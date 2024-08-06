FTAI Aviation: Extensive Reinvestment Runway To Deploy Funds At Statistical Advantage

Matteo Colombo

Investment update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) is in the aviation equipment leasing and aftermarket components business. The company owns, leases, and sells aviation equipment, while also engaging in the development, manufacturing, repair, and sales of aircraft engine components. It is managed by FIG LLC, an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.

Since my last publication in November '23 the stock is +144% excluding dividends and is rallying on fundamentals. That publication, titled "qualified growth name compounding value at attractive rates" laid the case for long-term ownership of FTAI based on the company's economics and extensive reinvestment runway.

I continue to rate FTAI a buy after 1) its Q2 numbers, 2) expanding ROICs and growth numbers, and 3) valuations that support ~$200/share by FY'26E. Net-net, reiterate buy.

Figure 1.

Q2 earnings insights

Heading into its Q2 numbers the market had high expectations [price momentum high, earnings growth, + high multiples]. Whilst I'm acutely aware this is a risk, FTAI's numbers were stellar and support current market values + embedded expectations.

Sales of $443mm were +62% YoY on adj. EBITDA of $214mm (+30% sequentially and +40% YoY). Of this, $91mm was Aerospace products and $125mm was the leasing business.

Figure 2.

The divisional breakdown was as follows:

The leasing segment put up $125mm EBITDA vs. $98mm last year on 30% margin. FTAI sold ~$60mm of book value assets for $13.5mm gain. It projects $500mm in adj. EBITDA for FY'24 and this bakes in ~$50mm of gain on assets sales (+$25mm on previous guidance).

Figure 3.

Aerospace products put up $91.2mm EBITDA at a 37% margin. Growth was again underscored by high demand for refurbished modules and engines and increased efficiencies at the company's maintenance facilities. According to management, FTAI is "seeing tremendous growth in the aerospace products business in general and feel good about raising our estimates for 2024 EBITDA in aerospace products". It sees ~$350mm at the upper end, up from prior estimates of $250mm, up to $325 million to $350 million.

The key takeout I've observed is that the business is running at far hotter operating margins than previous. Annualized EBIT margins are >35% vs. a 3-yr avg of ~35% driven by 1) operating leverage [largely fixed cost base with the recent revenue growth], and 2) ongoing demand in its end markets. Management is crystal clear the revenue gains are demand-driven [and this has to be true – I find it difficult to see average sales prices increase at the scale of sales]. But it's also a function of the catalysts mentioned below.

Compelling catalysts and business advantages following Q2 earnings

I mentioned the sales growth is demand, but it's also the hard-to-replicate business advantages FTAI possesses in its arsenal. These include:

The typical turnaround time for new modules is ~120-180 days for the industry. Critically, FTAI's turnarounds are ~5-60 days. The customer is seeing their module swap in ~5-25 days on average - this is a tremendous advantage. It can complete ~25 modules for every 1 module vs. the industry. This flywheel allows for 1) more work bought online, and 2) a higher pricing point vs. peers due to this consumer advantage. We see this in two ways; (i) gross margins are >10pts on the industry [as avg. sales prices are higher], yet (ii) it enjoys ~3-4x the operating margin vs. the industry given its highly differentiated offering. As such ROICs are >20% (and have avg. >35% in recent times).

The customer is seeing their module swap in ~5-25 days on average - this is a tremendous advantage. It can complete ~25 modules for every 1 module vs. the industry. This flywheel allows for 1) more work bought online, and 2) a higher pricing point vs. peers due to this consumer advantage. We see this in two ways; (i) gross margins are >10pts on the industry [as avg. sales prices are higher], yet (ii) it enjoys ~3-4x the operating margin vs. the industry given its highly differentiated offering. As such ROICs are >20% (and have avg. >35% in recent times). Human capital is also a highly valuable asset for the company producing difficult to replicate advantages. NOPAT per employee has exploded by >$3.1mm vs. FY'21 with the business growth. There are roughly the same amount of employees, but each employee's economic contribution is far, far higher – it is even double that of FY'21 (Figure 4).

