Introduction

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is a manufacturer, developer, and distributor of medical products and devices. The company has global operations around the world and has an impact on over 150 million patients a year. With products like MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine, the company plays a pivotal role in shaping better patient outcomes.

Just recently on July 30, Stryker announced its second quarter results for the year. As I've often been on the lookout for compounders that generate high returns on capital and have an exceptional organic growth profile, I wanted to take a look at Stryker now with the company's first half of the year now behind them. In this article, I'll analyze the latest quarter, provide my thoughts on the company's outlook, and how I'm thinking about valuation at current levels.

Company Overview

We can think of Stryker's products in terms of key areas the company is focused around delivering value and creating new products. These include:

Orthopedics : Stryker is well-known for its orthopedic implants, including hip and knee replacement systems. They focus on developing innovative solutions to enhance joint replacement and repair (particularly through their Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology, Mako SmartRobotic, and Insightful Data Analytics)

Surgical Equipment : The company provides a variety of surgical instruments and devices, such as endoscopes, drills, and imaging systems used in minimally invasive procedures.

Neurotechnology : Stryker offers products for neurovascular and spine surgery, including devices for brain and spinal cord surgery.

Trauma and Extremities : They manufacture products for trauma care and extremity surgery, including devices used in treating fractures and other injuries.

Hospital Equipment: Stryker also provides hospital and emergency care equipment, including stretchers, bed frames, patient handling systems, and operating room furniture.

With 26% of sales being generated internationally in over 75 countries, Stryker has an opportunity to expand its market share and grow in international markets. In the markets it currently serves, Stryker is generally considered a best-in-class company, with deep end markets where the company has an established moat.

Compared to peers like Zimmer (ZBH), Stryker has a very diverse product offering and has broadened out beyond joint reconstruction. Because of the relationships the company has with key stakeholders in the industry, the company is less susceptible to increased pricing pressure for things like hips and knees. Because many of its products are generally considered 'essential' (just ask anyone who has an artificial knee or hip), the business has some recession resilient qualities that help it maintain profitability (and in some cases, growth), even during weaker economic periods.

Background

Over the years, shares of Stryker have rewarded investors handsomely through both dividends and price appreciation. In the last decade, shares delivered a total return of 367% compared to the S&P500's return of just 234%. On an annualized basis, this equates to a 16.7% CAGR, compared to the market's 12.8% CAGR.

Data by YCharts

This is on perfect display in the company's financials as well. Over the last ten years, Stryker has delivered impressive growth on both the top and bottom line, with revenues growing at an 8.6% CAGR and EBITDA growing at an 8.3% CAGR. More recently, in the last five years, the company's been able to sustain its high growth rates, growing revenues and EBITDA at CAGRs of 8.5% and 7.7%, respectively (source: S&P Capital IQ). All the while, Stryker has kept its share count relatively steady over these time periods, so most of this growth has translated directly to the bottom line on a per share basis.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Recent Results

Stryker reported its Q2'24 results on July 30, and results came in largely better than expected. On revenues, the company delivered 8.5% revenue growth with revenues clocking in at $5.42 billion, slightly above estimates with a beat of $17 million. On EPS, the company reported earnings per share of $2.81, 2 cents above analyst estimates for $2.79.

Recent Results

In my view, this was a strong quarter for Stryker. When we look at the segment's results, the key standout in my view was the orthopedic segment, which experienced 7.9% growth. Compared to the quarter prior, this seemed to suggest that growth at the orthopedic business is accelerating. On the earnings call, management noted that the company is doing well with customer adoption of newer products and ramp up is expected going forward.

Net Sales by Segment (Company Filings)

From a profitability perspective, the company's adjusted gross margin of 64.2% was about a 30bps improvement over the same quarter last year and 60bps more favorable sequentially over Q1'24. With expense growth lower than top line growth, Stryker is managing its costs effectively. Recall, in the prior graph I showed earlier, Stryker hasn't really had a track record of expanding margins over time, so this is a welcomed improvement in my view.

Digging the results a bit deeper by segment, most of Q2'24's highlights came from international markets, a smaller part of revenues, but one that is growing faster. In international markets, Stryker has been making progress in the knees, instruments, and neurovascular businesses that experienced double-digit growth and outperformed domestic sales on a like-for-like basis.

