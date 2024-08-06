Monty Rakusen

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has made impressive gains overall over the last three weeks, rising from a low of $218.75 on July 10, 2024 to close at $241.87 on August 2, 2024. Although much of the market also made big gains during those days, it is nevertheless significant that BDX continued to go up on August 2 when the S&P 500 and most stocks overall fell in reaction to an underwhelming jobs report for July. Last Friday, August 2, the Dow was down by 1.5%, the S&P 500 index by 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite by 2.4%. While all this blood-letting was going on, BDX was up by almost 2.5%, from $237.00 to $241.87. This outperformance can be, in part, attributed to the recent news that the company's third-quarter earnings exceeded estimates, coming in at $3.50 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31 per share. I think there are several reasons to believe that BDX's upward trend will continue. First of all, both my discounted cash flow (DCF) and comparable companies (comps) analysis indicate that the intrinsic value of BDX is higher than the current price. Second, the overwhelming consensus among Wall Street analysts is that BDX is undervalued. For example, according to TipRanks, the average price target among Wall Street analysts for BDX is $278.55, with a high of $312.00 and a low of $255.00—all above the current stock price of $241.87—meaning that almost all agree BDX still has room to grow. Finally, the company benefits from strong management, innovative products, and strategic initiatives with enormous potential. But one extremely important downside that needs to be noticed is that BDX's price has already been on a surge and nearing close to its all-time high of $285.49. My DCF and comps models, in addition to Wall Street's price targets, suggest a fair value range of $250-$330. Therefore, it seems highly unlikely that the price will appreciate significantly more than it already has. However, I expect the price to rise to the $250-$330 range over the weeks ahead. Even if the stock price does not increase substantially, at least BDX offers a reliable dividend yield of 1.57% with high safety, growth and consistency. To anyone who has not as yet picked this stock for their portfolio, I would suggest a small investment in BDX with a strategy for selling when its price goes up to the $250-$330 range (or perhaps the $250-$280 range if you want to be more cautious). Current shareholders might consider hanging around until the stock gets in that range. Now, I don't mean to suggest that the stock will be soaring off the shelves. It is more like it ought to rise pretty incrementally over the next few weeks, and even if it doesn't, at least there's still a good, solid, reliable dividend. Overall, I would rate BDX as a very moderate "BUY."

Company Overview & Qualitative Insights

Becton, Dickinson and Company, aka BD, is a medical technology company based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey that manufactures and sells medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents, and also provides consulting and analytics services in certain geographies. The company operates through 3 segments: BD Medical, which focuses on diabetes care, medication management solutions, medication delivery solutions, and pharmaceutical systems, BD Interventional, which focuses on peripheral intervention, surgery, and urology and critical care, and BD Life Sciences, which focuses on biosciences and integrated diagnostic systems. They have more than 75,000 employees in over 50 countries, with 43% of their revenues coming from outside the US.

The company competes with the likes of Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Baxter International (BAX), Boston Scientific (BSX), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). It also competes indirectly through overlap in its product lines with mega-conglomerates such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and 3M (MMM). Although obviously not as large as mega-giants like JNJ, BDX is still one of the largest players in its niche. Moreover, BDX enjoys many competitive advantages, including its large scale and vast patent portfolio from unusually high levels of investment spending—over $1B annually on R&D. BDX also particularly shines in the niche of manufacturing syringes and injection needles. According to IBISWorld, BDX holds the largest market share within the Syringes & Injection Needle Manufacturing industry, with approximately 61.6% of total industry revenue.

