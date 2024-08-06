Société Générale: What's Not To Love About This A-Rated French Bank?

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • French stocks and big banks, including Société Générale S.A., have experienced significant drops, making the stock potentially attractive for upside.
  • The drop in Société Générale's stock is not justified based on the company's recent results and improvements in capital and digital banking.
  • Despite risks, the company is undervalued and offers a high potential for returns, leading to a "Buy" recommendation with a price target of €30/share.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Young romantic couple kissing near the Eiffel Tower in Paris

eli_asenova/E+ via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Wolf Report.

French stocks have been hammered, big banks have been hammered, and Société Générale S.A. (OTCPK:SCGLY), which is a big French bank, has been triple-hammered.

As such, it's an attractive

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
117.28K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCGLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCGLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCGLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCGLY
--
SCGLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News