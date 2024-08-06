RiverNorthPhotography/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is a senior living and medical office REIT whose share price has been deeply distressed since the start of the pandemic. I've covered Diversified Healthcare in the past, with a focus on the possibility of earning income from the company's baby bonds (NASDAQ:DHCNI) (NASDAQ:DHCNL). In May, I started feeling a little bit better about the company. After the second quarter earnings, I'm still on the sidelines, but do see reason to be optimistic about the future.

Earnings Update

Diversified Healthcare continued to see revenue improvements in the second quarter. Total revenues for the first half of the year came in at $50 million, or 7% higher than the first half of 2023. Expenses rose, but by a bit less ($40 million), with the increase being made up of operating expenses. Unfortunately, Diversified Healthcare still had a growing net loss for the first half, driven primarily by the $21 million increase in interest expenses.

SEC 10-Q

On the balance sheet, Diversified Healthcare's assets consist mainly of real estate properties and their liabilities are mainly debt. The company does have $265 million of cash on hand, which it has grown slightly since the start of the year. On the debt side, there has been a slight shift away from unsecured debt ($57 million) and into secured debt ($160 million). The net loss has shrunk shareholder equity from $2.3 billion to $2.15 billion during the first half of the year.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

The company's cash flow statement is important because it gives investors insight into Diversified Healthcare's ability to generate cash to support capital expenditures, dividends, and principal payments on debt. In the first half of 2024, the free cash flow burn was $15 million, but that was much better than the burn of $76 million from a year ago. Operating cash flow improved by $41 million, highlighting the improvements coming from the underlying business versus simply cutting capital improvements.

SEC 10-Q

Leasing Improvements and Questions

Diversified Healthcare Trust is primarily invested in senior housing and their occupancy levels in that space have been steadily ticking up, reaching 79% in the second quarter. Unfortunately, the medical office and life science portfolio is offsetting the progress with occupancy declines of 4% from a year ago. Management pointed out in the earnings call that the occupancy drop was led by a large single tenant vacating a space in Saint Louis.

Earnings Release Earnings Call Transcript

Investors should still be mindful that the headwinds of the office space are affecting Diversified Healthcare Trust with respect to their medical life science portfolio. With 22% of the revenue in the medical life science space having lease expirations between now and the end of 2026, investors will get an idea if the decline is a one-off or the sign of a bigger problem. So far, the challenges in the medical life science portion of the business have had minimal impact on earnings, as NOI increased between the first and second quarter.

SEC 10-Q Earnings Release

One major opportunity on the forefront for Diversified Healthcare Trust is revenue growth through lease renewals. During the first half of 2024, the average lease was signed with a near 12% rent increase, with new leases seeing a rent growth of 23%. This level of revenue growth shows that the company may be able to become free cash flow positive as soon as next year.

SEC 10-Q

Dealing with Debt

One hurdle coming up for Diversified Healthcare Trust is a debt maturity wall. The company faces $438 million of debt maturing in 2025 and zero coupon notes, which are accruing interest in the form of principal, maturing in 2026. The company has already underwritten secured debt to begin enhancing liquidity and appears to be continuing that strategy to handle the 2025 maturities. In the earnings call, management noted that the new secured debt replacing the 2025 notes will have an interest rate of under 7%, which should lower interest expense for the company.

SEC 10-Q Earnings Call Transcript

It's obvious that Diversified Healthcare Trust will likely need to refinance an overwhelming majority of its upcoming debt maturities, as the company is not yet generating the free cash flow necessary to reduce leverage. The company does have plenty of space in debt covenant ratios to make a move, especially when it comes to secured debt. I'm expecting more secured debt deals to cover the 2025 and 2026 maturities, but unsecured note holders should take note of a growing class senior to them in the capital stack, as problems down the road could create issues for the value of their unsecured debt holdings.

Earnings Release

Risks to Diversified Healthcare Trust

While a turnaround in Diversified Healthcare Trust's senior living operation appears to be underway, there are still risks for investors to consider. The biggest area to keep an eye on is the residential real estate market. Seniors have been able to easily transition into senior living over the last three years with the confidence of selling their homes quickly. If this trend begins to reverse, it can threaten the progress made in occupancy.

Conclusion

Diversified Healthcare Trust is making meaningful progress to turn around its operations and financial health. The company is getting closer to positive free cash flow without having to substantially reduce capital investment and has a solid plan for refinancing its upcoming debt maturities. I'm still on the sidelines as I have not quite seen enough improvement and the company's debt is still trading at a premium relative to others with the same credit rating. I'm continuing to watch with the hopes of being able to take a long position sooner rather than later.