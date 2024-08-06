aryos/E+ via Getty Images

In my last analysis of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), I allocated a Hold rating due to overvaluation concerns. Since then, the stock has lost almost 18% in price. Now, I think the stock is fairly valued again, and so I am reallocating a Buy rating, the last of which I posted in April 2024, and the stock has gained nearly 20% since then.

Now, First Solar's future looks evermore bright since the valuation has become more reasonable. Manufacturing capacity expansion and the vital emphasis on competing with China in the West means FSLR is a Strong Buy based on my analysis. I expect a fair-value return of roughly 45% in the next 12 months.

Manufacturing Capacity Expansion, Technology Innovation, Regulatory Tailwinds, And China Competition

First Solar is significantly expanding its manufacturing capacity, which is crucial for meeting the growing demand for solar panels. It is adding ~7.6 GW of new capacity, aided by the construction of its fourth and fifth manufacturing facilities in the United States. From the second half of 2024 and late 2025, these manufacturing sites will be operational. This is going to be the driving force behind First Solar meeting its production target of over 20 GW globally by 2025, helping to strengthen Western manufacturing capabilities and helping the company capture a greater market share of the solar industry.

Furthermore, continuous innovation in product lines is key to its long-term growth strategy. The company has introduced bifacial Series 6 Plus modules and improvements in the Series 7 conversion efficiency are expected to enhance product performance and value. This helps to position First Solar as one of the leaders in the industry for its solar technology, which is going to be accretive to the company over time.

The firm is set to benefit significantly from regulatory support, particularly from the Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit ('AMPC') from the Inflation Reduction Act. It has received tax credits for the production and sale of solar components, which have already significantly contributed to a substantial reduction in the company's cost of sales, strengthening its profitability. In my opinion, First Solar's tax credits and its position in domestic U.S. manufacturing make it incredibly strong. It not only allows it to begin competing more rigorously with China, but it also positions it as an integral asset to Western manufacturing power and business leadership.

To mitigate challenges from rivalry with China, U.S. manufacturers are pushing for new tariffs on component and equipment imports from countries where Chinese rivals have built factories to supply the U.S. market. This should level the playing field, and it is making it more realistic for First Solar to compete.

Valuation Analysis, Fundamental Growth Estimates, And 1Y Price Target

First Solar is attractively valued, with a forward PEG non-GAAP ratio of just 0.46, which is 74% below the sector median. Furthermore, its forward P/E GAAP ratio is just 15.7, which is 43% below the sector median of 27.6.

Furthermore, over the last 12 months, First Solar has become particularly cheap on a PE ratio basis, and its PS ratio has contracted 12.5%.

This opens up a strong buying opportunity, in my opinion. First Solar's earnings history shows signs of significant volatility and cyclicity, and its free cash flow is negative, which is significantly impacted by the high capital intensity of manufacturing operations. Therefore, I think the firm's PS ratio is the best metric to use for a comprehensive price target analysis.

As we can see from its 5-year history, the PS ratio has been expanding a lot. Its PS ratio is now trading at 111.5% over the sector median. However, FLSR deserves it because it has also achieved 25.88% revenue growth over the last 12 months, a 624% difference from the sector median of 3.6%.

First Solar beat the Q2 2024 consensus by $0.59 on a normalized basis. It beat on revenue by $76.59M. FSLR is prepared for a bull run based on my operational analysis, and the recent Q2 results indicate there is little to be skeptical of that management will execute accordingly. Management also maintained its full-year 2024 guidance, projecting sales between $4.4B and $4.6B, elucidating that the sustained growth trajectory is intact.

Moving to the longer-term estimates for fiscal 2024, which ends in December, Wall Street estimates a 69% YoY EPS growth. Furthermore, they also estimate 63% YoY EPS growth for fiscal 2025. Revenue growth, which is material to my price target analysis, is estimated at 35.5% YoY growth for fiscal 2024 and 26% YoY growth for fiscal 2025.

I believe that the higher top-line growth compared to historically is likely to cause bullish sentiment in the market, leading to a PS ratio expansion from the current pullback. I think based on the growth that is outlined, if the company achieves this, a PS ratio of roughly 6.5 is reasonable to estimate the company is trading at in 1 year.

Therefore, if the company achieves the Wall Street consensus estimates for fiscal 2024 and 2025, the company will have a market cap of roughly $36.9B. The current market cap is $22.8B. Therefore, the stock could increase by 60% in 12 months if the market prices in the full-year fiscal 2025 results a few months early. However, this is a bull-case outcome and it would make the stock overvalued. A fair 12-month valuation and price target would be 25% less growth, in my opinion, on studying quarterly estimates versus annual estimates, so 45% stock price growth in 12 months and a market cap of $33B, still allowing for PS ratio expansion based on higher sentiment.

China's Competitive Pressure, Policy And Regulation Changes, And Supply Chain Disruption Risks

As I mentioned, First Solar is facing competition from Chinese manufacturers, which pose a significant threat due to their ability to produce solar panels at lower costs, thanks to substantial government subsidies, low-cost financing, and an established supply chain. This is one of the biggest headwinds for FSLR, affecting its pricing power due to the economies of scale in Chinese manufacturing, which is now expanding internationally more aggressively.

Additionally, I mentioned the currently favorable policy environment for First Solar, such as the Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. However, these policies are subject to change, particularly if Trump is elected to the White House in November. Alteration or repeal of existing incentives or new regulations could impose additional costs on solar manufacturers. This is why I think those around Trump need to ensure that he still focuses on solar expansion and tax incentives. Solar energy is paramount to Western global leadership based on my analysis—it is an integral protection against Chinese dominance to have U.S. vertically integrated solar companies.

Furthermore, supply chains are certainly one of the higher risks for FSLR, especially during this time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Trade restrictions or further wars could cause shortages and price hikes for essential materials, also delay production, and increase the costs of operations more broadly. This could affect the next few years of profitability for FSLR, which at the moment looks very strong. My rating is a Strong Buy for FSLR, but there are still notable latent underlying catalysts that could make the returns less favorable.

Conclusion

First Solar is arguably America's best green energy investment. This was my outlook in my first thesis on the company in April when I allocated a Buy rating. Now that the valuation is more reasonable again, I consider FSLR a Strong Buy due to the current large growth expected due to its capacity expansion and the continued strong demand for solar panels. The growth trajectory of solar energy is still incredibly strong and while there are bumps on the road to solar becoming the dominant form of energy provision on the planet, in my estimation, the world will largely be powered by solar in a few decades time. I consider FSLR a Buy based on a long-term horizon but a Strong Buy based on the recent tailwinds driving massive fundamental growth that is likely over the next few years.