that are growing the dividend then we should see annual increases and special dividends that would supplement Jane's income to combat the pressures of inflation, etc.

Now it is important to remember that there are always risks to every investing approach/model and the risk here is that every now and then you may have a company like 3M that cuts the dividend, and in a worst-case scenario, goes under. This is why it's important to understand your risk tolerance and consider whether investing in individual stocks or in ETFs/CEFs might make more sense for you. I am still looking to write an article in the near future discussing some of the more diversified methods of investing because that will likely appeal to a greater audience.

What stocks are you seeing that aren't in Jane's Retirement portfolio? Are there any compelling investments I should be looking at that? I would love to hear any ideas/suggestions in the comment section.

John and Jane are long all holdings mentioned in this article.