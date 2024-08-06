Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 1:54 AM ETDelcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.21K Followers

Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Hoffman - General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Gerard Michel - CEO
Sandra Pennell - SVP, Finance
Kevin Muir - General Manager, Interventional Oncology

Conference Call Participants

John Newman - Canaccord Genuity Corp
Marie Thibault - BTIG
Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright
Sudan Loganathan - Stephens
Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Delcath Systems' Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. David Hoffman, Delcath General Counsel. Thank you. Mr. Hoffman, you may begin.

David Hoffman

Thank you. And once again, welcome to Delcath Systems second quarter 2024 earnings and business highlights call. With me on the call are Gerard Michel, Chief Executive Officer; Sandra Pennell, Senior Vice President of Finance; Kevin Muir, General Manager, Interventional Oncology; Vojislav Vukovic, Chief Medical Officer; and Martha Rook, Chief Operating Officer.

I'd like to begin the call by reading the safe harbor statement. This statement is made pursuant to the safe harbor for forward-looking statements described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call, with the exception of historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Although the company believes that expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it makes no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in

Recommended For You

About DCTH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DCTH

Trending Analysis

Trending News