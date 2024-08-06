Leggett & Platt: True Earning Power Could Have Been Overestimated

Aug. 06, 2024 3:24 AM ETLeggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) StockPRPL, TPX
Gabriel Zimmerman profile picture
Gabriel Zimmerman
1 Follower

Summary

  • Leggett & Platt’s gross profit margin has been shrinking for the past eight years, which has offset any growth in sales during that time frame.
  • The true earning power of LEG may have been overestimated due to acquisition costs, which are not included in net income.
  • A more protective stance on foreign imports after the U.S. elections could benefit LEG in the mid-term.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Gabriel Zimmerman as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

Matttress-Querschnitt. Aufbau der Matratzenschichten.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

Gabriel Zimmerman profile picture
Gabriel Zimmerman
1 Follower
I started my investment career as a Real Estate Manager, working together with landlords of multi-family homes. However, due to high valuations, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, I gradually shifted my own investment focus to the stock market and its more diverse investment opportunities. I don’t favor a particular sector, but to invest in a stock I require a thorough understanding of both the underlying economics and the company itself. This approach naturally leads me to exclude businesses that are difficult to understand, such as those in the pharmaceutical sector, and companies without a proven business model. In all of my analyses, I try to get the big picture beyond the most recent and therefore most prominent events. By reading articles and sharing my thoughts on Seeking Alpha, I want to challenge my own views in hopes of providing the same service for others, too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LEG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LEG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LEG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News