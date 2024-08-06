XLU: Improving Earnings Growth Outlook, And Lower Rate Environment Will Be Beneficial

James O'Neil

ETF Overview

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) has a portfolio of about 30 large-cap U.S. utility stocks. The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.09%. Other funds such as iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) has an expensive expense ratio of 0.4%. The fund has done well in 2024 so far, outperforming the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq 100 index. Looking forward, long-term earnings growth outlook is improving for the utilities sector. In addition, a lower rate environment will be beneficial to XLU’s fund price. Since its valuation is not expensive, we give XLU a buy rating.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

XLU has done well in 2024

Let us first review how XLU has performed in 2024 so far. As can be seen from the chart below, XLU delivered a total return of 19.1% year-to-date, outperforming the broader market. In contrast, the S&P 500 index only delivered a total return of 13.0%. The tech-heavy index, the Nasdaq 100 index, was even lower with a total return of only 9.9% due to recent sell-off.

YCharts

Some basics about XLU

To have a better understanding of how XLU will perform in the future, we think it is important to review some basics about the utilities sector. The utilities sector usually have slower growth rate than other sectors due to many factors and here we will highlight three. First, they are heavily regulated, meaning they cannot freely raise their prices to improve their earnings. Second, there is only so much electricity, and natural gas a person can consume every year. Third, to build any infrastructures such as new power plant, transmission lines, etc. are often expensive and the time to complete these projects can often take a long time. Therefore, return on investment are usually lower than other sectors.

Utility stocks are often less volatile than other sectors as majority of their revenues are regulated and almost not impacted by economic turmoil. In fact, the beta ratio of XLU is only 0.75 relative to the S&P 500 index. Therefore, the fund often act as safe haven for investors especially in economic downturns. In addition, the heavily regulated sector often results in safe dividends. Currently, XLU has a dividend yield of nearly 3% and its dividend steadily increases over time.

Data by YCharts

Long-term earnings growth outlook improving

Although growth for the sector tend to be slower than many other sectors, we noticed that utilities sector’s long-term earnings growth (LTEG) rate has been on a rising trend in the past 10 years. Below is a chart that shows the LTEG and short-term earnings growth (STEG) rates for utility stocks in the S&P 500 index. Since there is overlap between stocks in XLU’s portfolio and utilities stocks in the S&P 500 index, the chart can also help us better understand the future trend of the sector. As can be seen from the chart below, LTEG rate of utility stocks in the S&P 500 are on a rising trend from about 2% in 2014 to about 7.5% in 2024. Looking forward, we think LTEG rate of the utilities sector can sustain at this level and even trend higher due to rising demand for renewable energy. In addition, electric vehicle, and especially AI data centers will also result in significant increase in electricity consumption in the future.

YCharts

Lower rate environment will act as tailwind

Besides improving long-term growth outlook, an eventual drop in rate will act as tailwind for XLU. Given that inflation has subsided considerably, and that the job market is weakening, the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will lower the rate in the near future is increasing. Since XLU’s fund price is inversely correlated to the rate, XLU should benefit from an eventual rate decline cycle.

YCharts

Valuation not expensive

Below is a chart that shows the forward P/E ratio of utility stocks in the S&P 500 index. As can be seen, these stocks now trade at a forward P/E ratio of 17.3x. We notice that the sector has typically traded between 15x and 20x between 2014 and 2024. Prior to 2014, these stocks usually traded between 11x and 16x. We think the difference may be due to quantitative easing that eventually inflated the valuation of equities. Considering this factor, we think utilities stocks are not expensive but fairly valued.

YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Looking forward, XLU should benefit from a lower rate environment as well as better LTEG outlook. Given its fair valuation, we think XLU deserves a buy rating.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.