Tradeweb Government Bond Update - July 2024

Summary

  • Ten-year government bond yields decreased in July, with only those for Japan bucking the trend, rising by over one basis point to end the month at 1.06%.
  • July’s biggest mover was the yield on Greece’s 10-year benchmark note, which fell by more than 42 basis points to 3.32%.
  • The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury fell 30 basis points to 4.10% in July, while the annual inflation rate in the country slowed to 3% in June.

United States Treasury (EE Savings) Bond - Horizontal Close-Up

Jitalia17

Ten-year government bond yields decreased in July, with only those for Japan bucking the trend, rising by over one basis point to end the month at 1.06%. On July 30, the Bank of Japan voted to raise interest rates to 0.25%, and said it

