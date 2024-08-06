eli_asenova/E+ via Getty Images

French stocks have been hammered, big banks have been hammered, and Société Générale S.A. (OTCPK:SCGLY), which is a big French bank, has been triple-hammered.

As such, it's an attractive stock at the very least to consider in terms of potential upside. Because a double-digit 10%+ drop in 2 days should obviously have some reason for it.

And this is precisely one of the questions we need to ask ourselves, is this drop justified?

Given the title of this article, you can probably already guess that we don't consider the reaction valid for the company, given what results the company reported over 48 hours ago.

We're in an interesting situation.

Banks in Sweden, for instance, and other Scandinavian countries, have seen large upsides for months.

Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), for instance, which is a bank we have written a lot about, has moved in less than a year from below 160 SEK, from where we added, to above 220 SEK, where we recently sold large swathes.

So, what about Société Générale, not just one of the largest French banks, but one of the largest banks on the planet?

Why Société Générale's drop is not justified and why we say "Buy"

Let's establish first of all that SocGen is a solid bank, from a foundational perspective.

To state that a company is "good" is always the first step.

While Société Générale cannot be argued to have a solid "moat" in any way compared to any of the other European majors (then again, very few European banks can be considered to have a "moat"), the company is still a very solid bank.

The reason why SocGen across over 18 years has been unable to outearn its overall weighted CoC (cost of capital) has to do with the operational positioning of the bank.

It cannot, due to its size on a global scale, be considered large enough to "play around" with some of the major investment bank players, and it lacks the coverage to geographically play along with its peers, in terms of bracket/bulge bracket.

SocGen has a solid market outperformance in some areas (most notably equity derivatives), but it's really not a niche player in any other area.

It's too small to threaten BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) and some of the other French mutual banks.

However, this is a fairly simplified view because SocGen does have advantages.

One is Boursorama, the online bank that's one of France's largest. This is an area of potential dominance.

Two is emerging market operations.

If you follow our work, you know that we like French businesses for their exposure to geographies that other companies avoid, but where they tend to perform better. There are some scaling problems here (some of these emerging markets are not exactly complementary).

However, the market reaction for 2Q24 showed us with a lot of clarity that many investors are still viewing SocGen in the eyes of the "old" SocGen - and that's not where this bank is anymore.

Why isn't it "old SocGen" anymore?

Because Société Générale has boosted its capital, and they've done so significantly.

Secondly, the company is a leading digital banking player.

By investing in SocGen, you're buying a 4+% yielding online bank. Also, one of the arguments of bears over the past 20 years was the bank's high reliance on investment banking, with its high overall cost of capital and its high regulatory risk.

The company's mix is now significantly reduced from this.

That's why we believe the market reaction is not justified.

We're happy at this reaction because it allows us to add a qualitative bank at a cheap price. Here's why the company is qualitative:

Now, SocGen lacks the materially fundamental safety of a Scandinavian bank, which has 4-5% better CET1, not to mention at least 10-15% better C/I ratios.

The cost of risk in terms of peerage is okay, and revenue growth is solid. The company's revenues were, in fact, up 6% YoY, with excellent performance for Global markets as a segment, and transaction banking as a second one.

Company NPLs were up slightly, but not by much, and averaging 3% is not serious for a company with this bank's exposure profile and market exposures.

Among its advantages compared to the last few years is an increase in client deposits across most business areas, with a current Loan/Deposit ratio of 75% - with that deposit base being very diversified.

The highest segment is French retail, at only 45%. Deposits are up €2B YoY, due to interest, and Private banking is seeing record-high AUMs with positive flows, now at AUM of €152B.

Also, the company continues to operate its Life/Non-life insurance segments, with good inflows, and record levels of life savings.

Net interest income is also up and is currently expected to reach €3.8B for the full 2024E, which would mark a significant increase from the sub-€3.2B for 2023. BoursoBank is, as we mentioned, an advantage here because it continues to grow at a significant rate.

But the legacy segments of French Retail, PB, and Insurance are also solid.

Also, the company's global operations, inclusive of the aforementioned emerging market segments (in international retail), are growing.

