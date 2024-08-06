Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Gabriel Zimmerman as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

After the stock lost about 80% in recent years, Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) caught my attention. Prior to 2023, LEG consistently reported EPS of about $2 or more, which led me to think that the recent performance might be just a temporary slip. However, after a closer inspection of the fundamentals, my enthusiasm slowly faded away. The current price doesn't seem like a bargain to me, but rather a market correction reflecting LEG's true earning power. Accordingly, I don't see a strong case for adding LEG to the portfolio right now.

Company Profile

Leggett & Platt is a diversified manufacturer of components and private label products in the home furnishing and automobile sectors. The business comprises three main segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products, which made up 42%, 27%, and 31% of sales in 2023, respectively.

As a B2B company without its own consumer brands, Leggett & Platt competes mainly on price and quality of its products. Due to its own steel rod and wire plants, LEG is reasonably vertically integrated and, compared to other, mostly smaller, U.S.-domiciled companies, competitive in terms of pricing. However, foreign manufacturers, mostly from Asia, have the advantage of lower production costs thanks to cheaper labor and looser environmental regulations.

Currently, part of LEG's product portfolio is protected by antidumping measures introduced by the International Trade Administration (ITA) and the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC). This mainly concerns the import of steel wire rods, the innersprings of mattresses, and finished mattresses. These duties are normally reviewed and adjusted at intervals of five years and can, in some instances, reach three-digit rates.

For LEG, this has two implications. On the negative side, a lot of their U.S.-produced staples don't seem to be competitive in international markets. Profit margins therefore depend to a certain degree on the actions of U.S. regulators and the countervailing measures of foreign governments. From a more positive perspective, it puts LEG in a position where it could benefit from a more protective trade policy by the United States. I therefore expect LEG stock to react rather positively to a potential Trump victory in the November elections.

Developments Before 2024

Until the radical dividend cut this year, LEG was known to be a reliable dividend payer, even during the global financial crisis of 2007/2008. But other than the steady dividend hikes of the last two decades might have suggested, the financials did not paint such a rosy picture. Gross margin peaked back in 2016 at 24% and has steadily fallen since then to 18% in 2023. The net sales increase from 2016-2023 of 26% was fully eaten up by rising production costs. For comparison, inflation over the last eight years was 27%, which means that sales remained the same on an inflation-adjusted basis.

What's even worse is that all acquisitions during the last eight years, especially the Elite Comfort Solutions acquisition ($1.25B), did not lead to increased gross profit, let alone an improved bottom line. During that time frame, capital expenditure ($973M) was slightly above depreciation expenses ($859M), which is to be expected to maintain plants and equipment in an inflationary environment. So, all in all, the acquisitions of the past were merely a compensation for a lackluster sales performance.

As a consequence of the acquisitions, the asset base grew from $3B in 2016 to $5.2B in 2022, which in combination with flat earnings led to a drop in ROA. So, we have the unfortunate situation that the company grew as a whole, but its earning power decreased.

The Current Situation

What may have been unsatisfactory numbers for growth-focused investors in the years prior to 2023 took a turn for the worse in recent quarters. Sales in the first half of 2024 ($2,226M) fell 9% compared to $2,435M in the first half of 2023. Second-quarter sales ($1,129M) were 8% lower than in 2023 ($1,221M). The gross margin marked a new low in Q2 at 16.5%.

Although this sounds like another blow to already grim prospects, at this point I wouldn't be overly concerned, as it is a problem most manufacturing companies face at the moment and is likely not primarily due to company-specific weaknesses.

Especially, the Bedding Products business is affected by a variety of negative trends. Although the influence of inflation on the U.S. consumer is moderating in recent quarters and spending on durable goods has slightly risen, non-essential big-ticket purchases aren't prioritized by consumers at the moment. Existing home sales haven't recovered yet and seem to be still declining. If not supported by monetary easing, a noticeable rise in home sales could take a fair amount of time, which in turn has a negative effect on the replacement rate of mattresses in general. This situation in the real estate market is amplified by the multi-decade trend of slowing geographic mobility within the United States.