In my opinion, BDX has many qualitative strengths. As a medical equipment company, BDX benefits from healthcare being one of the most recession-resistant sectors. Key among BDX's unique strengths is its position as the world's largest manufacturer of prefilled syringes. There is a global shift from conventional vials to prefilled syringes in drug packaging, and the contribution of prefilled syringes in biological drug packaging is forecasted to surge from 31% in 2021 to 40% in 2025. BDX is one of the companies that stands to benefit enormously from this shift. The company has also formed strategic partnerships and launched numerous products with significant potential. Important partnerships for the company have included taking over the Critical Care product group of Edwards Lifesciences and working with Camtech Health in cervical cancer screening. Recent product launches with enormous potential include the BD Rhapsody ATAC-Seq Assay, a single-cell research tool designed to help scientists understand cellular molecular machinery and its role in diseases such as cancer. BDX has also recently received FDA approval to use self-collected vaginal specimens as an alternative to cervical specimens for the testing of human papillomavirus.

I feel the biggest risk, at least in the long term, of investing in BDX is that the Chinese government is making every effort to support domestic medical device and drug manufacturers at the expense of foreign competitors like BDX. An example of this is China's "Made in China 2025" policy that stipulates that the localization rate for the country's large medical equipment must be increased. Right now, BDX is the second-largest player in China in the medical equipment industry, with a pretty significant share of its revenues coming from the Chinese market. With the Chinese government very keen to try and prop up its own domestic players in the industry who are in direct competition with BDX, its market share is under threat from Chinese counterparts. Other risks include regulatory risks related to operating in an industry as regulated as healthcare, potential problems with the global supply chain, and tough competition.

Overall, although there are risks one should be cognizant of, qualitative factors seem largely favorable for BDX, with the company holding a strong position in its field and standing to benefit significantly from various trends, innovative products, and strategic partnerships.

Financials

Although BDX's free cash flows (FCFs) are very strong, they have also been somewhat stagnating over the years. They generated FCFs of roughly $3.1B, $2.4B, $4.2B, $3.5B, and $3.0B in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively. Although these figures are very high, they are also not demonstrating the ideal consistent growth pattern. The following table gives a detailed overview of BDX’s FCFs over the past couple of years:

BDX's 10-K Reports

However, there are many financial factors that bode well for BDX. Revenues, net income, EBITDA, and EBIT (as seen in the table above) of the company have all been showing the perfect, consistent positive growth trend in the past couple of years. Its debt-to-equity is surprisingly low at 0.70. The company maintains very high margins. According to Seeking Alpha, BDX has a profitability grade of A+, with an EBIT margin of 14.03%, an EBITDA margin of 25.56%, and a net income margin of 7.13%, all of which are significantly higher than the sector's medians of 1.93%, 6.25%, and -4.75%, respectively. In addition to that, BDX has beaten expectations in most quarters. Per Seeking Alpha data, BDX has beaten EPS estimates in 19 out of the last 20 quarters and its revenue estimates in 16 out of the previous 20 quarters.

Seeking Alpha

One of the best things about BDX, in my view, is their reliable, safe, constant, and growing dividends. Although the 1.57% dividend yield is not particularly high, their dividends are nothing short of being phenomenal in terms of consistency, growth, and reliability. The company's move up the dividends payout ladder has been in consistent progression over the years. In Q2 2023, it raised the quarterly dividend from $0.91 to $0.95, in Q2 2022, raised it from $0.87 to $0.91, in Q4 2021, raised it from $0.83 to $0.87, in Q2 2020, raised it from $0.79 to $0.83, in Q2 2019, raised it from $0.77 to $0.79, etc. In fact, they have increased their quarterly dividend every second quarter since at least 2002—a level of consistency basically unheard of. This level of growth, safety, and consistency has earned it high dividend grades on Seeking Alpha and makes it such that even if the price doesn't significantly appreciate, at least you'll still enjoy a nice, stable dividend.

