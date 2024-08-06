igoriss

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) loses antitrust suit over search payments; stock declines further. (00:22) Southwest Airlines (LUV) gains as activist Elliott files 13D filing. (01:18) SunPower (SPWR) files for bankruptcy, enters stalking horse asset purchase deal with Complete Solaria (CSLR). (01:59)

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has lost its antitrust suit over search, marking a key win for the Justice Dept.

U.S. District Court Amit Mehta found Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act "by maintaining its monopoly in two product markets in the United States—general search services and general text advertising—through its exclusive distribution agreements."

Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) $26B in revenue share payments -- "nearly four times more than all of Google's other search-specific costs combined" -- gave Google default placement of its search engine at partners' key search access points and "its partners also agree not to preload any other general search engine on the device," Mehta noted in his ruling.

That effectively blocked search competitors from succeeding in the market, he concluded.

By Monday's close, Alphabet stock: (GOOG) -4.6%, (GOOGL) -4.5%.

Next up for Google: the penalty phase, in which Mehta will sort out remedies.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is up 2.3% premarket after Elliot Investment Management disclosed an interest in the company.

Elliott disclosed a 7% beneficial ownership stake in Southwest (LUV), according to a 13D filing on Monday that showed that the activist owned just under 42 million shares. Elliott's 11% investment size hasn't changed since it was first disclosed in June.

Elliott is pushing for the airline to do a business review and believes the stock can reach $49 a share. Elliott called for new leadership, including the company's CEO Bob Jordan and Chairman Gary Kelly.

Solar energy company SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States.

SunPower has also entered into a stalking horse agreement with Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) to sell some of its assets for $45 million in cash.

Assets to be purchased by Complete Solaria (CSLR) include SunPower's (SPWR) Blue Raven Solar business, New Homes business, and non-installing Dealer network. SunPower (SPWR) has asked the Court for approval to complete the transaction in mid to late September, it said in a statement.

Additionally, SunPower intends to continue a sale process for its remaining assets and effectuate any resulting sale transactions pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

SunPower's shares dropped to an all-time low of $0.72 last month, as Guggenheim Securities said the stock is worthless and may soon be delisted. The company's shares have plunged 84% so far this year.

Catalyst watch:

Notable investor events include a fireside chat by Clover Health Investments (CLOV) at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum, and annual meetings for Accolade (ACCD) and EQT (EQT).

The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a two-day hearing in relation to its investigation into how and why a door plug departed from a Boeing (BA) 737 MAX passenger jet during a flight operated by Alaska Airlines (ALK).

Celsius Holdings (CELH) will hold its earnings conference call at 8am. The energy drink company's update on the PepsiCo (PEP) distribution deal will be of high interest to investors. Monster Beverage (MNST) has traded with more volatility after recent Celsius earnings reports.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 0.2% at $73 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 4.1% at $54,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.3% and the DAX is down 0.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock surged over 45% after announcing $5B in new contracts.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 International Trade in Goods and Services

