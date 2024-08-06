Global PMI Surveys Show Selling Price Inflation At Joint-Lowest Since October 2020

  • Prices charged for goods and services rose globally at the joint-slowest rate since October 2020, according to the July worldwide PMI surveys produced by JPMorgan and S&P Global in association with ISM and IFPSM, hinting at inflation dropping in the coming months.
  • Global inflation was stuck at 4.4% in June according to early S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates, down from 4.5% in May but still stubbornly high by pre-pandemic standards.
  • Service sector inflation is running globally at the joint slowest since the start of 2021, while manufacturing selling price inflation fell back to a four-month low in July, having risen to a 15-month high in June.

wooden cubes with the letters PMI arranged in a vertical pyramid on banknotes, business concept

Maksim Labkouski

Prices charged for goods and services rose globally at the joint-slowest rate since October 2020, according to the July worldwide PMI surveys produced by JPMorgan and S&P Global in association with ISM and IFPSM, hinting at inflation dropping in the