Seeking Alpha

But as I've noted before, one major downside is that the price has already rallied substantially, and at $241.87, it's not too far away from its all-time high of $285.49 that it reached on July 28, 2023. This makes it seem unlikely that the price will appreciate significantly more than it already has. Even if it reaches its all-time high of $285.49 again, that's an 18% rise from $241.87. And, as I'll describe in the next section, the most bullish case for BDX that is within the realm of possibility is maybe $330, which is a 36% gain from the current share price. Even though these are good gains, these do not stand as huge increases that possibly would be witnessed with many other stocks in the market. Overall, if your interest lies in a huge ROI at this stage, then BDX is not the right choice for you. But it certainly could see a modest appreciation in price over the weeks to come, and therefore it's a moderate buy.

TradingView

Valuation

In the DCF model below, I used a market risk premium of 5.5%, reflecting the average U.S. market risk premium for 2024 according to Statista. I pegged the perpetual growth rate at 3%, which is the typical figure used in DCF models. To determine the cost of debt, I took BDX's interest expense for 2023 and divided it by the total debt for that year. And then I adjusted this by multiplying it by 1 minus an 8.55% tax rate. This rate is the average of BDX's annual effective tax rates over the last four years, according to CSIMarket: 7.94%, 8.3%, 6.69%, and 11.27%. The WACC that I calculated turned out to be 5.65%. Now, this is something I did a couple of days ago when the 10-Year Treasury yield (the risk-free rate) was around 4.15%. It has since dwindled down to around 3.8%, which may slightly reduce WACC and hence slightly increase the intrinsic value a bit beyond the one that my model shows. BDX has a history of stable and consistent FCFs, making the estimates for future FCFs more reliable. I forecasted BDX's EBIT, tax expense, D&A, capex, and changes in NWC for the next five years using its historical data and Prophet, a tool developed by data scientists at Facebook. I then used these forecasts to calculate future FCF estimates. This resulted in FCF figures of about $3.6B, $3.3B, $2.9B, $2.6B, and $3.4B, which seem spot on and align well with the company's current FCF trajectory. Generally, DCF models calculate the terminal value as the final year FCF increased by the perpetual growth rate and divided by the difference between the WACC and the perpetual growth rate. However, instead of using the $3.4B final year FCF, I used the average of five FCF forecasts, which is equal to $3.2B, to calculate the terminal value. This pessimistic approach skews the results against BDX. Nevertheless, my model still shows BDX to be undervalued, with an intrinsic share price of $324.93, indicating an upside of $83.06 (34%) from the market price of $241.87.

Author's Calculations

I must say, out of the dozens of companies that I have analyzed through DCF, this has been the first case where my WACC came up to be lower than most of the other WACC estimates I could find online. I calculated a WACC of 5.65%, GuruFocus came up with 5.41%, ValueInvesting came up with 9.5% (with a range of 7.2%-11.7%), and Alpha Spread reported 7.22%. Usually, my WACC estimates end up being higher than most other estimates, so this was quite surprising for me. In my sensitivity analysis below, I experimented with several different WACCs and perpetual growth rates. Each of the figures used for WACC are either BDX WACC estimates or BDX cost of equity estimates that I found from various websites. The lowest WACC of 5.41% was computed by GuruFocus, and the highest, at 13.20%, was the high end of BDX's cost of equity range according to ValueInvesting. Although my sensitivity analysis points consistently downward with WACCs ranging 10.65%-13.2%, these high-end estimates are almost certainly wrong and can therefore be ignored. However, a WACC of 9.5%, the highest average estimate I found online, is within the realm of possibility and also points to downside consistently for all perpetual growth rates, which is concerning. Nevertheless, most BDX WACC estimates I found are between 5.41% and 7.72%. WACCs within this range would point to upside or at worst marginal downside for all perpetual growth rates from 2% to 5%. Because BDX has a beta of ~0.4, the WACC estimates between 5.41% and 7.72% are likely the most accurate and therefore should be given the most weight.

