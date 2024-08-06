Martin Barraud

Introduction

Kellanova (NYSE:K) has been in the news recently due to the news that there are a couple of companies that are interested in acquiring it. I will go through the news, give my thoughts on the outlook, and provide an updated valuation of the company.

The last time I covered the company was back in January of this year when I gave it a hold rating due to the company’s profitability declines in recent years, and while it wasn’t bad to start a position in hopes of a more streamlined business in the future, I decided to not invest any money because the company’s shares went nowhere for the last decade. Now, with the rumors of acquisitions, there may be some quick value to be gained if it is to be acquired.

Potential Buyers

Mars

The news came to light on Sunday that the food giant Mars company is looking to acquire Kellanova, the maker of Pringles and other familiar brands of snacks. I can see why Mars would be interested in acquiring Kellanova. It would be the creation of a snacking powerhouse, so there are a lot of synergies. The combination of the two companies may lead to cost reductions due to supply chain logistics. It may or may not. It depends on how well the two companies work to implement it.

There can also be manufacturing efficiencies. The new company can leverage all the production facilities and expertise to further enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. There may be further efficiencies in terms of economies of scale, which could lead to further cost savings. On top of that, the expertise of the two companies in snacking could spur innovation. I would be very interested in how the two companies work to come up with other types of snacks together. Will there be new flavors on the horizon?

In terms of marketing synergies, both of the companies are very well known, with strong brand recognition, which means there will be cross-selling promotional opportunities for both companies. This will lead to enhanced consumer reach, which will provide a deeper look into targeted marketing.

So, there are a lot of reasons why Mars would pursue such a venture and acquire Kellanova. As of writing the update, K’s market capital reached $25B (according to Yahoo Finance), and that is after the 16% surge it saw during the day. It would not be a cheap deal, to say the least. Mars would have to come in with a very attractive proposition. There is still no news as the story is still developing. Neither parties have commented on the situation.

Hershey

At the same time, the other player in this battle seems to be Hershey (HSY), as it was reported, it was looking to the potential acquisition of Kellanova also. This potential suitor is also very intriguing. Would we get some weird chocolate combinations, potentially integrating snack products of K? The imagination is limitless, but we may see none of that, especially if HSY is looking to acquire it for logistical and top-line catalyst purposes.

Hershey’s main revenues come from the US, with Confectionary making up 82% of total revenues. So, the acquisition would boost HSY’s Salty Snacks and International segments tremendously, as HSY doesn’t have a lot of presence outside of the US. The international segment makes up 8.5% of total revenues generated in 2023.

So, it looks like both of the companies would benefit. Are we going to see a price war ensuing over the next few months? That would be quite exciting to me. I am wondering what kind of premium each would be willing to fork up.

Briefly on financials

Recently, the company reported its Q2 earnings, topping estimates, and boosted guidance. Let’s go from the top. The company’s top line came in at $3.19B, -4.8% y/y, but beat estimates by $40m. If we exclude the impact of currency and divested business, the company’s organic growth came in at 4%. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.01, a beat of $0.11 a share. The company also saw a decent increase in free cash flow. Q2 FCF came in at $443m, compared to $305m in the same period last year.

To follow these positive numbers, the company went ahead and increased its FY24 guidance, reflecting the strength of the first half of the year. The company decided to boost its EPS to $3.75, a $0.10 increase, and higher than the consensus estimate of $3.62.

In terms of the company’s financial position, the cash on hand stood at around $272m, while long-term debt stood at $5B in the latest quarter. With a decent performance overall, Kellanova can easily cover the annual interest expense on that debt, as its interest coverage ratio stood at around 5x.

So, it bodes well for K that its performance was decent. This means it can demand a higher premium to be acquired, but the question is what kind of premium would be right and what is the company worth. I will give you what I think the company is worth.

Valuation

For revenues, I went with quite conservative estimates, as I usually do. I don’t expect much growth from this company going forward. There may be some growth in organic terms, but it is not going to be very impressive. Therefore, I went with the below estimates.

In terms of margins, I went with slight improvements once again but kept it rather conservative still, just because I am not the one to look at the very positive numbers without actual improvement already in place. Better to be safe than sorry.

For the DCF model, I went with the company’s WACC of around 7.5%, and 2.5% as my terminal growth rate. Furthermore, to give myself more room for errors in the estimates above, I am going to add a 10% discount to its intrinsic value. With that said, Kellanova’s intrinsic value is around $70 a share, which means after the surge this morning (August 5th) the company is trading above its fair value.

Closing Comments

So, I wonder what kind of number the company will receive from the two potential buyers. An analyst said it could be as high as $108/share, which means that’s around 54% premium from my calculated fair value of the company or around 48% premium from the current share price after the surge. I think that’s a bit of a stretch and I don’t expect any more than a 30% to 35% premium, which means it’ll be around $95-$98 a share, or maybe the company will just round it up to $100 a share and call it a day.

Nevertheless, I am sticking with my PT and will continue to stay on the sidelines and watch how all of this is going to unfold. The company’s growth is lackluster while margins are not impressive also, which means the potential buyers are looking to expand their product offerings or enter more markets. Also, we are not sure if there will be any regulatory pushback, but according to CNBC’s David Faber, there shouldn’t be any pushback.

If you are already invested in the company, might as well hold through if you believe it to be a decent premium, or cash out if that one-day jump was enough. Either way, it is going to be an interesting ride going forward in terms of share price volatility.