Outlook

To me, Stryker's growth outside the US is particularly impressive, with strong performances in knee replacements, surgical instruments, and neurovascular devices. This growth is outpacing their results in the US, indicating that their international strategy is paying off. A key factor contributing to this success is the high demand for their Mako robots, which have been widely adopted in international markets. This has directly boosted their sales, particularly in hip replacements, which have grown by 22% in these markets.

Looking ahead, Stryker anticipates that their growth in international markets will continue to expand, especially in knee surgeries. As surgeons become more accustomed to using the Mako robots, the company expects a similar increase in the use of these robots for knee procedures, further driving their growth internationally.

In the US, Stryker is focusing on expanding its presence in outpatient settings, like ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). These are facilities where patients can have surgeries and return home the same day, rather than staying overnight in a hospital. Stryker is targeting this market because it’s growing rapidly, and they estimate that ASCs will handle about 15% of such procedures by 2025. So there seems to be plenty of room for growth as more procedures shift from inpatient settings to ASCs.

As more ASCs open and expand, the company has noted that they see a lot of room to capture new business. With their strong operational capabilities and competitive edge, I think the company is well-positioned to attract new business in the segment. They’re likely to outperform their competition in securing these new business wins, in large part due to their expertise and established reputation in the industry.

From a balance sheet perspective, Stryker has about $12.2 billion of total debt, of which $10.1 billion in long-term debt. As shown below, most of the company's debt is at low interest rates and the maturities are very spread out, going out to 2050. With $12.2 billion in long-term debt, less cash of $1.9 billion, the company has Net Debt of $10.3 billion for Net Debt to EBITDA of 1.9x (or total debt to EBITDA of 2.2x). Given that Stryker has a low cost of debt and Net Debt to EBITDA has improved from 2.9x just four years ago, the company seems to have de-leveraged the balance sheet comfortably, and so I don't view debt to be a very big risk.

Company Filings

Risks

As a medical device manufacturer, Stryker tends to be quite resilient in weaker economic periods, as it has consistently shown it can be profitable in both good and bad markets. However, like its peers in the space, the company is exposed to risks related to failures in the products it sells that could lead to revenue hits as well as litigation issues if their products are found to cause harm to patients. For the trailing twelve-month period, Stryker spent $1.35 billion on R&D, so the company appears to spend about 5% of its revenues improving products and developing new ones.

Another risk would be on the company's previous sales and market initiatives. While this occurred nearly a decade ago, the company had previously been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice because of charges that the company's top management had committed fraud by promoting medical devices used for bone surgery that caused huge problems for some patients who used them.

While that issue is largely behind the company now, investors should be aware of the potential legal issues and product recalls that are associated with medical devices and equipment. As a best-in-class manufacturer that has actively refined its processes over the years, I think the company has done a good job of reducing the risks (no major issues in the last few years), but this is still a risk to nonetheless monitor.

Valuation

With 30 sellside analysts following Stryker's stock, the company is well covered and followed with 20 'buy' ratings, 9 'hold' ratings, and 1 'sell' rating. The average price target is $373.04 with a high target of $406.00 and a low of $260.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies about 12.5% upside, not including the current 1.0% dividend yield.

Seeking Alpha

When looking at the historical valuation range for Stryker, the company has traded within a range of 12.5x and 28.8x EV/EBITDA over the last ten years. At the company's current valuation multiple of 23.8x EV/EBITDA, Stryker's valuation is above the midpoint of the range and above the historical ten-year average of 20.2x EV/EBITDA (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

In my view, Stryker's valuation appears quite expensive. Keep in mind that EBITDA is before major line items like capex, which reduced EBITDA by $612 million. So given that this isn't an asset light business and does require investment, I think shares are a bit overvalued for now. Closer to 20x EV/EBITDA, around $280 a share, I'd consider initiating a position.

Conclusion

Ultimately, Stryker is a leading player in the medical device industry and this quarter showcased the company's notable growth in both its orthopedic and international segments. The company's diverse product portfolio and innovative technology, such as the Mako robotic systems, underline its commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and expanding its market presence. While I think Stryker's financial health and operational efficiencies continue to impress, the current valuation appears elevated compared to historical averages. In my view, investors should weigh the company's strong growth trajectory and market position against its premium valuation, and consider waiting for a better entry point at a lower multiple for a more attractive risk-reward. With the recent market turmoil, investors may get that kind of entry point sooner than they think. For now, I rate shares of Stryker as a 'hold'.