Figure 3.

Figure 4.

Demand in the aviation leasing market is robust with elastic demand for pre-built engines and modules due to the longer turnaround times at maintenance shops. As a result of this flywheel and the heightened industry demand, FTAI has increased its 2024 EBITDA estimates for Aerospace Products to $325–$350mm as mentioned. The acquisition of the Lockheed Martin facility is expected to drive margins further – management says it will advance the development of this site so I want to see what it says about this in Q3 earnings. Keep an eye on this then. As a result, it guides to +$1.25Bn adj. EBITDA by FY'26E made of $550mm/$700mm to leasing/aerospace respectively.

High post-tax margins are on capital turnover >2x meaning each $1 management throws back into the business is producing ~$2 revenues and pulls to ~$0.30 in NOPAT. As such ROICs are >20% and have avg. >50% since FY'23 on a TTM basis. These economics square off to produce economic earnings of ~$1.3Bn since FY'21 (these are all ROICs above our 12% hurdle rate). It has maintenance CapEx of ~$60-$80mm, leaving the rest as FCF for further investments to growth. Critically, what investments it has made are beefing up in utilization – so it's not just spending cash, it's producing the desired returns too. My estimate is, at current status, the implied competitive advantage period above peers is ~9yrs (Figure 5).

Figure 5.

Author's estimates

Remains attractively valued

Embedded expectations are currently high based on price momentum, economic profitability and multiples. The stock is ~20x EV/IC as I write but is producing a substantial spread over economic hurdle rates that represent the opportunity cost of similar risk. The valuation hinges on 1) FTAI's propensity to earn high rates on its current operating capital, 2) throw off high rates of FCF on this, to 3) reinvest back into the capital base. At a given EV/iC multiple, my view is it can compound its intrinsic business value quite steadily with the current economics.

Valuation insights

On the upside, my view is that management can invest ~20-25% of my forward estimates of NOPAT from FY'24-'26E [see: Appendix 1] which gets me to ~$132/share implied value today compounding to $214/share by FY'26E. That it 1) produces high ROICs, means it can 2) reinvest high sums into its growth runway which is critical to my thesis. It has ~$60-$80mm maint. CapEx, leaving the rest as FCF, as mentioned – this is highly constructive.

On the downside, fading the multiple down to ~18x implies fair value today, but still gets us to $171/share by FY'26E at the rate of deployment. The valuation is skewed to our favour as seen in Figure 7, as, a 5% contraction in multiple gets us to current value with just 5% earnings growth. My numbers have ~25% earnings CAGR to FY'26E, allowing for 15% contraction in multiple.

Figure 6.

Author's estimates

Figure 7.

Author's estimates

Updated modelling is shown in Appendix 1. My view is the discounted value of cash that could be obtained as a private owner buying FTAI and owning in the next 5yrs is ~$197/share. Here I only accept cash flows above an 8% ROIC threshold then discount these at 12% as an appropriate opportunity cost. These excess earnings above a pre-defined opportunity cost set a high benchmark for FTAI to surpass, and it does so very well.

Figure 8.

Author estimates

Risks to thesis

The major downside risk to the thesis is that embedded expectations are currently high. This sets up a slightly higher failure for success. Given expectations are high, if FTAI disappoints at earnings, total shareholder return may be compressed if expectations are sharply revised lower (i.e., lower multiples, lower price momentum). My view is the probabilities of a catastrophe in this sense are low, and that the margin of safety is ~15-20% based on my estimates.

In short

FTAI remains a buy in my view as 1) it has an extensive runway to deploy high relative sums of cash back into its operations at an advantageous return, 2) the value of these incremental investments will be valued >$1 on the dollar in the market, and 3) valuations are supportive for this name compounding to >$150/share in the next few years. My view, the stock is worth $132/share today and could be worth ~$200/share to a long-term owner, as I am. Net-net, reiterate buy.

