catnap72

Introduction

I have published two articles on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) so far, giving the company a “Hold” rating due to concerns regarding the short-term future of the tobacco industry, the deterioration of the core business, and the market sentiment appearing too stable.

Although the stock was relatively flat until my second article, since then, it has been up 19.5% including dividends while the S&P 500 has been flat. This might suggest that my initial assessment of the market sentiment was incorrect, and I feel the need to reassess my initial thesis.

This article briefly describes the business, explains the H1 2024 earnings results and the stock performance since my last article, reviews my initial thesis, and evaluates the factors leading to my initial “Hold” rating.

My initial concerns about the sustainability of the dividend are no longer a significant factor, as I believe the sale of the ITC stake puts the company in a comfortable position. In addition, the transformation to smokeless products seems to be gaining pace, and recent developments suggest that the combustibles business may have a longer lifetime than I had presumed.

Therefore, I conclude that BTI deserves a “Buy” rating.

Business Description

I will briefly touch on the business description, but please refer to my initial coverage for a detailed explanation.

British American Tobacco is a large tobacco company that is currently transforming from its legacy combustibles (cigarettes) business to smoke-free and allegedly products.

Some of its cigarette brands include Camel, Newport, and Kent, which you may have heard of. In the six months ending on June 30, the combustibles segment accounted for 80% of revenue, which was slightly down from 83% in December 2023.

The second and potentially the most important segment is called New Categories, consisting of non-combustible products like vapour, heated products, and modern oral. This segment accounted for 13% of sales in the same 6-month period.

Lastly, the traditional oral segment markets snus and snuff. These are smokeless tobacco products that are snorted or consumed orally. This segment generated 4.5% of sales in the first half of 2024.

Below are some of the company's brands from different segments.

BTI 2023 Annual Report

Stock Performance and H1 Earnings

The stock was relatively flat between my initial coverage and the first follow-up article. However, it has shown a strong performance since that follow-up at the beginning of June.

The outperformance in July is particularly notable. The stock was up 15% in one month. You can find the dividend-adjusted stock price compared to the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 index since my initial coverage below.

S&P Capital IQ

A few days ago, the company released its H1 2024 results. Despite other positive industry-wide developments, I believe expectations of good earnings contributed to the outperformance.

In H1, the company added 1.4 million consumers to its smokeless brands. New categories revenue was up by 7.4% on an organic constant rate basis, which is a significant improvement. At the same time, combustibles revenue declined 2.6% on an organic constant rate basis.

Management is guiding for 3-% revenue growth, and mid-single-digit adjusted profit from operations growth by 2026. Fiscal year 2024 guidance was reiterated.

Additionally, management highlights the recent FDA marketing authorization for the Vuse Alto device and tobacco flavor consumables as positive developments, which we’ll discuss more later. Finally, management mentions the continued lack of enforcement against illicit single-use vapour products in the US and the sale of businesses in Russia and Belarus as reasons why the company will probably not reach its New Category revenue target of $5 billion by 2025.

Why My Initial Thesis Didn’t Play Out

My thesis had three main parts. I argued that the transition to smoke-free products would be difficult and therefore slower, that the core business fundamentals were deteriorating, and I questioned the sustainability of the dividend. Additionally, I believed the market sentiment was too stable to change.

I will explain each of these factors individually.

Transformation To A Smoke-Free World

The company introduced initiatives to reduce harm like “A Better Tomorrow” with the vision of transforming the company into a smokeless tobacco products company rather than a cigarette giant. The aim is that half of its revenue will come from non-combustible products by 2035.

I argued that this transition to new categories and smokeless products would take more time than the market expected, and the company would struggle with this transition.

However, despite the not-so-clear credit positioning, the company seems to continue investing in this future vision at higher rates. This became apparent with the organic growth rate mentioned for New Categories, and the introduction of new products through Reynolds American.

Additionally, although I anticipated regulatory headwinds for some of these products, the FDA recently approved seven more e-cigarette products for marketing. This does not mean they are FDA-approved, but it paves the way for future approvals.

I still believe it is going to be important to track the profitability of these new segments. We know that the cigarette business benefited a lot from customer stickiness and the brand image. We need to see that this is also true for these new products. However, I admit that growth has been stronger than I expected.

Deteriorating Core Business

BTI’s legacy business is manufacturing and selling cigarettes. Although the company is venturing into other more future-resilient areas, the combustibles segment is still the largest. I don’t think I was completely wrong in saying that this business was not future resilient, and in pointing out that sales were declining. Sales from this segment kept declining in H1, dropping by 2.6%.

It is not shocking that this business is declining. My thesis was that it was going to decline at a faster rate than the market expected due to regulatory changes all around the world. The UK was working on a bill to ban anyone born after 2009 from buying cigarettes, and it seemed like the US would ban menthol cigarettes. News from all around the world suggested that countries understood the harm and were acting to stop it.

Well, this turned out to be an overestimation. The ban on menthol cigarettes was pushed to after the election, which effectively means it will take a while until that is discussed again. This delay means it is not really on the agenda for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, there were reports from other parts of the world about the cancellation or delay of similar bans.

Dividend Sustainability

At the time of this article’s writing, BTI provides a 10% dividend yield despite the stock price surge in July. This is extremely impressive and attracts a lot of investors. That is why the sustainability of this dividend is a crucial topic.

My initial article argued that there was little buffer between the projected cash and financial obligations including the dividends for the next five years, and the company would have to either cut its dividend or sell assets, both options harming the investor.

Since then, the company started monetizing its stake in ITC, which was valued at $13.3 billion two months ago. It can be argued whether this is the best course of action to sustain the dividends, but this additional source of cash flows effectively reduced the dividend risk to zero.

The company has plenty of cash to sustain it and even do more share buybacks.

Valuation and Market Sentiment

As I mentioned in my previous articles, the stock appears cheap if one uses a DCF model with reasonable assumptions. One does not need to input very high growth rates. So, it was never a question of whether this stock was cheap or expensive.

It was a question of investor sentiment, and whether this could be a value trap. Clearly, the market applies a very high discount rate on this name due to future concerns, which I also initially had. If the company cannot successfully restructure itself to be a smokeless tobacco player, it will die with its cigarettes.

However, the stock price surge in July gave me enough conviction to believe that the market is seeing the transformation story. Strong revenue growth can change the market’s opinion. So, good news may continue to drive the stock price higher.

If that is the case, the stock has a lot of room to run. A quick look at the price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiple shows that the stock is currently trading at the lowest levels in the last decade.

S&P Capital IQ

This discount still stems from the idea that the combustible business will die. I do believe this is the case, as the company itself also says cigarettes have no place in the future. However, news around the regulation of cigarettes pausing may be the indicator the market needs to believe that this business will live longer than initially expected.

Conclusion

British American Tobacco is a high-quality company. I never argued otherwise.

It has great brands and is one of the few large tobacco players to be able to venture profitably into smokeless products thanks to its size and market positioning.

However, I had several concerns that prevented me from giving this company a “Buy” rating, and made me rate it “Hold”. I questioned the sustainability of the dividend and argued that the legacy business would decline faster than the market expected and the transition to smokeless products would be slower. Tracking these factors shows us that these are not big issues anymore.

Additionally, the market sentiment seems to change, which was what made the stock surge significantly in July. As a result of these developments, I believe BTI deserves a “Buy” rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.