Author's Calculations

Similarly, my comps table below also largely reflects the modest positive potential for BDX: I chose ABT, BSX, EW, ISRG, and BAX as BDX's peers, informed by peer classifications of BDX according to MarketBeat, TipRanks and Seeking Alpha. When the median and mean EV/EBITDA multiples of BDX and its peers are applied in valuing the company, the model implies share prices of $257.22 and $391.47, respectively, which would imply very attractive upside from the current market price of $241.87. Note that this value could be skewed by ISRG's very high EV/EBITDA ratio of 64.34x. However, even excluding ISRG's ratio, the values derived from applying the revised median and average EV/EBITDA multiples would be $250.16 and $281.56, respectively, again representing prices that exceed the current market price. The model also estimated the implied share prices using the median and average P/B multiples of BDX and its peers to be $437.63 and $458.87, respectively, representing even more significant upside. Again, the results may be tainted by ISRG's out of proportion P/B of 10.78x, but even excluding this, the implied share prices would still come to $437.07 and $357.64, both above the current market price. Lastly, using the median and mean P/E ratios of BDX and its peers result in implied share prices of $208.75 and $211.77, respectively – both moderately below the current market price. Notice, however, that these results are dragged down by BAX's very low P/E of 6.78. Without BAX, the median-P/E based calculation would indicate a share price of $241.87 (in this case the P/E ratio of BDX itself would be the median) and the mean-P/E based calculation would show a share price of $247.32, both indicating that the company's just about fairly valued. Normally, a P/E ratio of 48.23x would normally be astronomically high for a value investor like me. But in the medical technology industry, it is about average. All told, BDX seems clearly undervalued using its EV/EBITDA and P/B ratios, and at worst, it seems just about fairly valued using its P/E ratio. So overall, I believe it's safe to say that my comps analysis indicates that BDX is moderately undervalued, aligning well with not just the results of my DCF model but also Wall Street price targets.

Author's Calculations

And best of all, the overwhelming consensus on Wall Street is that BDX's price still has room to rise.

First and foremost, I advise my readers not to rely solely on my analysis. Read as much analysis as possible from both bullish and bearish analysts, do your own research, and factor in all of this before coming up with a definitive conclusion about a stock on your own.

Now, about BDX. The consensus seems to be on my side in this case. Typically, price targets on most websites are built on a few analysts' estimates, sometimes as few as one or two. For BDX, most sources are giving me targets from an unusually large number of analysts, all with similar results. According to Zacks Investment Research, the mean target price of 14 analysts is $277.43, with estimates ranging from a low of $240 to a high of $315. On TipRanks, the average 12-month price target from 12 analysts is $278.55, with a low of $255 and a high of $312, all above the current market price. The average price target is $273.73, the lowest being $240, and the highest $312, according to Yahoo Finance. According to Stock Analysis, the average target of 9 analysts is $282.22, with a low estimate of $255 and a high estimate of $312. Alpha Spread has highlighted an average price of $280.16, with estimates ranging from as low as $242.4 to as high as $330.75. All of these price targets come from analysts at top-notch firms: Raymond James, Wells Fargo, Evercore, Goldman Sachs, Stifel, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Barclays, among others. It's unusual for such a large number of analysts to overwhelmingly rate a stock as undervalued. Even the absolute lowest estimates would suggest BDX is right about fairly valued, and just about all point to a decent degree of undervaluation. In my opinion, this broad consensus is the best evidence in support of my claim that BDX is moderately undervalued. Don't just take my word for it—it's the overwhelming consensus on Wall Street.

Conclusion

Overall, I would rate BDX as a very moderate “Buy.” Based on my models, Wall Street consensus, and product and business potential, the stock will likely appreciate modestly within the couple of weeks. However, the current price is not too far away from its all-time high and most price targets, so don’t expect a substantial increase. Like I mentioned before, to anyone who has not as yet picked this stock for their portfolio, I would suggest a small investment in BDX with a strategy for selling when its price goes up to the $250-$330 range (or perhaps the $250-$280 range if you want to be more cautious). Current shareholders might consider hanging around until the stock gets in that range.