Revenues are up 14%, and global markets alone are up 15.7%, with equities up 24.4%.

The same is true for International retail, which is seeing growth in loans, good business momentum in the Mediterranean basin, and Sub-Sahara, with NBI up 6%, and fees and NII up as well.

The company, as such, is moving towards its long-term financial targets.

And it is towards these targets and metrics that we compare SocGen.

Because our argument isn't, and never has been, that SocGen is one of the best banks on the planet. History doesn't support such an assertion.

Instead, we say that SocGen is deeply undervalued for the potential it shows, and what it actually does.

Which is to call this bank a "Buy" at a conservative valuation.

SocGen - The upside is valuation, and it's a high one

We'll look at risks, of course, but the bank has an upside that is attractive even in the light of some of the risks we see here.

SCGLY sports a yield of over 4% and currently trades below $5/share.

This is an ORD .2x ADR, meaning 5 shares of SCGLY equals one share of SocGen native ticker, which trades in Paris under the symbol GLE.

You can now multiply and adjust for the native with the USD/EUR exchange rate (but we'll also do the calculation of relevant targets for the ADR here, obviously).

Here are the things we need to look at.

First, we determine what the ADR and the native are trading at.

As to that, the native is currently trading at a weighted average of around 6x P/E. That's also the rough level of the ADR, adjusted for today's market movement.

This means that we have a €20B market cap bank with a yield of 4%+ with a credit rating of A trading at less than 7x P/E. And this is despite the bank being estimated to improve earnings by 28% per year until 2026E.

What this means is that the market is expecting the company to outperform despite growing earnings to almost double, and for the yield to expand.

The native yield forecasts have an almost 7% implied yield on today's share price in 2026E.

The annualized forecast, if we use the 20-year average for SCGLY, is 250% total RoR because that 20-year average comes to 12x P/E or 68% annualized.

Even if we use the lowest normalized at the 5-year average of around 7.7x, you still get over 120% RoR and over 25% per year.

There's significant room for discounting here if you felt that it was justified.

As usual, we believe the truth of the matter is somewhere between 7-12x P/E, but we do believe in the reversal of this bank, which results in us only being able to take a single stance for this bank - "Buy".

Risks do exist, and they are as follows, as we see them right now.

Risks to SocGen

Risks to this bank are primarily backward-looking.

By that, we mean that the historical traditions regarding SocGen are undoubtedly "against" this company. The bank's failure to generate earnings in excess of CoC is well-established, and well outside of the GFC.

Also, while the company has reduced exposure to Investment banking, the segment remains a heavy exposure for this bank, and this has to do with the excessive capital requirements for this "branch" of banking.

If we want to be strictly honest, the bank is not the best-positioned in the world to be a good "IB" here.

Thirdly, home market risks. We love investing in France, but it is a very tricky retail market with many mutual banks competing for the same customers. It's unlike the oligopoly that reigns in Scandinavia and Sweden.

So, risks do exist.

SocGen also lacks any clear cost advantage here, and its results don't suggest that the bank is somehow better at underwriting or other operations. In fact, historicals suggest that SocGen often is below par - hence the returns below the cost of capital.

All this means to us is that we want a very solid valuation in order to comfortably invest here. We have that here, and as a result of this, we give the company the following valuation targets.

Thesis

Our thesis for Société Générale is:

This is a class-leading French financial institution with absolutely stellar fundamentals - the sort of business we love investing in. We believe that at the right valuation, Alpha isn't just possible for SocGen, it's an absolute given based on the current rate environment and the company's earnings trajectory.

Recent results do more than imply that this is possible - these results more or less confirm the bullish view for us.

At dirt-cheap valuations, we, therefore, give the company a "BUY" with a PT of €30/share. For the relevant ADR, SCGLY, we say that the company is worth at least $8/share, and potentially closer to $9-10 if the upside materializes here.

Remember, we're all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, we harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, we buy more as time allows. We reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are our criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The bank now fulfills every single one of our investment criteria, making it a solid play with a "buy" here on the reversal potential.