For a producer of private label mattresses and mattress components like LEG, these statistical trends have a far greater bearing on overall sales than for branded counterparts, which can alter their results with good marketing and brand awareness. This does not imply that branded counterparts like Tempur Sealy (TPX) or Purple Innovation (PRPL) are doing better as a whole, but it gives them a possibility to defy general market trends.

Restructuring Plan

As already mentioned, gross profit and ROA reached a new low in 2023 even without considering the major impairment charges. To counteract this, in January, management announced a $65-85 million restructuring plan expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The plan mainly involves the closure of up to 20 of its 50 production facilities in the Bedding Products segment. Sales are expected to shrink by about $100M due to this measure, while management hopes to achieve a positive effect on EBIT of $40-50M.

Although these steps seem necessary given the current situation, they cast a bad light on the acquisitions costing about $1.7B in the last eight years. The increased production capacity did not benefit the bottom line and is now more of a burden than an asset. It merely counteracted LEG's weakening market position.

Valuation

As net income does not include acquisition costs as an expense (these expenditures are reflected partly as increased depreciation and amortization in subsequent years), I refrain from using it as the basis for my valuation. Instead, I include the acquisition costs (minus proceeds from the sale of assets) in the capital expenditures calculation of free cash flow. This should yield a more accurate picture of the costs involved in maintaining the cash flow levels of the last few years.

This results in an average free cash flow of about $159M over the last eight years. Even when we add the average non-cash stock compensation of $33M, we can see that the average shareholder remuneration of $279M (dividend + share buybacks) clearly outpaced the cash-generating abilities of the company (which also explains the higher net debt compared to 2016).

For a company that did not show any growth over the analyzed time period, a multiple of 10x FCF seems reasonable, which puts the company at a valuation of approx. $1.6B or about $11.58 per share. As a bargain, I would consider any price below 2/3 of the fair value, which in the case of LEG would be $7.72.

Basic Assumptions and Risk

The valuation of $1.6B is, of course, based on certain assumptions about the future that are worth mentioning before we jump to a conclusion. For this valuation to make sense, not only must past FCF have averaged $159M, but the future must also be similar to provide investors with a decent return on their investment. This means that the recent sales slump must be temporary and compensated by above-average earnings in future years, for example, through pent-up demand and a successful restructuring. At the moment, I consider this return-to-the-average scenario the most likely, although it certainly wouldn't justify the lofty valuation of former days. However, there is a chance that things won't turn out as they used to.

If earnings remain at the current low level or even decrease further, LEG's indebtedness will become more burdensome (long-term debt is currently about $1.7B). EBITDA coverage of net interest has already dropped from 18.4 times in 2016 to 6.4 times in 2023. So, if earnings don't improve, the company will be required to deleverage more aggressively, which would halt significant shareholder remuneration for years to come.

Upside Potential

Although Q2 results showed that a fast recovery in terms of sales is unlikely, we must also acknowledge the possibility that the current outlook might be too pessimistic, especially after witnessing eight years of compressing margins. For a company that has been in operation since 1883, a decade might be too short a timespan to draw a final conclusion.

The deduction of acquisition costs from FCF implies that the company won't be able to maintain, let alone increase, sales without major investments. This could be proven wrong. If sales and gross margin return to the level of 2022, with PP&E expenses only slightly above depreciation, FCF would likely come closer to the $341M I calculated before deducting the acquisition costs. This would increase the fair value of the stock to about $25. Recognizing such a development won't be easy, however, since necessary spending on maintenance and equipment could be deferred for some years without visible consequences in terms of sales.

In an even more upbeat scenario, LEG could reenter a growth phase, rendering my multiple of 10x FCF too conservative. But considering the tough competition from abroad, I judge this as the least likely outcome.

Conclusion

After a more or less continuous share price decline of 80% since the heights of 2021, I wouldn't be surprised by a (technical) countermovement to or near the $20 mark. On a fundamental basis, however, the current price of $13 (08.01.2024) does not seem like a clear-cut bargain opportunity. For me to consider the stock a buy at current prices, sales and/or gross margin would have to improve materially without the help of large capital expenditures.