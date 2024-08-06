U.S. Economy Grows Strongly In July As Service Sector Resilience Offsets Manufacturing Malaise

Summary

  • The PMI surveys from S&P Global brought news of a welcome combination of solid economic growth and cooler selling price inflation in July.
  • The robust service sector growth contrasts with the deteriorating picture seen in the manufacturing sector in July, where output came close to stalling.
  • Input cost inflation in the service sector, which is dominated by wages and salaries, rose at an increased rate in July, rising at a pace well above the pre-pandemic average.

The PMI surveys from S&P Global brought news of a welcome combination of solid economic growth and cooler selling price inflation in July.

However, growth is unbalanced, with robust service sector gains contrasting with a near-stalled picture for the goods-producing

