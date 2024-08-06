Bitcoin Rebounds To $55k; $600 Million In Leveraged Longs Liquidated

Summary

  • Bitcoin prices sharply declined overnight, falling from $58,000 to below $50,000 before recovering to around $55,000.
  • The drop in Bitcoin’s value reflects a souring of market sentiment, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index falling significantly.
  • Over $740 million in leveraged positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours, primarily affecting traders with leveraged exposure to Bitcoin and Ether.

Originally published on August 5, 2024

By Zain Vawda

Bitcoin prices nosedived overnight following excessive selling in the Asian session as market sentiment soured. This was the first Asian session since the US jobs report on Friday, and markets were

