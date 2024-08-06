OwenPrice

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been my favorite and only industrial REIT pick since the publication of my original bull thesis in March, this year. The underlying thesis is rather simple: one of the lowest P/FFO multiples in the industrial REIT space in combination with robust cash flow growth prospects, which create favorable conditions for decent dividend hikes going forward.

If we look at the total return performance so far, we will notice almost an exact correlation between STAG and the overall REIT market.

In STAG's case, roughly 200 basis points of the above reflected returns have stemmed from dividends, which implies a price appreciation of circa 8%. Yet, after factoring in the FFO growth over this time period, we will also notice that the multiple has remained the same at a FWD P/FFO of just below 17x, which is still below the sector average when adjusted for extreme outliers.

Having said that, let's now take a look at the recently published Q2, 2024 earnings report to understand whether the investment case is as attractive as it was earlier this year, when I made STAG my Top 5 investment (in terms of the size).

Thesis review

All in all, the underlying financial performance for Q2, 2024 continued to exhibit healthy growth momentum both on the organic and M&A front. For example, the core FFO per share came in at $0.61 marking an increase of almost 9% relative to the same period last year, which is a very high level for any REIT out there.

During Q2, 2024, STAG also continued to capture rather juicy cash leasing spreads from previous lease renewals and / or new tenants replacing the old ones. The average cash leasing spread was ~ 37% and 51% on a straight-line leasing basis. Once again, these data points are really strong and supportive of a decent organic growth on a same store basis.

More on the organic growth front, during Q2 STAG registered 1.7 million square feet of activity across five different properties and initiated a new large-scale development project with an estimated delivery date of Q2, 2025.

On top of the organic growth dynamics, STAG has been active on the M&A side as well. The acquisition volume for the Q2, 2024 landed at ~ $226 million, where the blended cash cap rate was 6.7%. Just as in the previous quarter, STAG also made some divestitures during Q2 by selling seven properties (of which five were non-core) for $78 million.

The overall growth outlook remains robust for STAG as it has the right sector exposure to capture attractive same store results (e.g., as implied by high double-digit leasing spreads) as well as an optimal balance sheet, which enables higher M&A activity.

Speaking of the sector tailwinds, Bill Crooker - CEO, President & Director - provided a nice color in the recent earnings call how already in Q2 some of these benefits had started to materialize:

Nearshoring and onshoring trends continue to make headlines and remain confident these trends will drive future industrial demand. In addition to a handful of success stories related to nearshoring within our portfolio, we are happy to point to our first concrete case of volunteering benefiting our portfolio. A foreign-based wood flooring company announced plans for $150 million expansion to its campus near the Atlanta market after years of steady growth. Following this announcement we signed a lease with this company for a 300,000 square foot warehouse resulting in a 72.5% cash releasing spread.

In terms of the capital structure, STAG enjoys two specific aspects.

First, since it applies a relatively conservative FFO payout ratio of ~ 62%, there is a notable amount of fresh liquidity that is retained each quarter after covering the costs and servicing the dividend payments. For instance, on a YTD basis, STAG has managed to retain approximately $55.8 million of internally generated cash flows that have directly fed into new investment opportunity funding coverage.

Second, as a result of a conservative capital allocation policy, STAG's balance sheet remains strong with a net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA of 4.9x, which clearly below the sector average and low in absolute terms given the defensive nature of the underlying cash flows.

As a result of the positive momentum and ample liquidity reserves, STAG has updated its guidance by increasing the cash same-store estimate to a range of 5% to 5.5% for 2024 (i.e., an uptick of 25 basis point at the midpoint).

The bottom line

Through the Q2, 2024 earnings dynamics, STAG has confirmed that it still offers an enticing investment thesis for income seeking investors, who also appreciate the potential price and dividend increase potential.

The fact that STAG is priced below the sector average, while having a stronger balance sheet than its peers, creates an interesting situation from the value perspective. The possible explanation here could be that STAG's cash flow growth is weak, leading to a lower multiple. However, looking at the aforementioned organic and external growth data points, it is clear that STAG is in a solid position to capitalize on the overall sector tailwinds.

In my opinion, the key risk here is the interest rate curve, which really dictates the cap rates and financing costs at which STAG can deploy its surplus liquidity (which could be viewed as an asset itself). In case it takes longer than expected for first-rate cuts to come in or that there will be a long pause after the first cut, it could also take a longer time for STAG to realize its full growth potential. However, the risk of interest rates remaining high for a longer period of time seems like a low probability scenario at this point.

As a result of this, I am keeping my bullish view and stake in STAG.