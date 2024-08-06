Dimitri Otis

Performance assessment

I had a 'Strong Sell' rating in my last coverage of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to reflect a high confidence view that the stock would lag the broader S&P500 (SPY) (SPX) market index. The active return on this view has been +0.95% so far:

Performance since Author's last article on Ares Capital (Seeking Alpha, Author's Last Article on Ares Capital)

Thesis update

After Q2 FY24 results, I am changing my stance to a more neutral view:

Investment activity has been strong but may be slowing down The peak yield thesis is playing out ARCC is positioned well for a rate cut Valuation multiples are near the long-term average Relative technicals vs S&P500 suggest a neutral outlook

Investment activity has been strong but may be slowing down

In my last article, I noted that deal activity has been improving. This has continued in Q2 FY24. The backlog and pipeline figures have more than doubled in the latest quarter, which printed $2.94 billion:

Backlog and Pipeline (USD mn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

CEO Robert DeVeer highlighted that the amount of deals they reviewed in Q2 FY24 was higher than the total volume transacted in the loan market:

...we reviewed 40% more new transactions compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an estimated $185 billion in total quarterly deal volume reviewed… this amount exceeded the completed transaction volume reported in the broader institutional loan market for the second quarter - CEO Robert DeVeer in the Q2 FY24 earnings call

Gross fundings are up 147% YoY and almost 11% QoQ to hit $3.3 billion:

Gross Fundings (USD mn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Management attributed the driver of this increased activity to PE firms exiting their investments and direct lenders such as Ares Capital getting more involved in leveraged buyout transactions. The growth has been broad-based as it has come from increased deal activity with existing portfolio companies (60% of total commitments, doubling financing wallet share) as well as additions of new portfolio companies (where investments increased 35% QoQ). Much of this growth was from lending to new, smaller and middle-market companies. For context, the median EBITDA of these new portfolio companies is $61 million, compared to the $81 median EBITDA of Ares Capital's whole portfolio.

Now, in the 24 days from July 1 to July 24, Ares Capital funded an incremental $532 million worth of deals. Straight-lining this for Q3, this would amount to almost $2 billion worth of gross fundings, marking a decline from the current $3.3 billion high in Q2 FY24. Hence, I see this as early signs of a potential slowdown in the rate of growth in deal activity.

By the way, there's also a bit of potentially conflicting data wherein management noted increased M&A activity:

...we've seen a real pickup in M&A across all different-sized companies - Kort Schnabel - Partner & Co-Head of US Direct Lending in the Q2 FY24 earnings call

However, broader M&A activity data from FactSet shows a declining trend in deal announcements:

US M&A Market Announcements (FactSet, Author's Analysis)

The peak yield thesis is playing out

One key view I've had on Ares Capital is that its yields are under stress and peaking. The latest quarterly results seem to validate this idea as investment yields have remained stable at 11.0%:

Weighted Average Yield on Total Investments at Fair Value (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

However, the quarterly results lag reality. We should look at the weighted average yield on investments incrementally funded to get a better clue of the latest trends. From July 1 to July 24 this year, Ares Capital has signed deals wherein the investment yield is 10.6%; 40 bps lower than current levels. When asked about this in the earnings call, this was management's response:

there's been modest spread compression... [due to]... lower-than-median average defaults - CEO Robert DeVeer in the Q2 FY24 earnings call

Naturally, this is a small headwind for the stock. That said, Ares Capital's Co-Head of US Direct Lending did try to assure investors that there has been stabilization of yields in deal signed more recently (I assume around 10.6%).

ARCC is positioned well for a rate cut

I believe one savvy thing ARCC has done is issue floating rate debt:

...we took advantage of very favorable market conditions and issued $850 million of long 5-year unsecured notes at a stated coupon of 5.95%... we swapped this issuance to floating rate... achieved highly favorable terms - CFO Scott Lem in the Q2 FY24 earnings call

This is why the weighted average interest rate on the debt principal outstanding has gone up from 4.9% to 5.3% QoQ:

Total Debt Principal Outstanding Weighted Average Interest Rate (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Now this increases the interest burden for the company. However, the benefit is that the company's more exposed to floating interest rates now:

Floating Rate Debt Principal Outstanding Mix (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

This makes Ares Capital well positioned for a rate cut scenario as that would lower the interest burden for the company. And recently, the probabilities have dramatically turned in favor of the rate cut; 74% chance of 475-500bps, 26% chance of 500-525bps, 0% chance of maintaining the current rate of 525-550bps:

Target Fed Funds Rate Probabilities for September 2024 Meeting (CME FedWatch Tool, Author's Analysis)

Valuation multiples are near the long-term average

A couple of months ago, Ares Capital was trading at an 8% premium to its longer-term average P/B. But now, that premium has evaporated as the company is trading right at the long term average multiples:

Ares Capital P/B (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

In my assessment, this reduces the attractiveness of having a relative bearish view on the stock.

Relative technicals vs S&P500 suggest a neutral outlook

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do. All my charts reflect total shareholder return as they are adjusted for dividends/distributions.

ARCC vs SPX 500 Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

In the relative chart of ARCC vs SPX500, I notice that although the ratio prices are closer to major 12-monthly resistance, it is currently resting near a monthly support that seems to be holding. Hence, this prompts me to have a more neutral (sideways action) outlook, which translates to expectations of total shareholder return performance in-line with the S&P500.

Portfolio grade is a key risk monitorable

Ares Capital classifies its portfolio investments into 4 key grades:

Ares Capital Investment Grades Classification (Company Filings, Author's Highlights)

Recently, the proportionate number of companies with the best investment grade has been falling from 17% to 11% over the past 5 quarters:

Grade 4 Number of Portfolio Companies Mix (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

This is not any source of concern yet as the weighted average investment portfolio grade of 3.14 has remained stable and not deteriorated. Rather, it has improved over the last 3 years from sub-3.0 levels.

Yet, I am interested in tracking the proportion of grade 4 companies in the portfolio and keenly noting related commentary. This is because I think it can give us clues on incremental investment yields (grade 4 companies tend to be lower-yielding due to their reduced risk profiles).

Takeaway & positioning

My previous relative bearish view on Ares Capital has played out so far. But now, I am changing my stance to one of a 'Neutral/Hold'.

As expected, investment deal activity has been strong. However, on a run-rate basis, it seems like it is slowing down. My earlier thesis on yield pressures seem to be playing out. Incremental investment yields signed for deals in July have been 40 bps lower than the company's overall average yield due to spread compression in the market driven by reduced risk via lower-than-average defaults. Recently, the market's expectations of the September 2024 Fed meeting has dramatically swung in favor of a rate cut. This is beneficial for Ares Capital as they have struck a financing deal that positions them to benefit from a fall in interest rates.

From a valuation perspective, the company is trading at close to its stable long-term P/B multiple of 1.02x, which I believe makes it harder to take a directional view on the stock.

Technically, relative to the S&P500, ARCC is resting near monthly support but near a major 12-monthly resistance level. Given this, I anticipate sideways action/performance in-line with the S&P500 going ahead.

