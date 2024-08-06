Dundee Precious Metals Has A Robust Outlook - A Dip Is Possible, But Not Soon

Summary

  • Hold rating for Dundee Precious Metals.
  • ≈84% gold and ≈16% copper revenue mix leads to high exposure to gold price market volatility.
  • Shares have risen 19.55% since last analysis, benefiting from robust gold business and favorable commodity price prospects.
  • Dundee has robust and low-cost gold and copper production in Bulgaria and a portfolio of gold exploration and development projects in Serbia and Ecuador. The company is accelerating the development of a gold mine in Serbia, as this is large-scale, high-margin gold production.
  • Dundee Precious Metals is a good opportunity to take advantage of the very promising outlook for gold and copper prices, especially for the yellow metal. The shares are trading at high levels compared to recent trends, but there could be a significant pullback, but not anytime soon.

A "Hold" rating for Dundee Precious Metals

This analysis confirms the Hold rating on US-listed shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCPK:DPMLF), a gold and copper mining company in Toronto, Canada with gold and copper production located in Bulgaria.

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

