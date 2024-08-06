DraftKings: Fairly Valued, But Lottery Acquisition And Declining CAC Point To Huge Wins

Aug. 06, 2024 5:47 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock
Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.68K Followers

Summary

  • DraftKings revenue grew 26% year-over-year in Q2 2024, driven by organic growth factors and new market entries.
  • Despite a positive net income, DKNG is still operationally unprofitable due to high sales and marketing expenses.
  • The Company acquired Jackpocket to enter the online lottery market, aiming to attract higher-value customers at a lower cost.

Young man playing poker on his laptop

Matthias Tunger

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) just released its most recent quarterly results and the reception on Wall Street has been negative. Post announcement has DKNG stock down roughly 4% on decent results. This article examines whether DKNG stock is a worthwhile investment.

This article was written by

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.68K Followers
Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DKNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DKNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DKNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News