Neste Oyj (OTCPK:NTOIF)

Everything moves in cycles. Neste was once a sleeping Finnish refinery company that by accident (or foresight) stumbled into the business of refining waste products to a fully functioning diesel ('HVO'). Since the feedstock is "waste" and not fossil oil, it is considered CO2 neutral and hence labeled "renewable diesel". Buoyed by endless demand, ESG hype, benign policy actions and tax treatments, their early mover advantage allowed them to earn super-profits.

Then it all went pear-shaped thanks to a classic capital cycle: jealous of super profits, other refinery companies started building HVO facilities and capacity has crept upwards. This, in turn, led to increased competition for feedstock, impacting margins. Furthermore, Chinese refineries, seeing their own lukewarm market saturated (and increasingly electrified!) went on an export spree, exacerbating the glut.

If that wasn't enough, the backlash to various climate policies has diluted incentives. Sweden - a big and super-profitable near-monopoly market for Neste - scrapped their generous tax treatment and abruptly reduced the mandatory blending target ambition. This has led to significant volumes being diverted to other, less profitable markets. The policy momentum has simply cooled dramatically in the wake of the energy crisis that followed the Ukraine war.

To top things off, Neste has scored several own goals by providing too optimistic forecasts (and promptly missed them) and operational delays in ramp-up of new capacity.

You will not be surprised the stock has absolutely cratered. It is flat over 7 years. But first went up 300%, then down 70%. Things are really - REALLY - bleak. However - and this is why it's starting to get interesting - there are emerging signs the cycle is turning, and the market is discounting nothing will ever change.

Applying a longer-term perspective, the underlying problem Neste solves is not going away. Not a day goes by without a handful of headlines of volatile weather and warmer climates. It is getting worse. As the policy pendulum swung violently in one direction during the energy crisis, it might well start to swing back again: as Sweden (and Finland) caved to populist demands, other countries are progressing. Countries as diverse as Brazil, Japan, South Korea, and Argentina, are all mulling SAF- or renewable diesel mandates. The Netherlands has implemented an aggressive scheme, and Germany is not far behind. Around the corner in 2025 is a mandatory 5% SAF blending scheme in the EU for air travel.

The influx of Chinese biofuels to the European and American markets has also helped tilt the balance. Some estimate up to 20% of market volumes are Chinese exports. In a recent turn of fate, the EU is now (July) imposing anti-dumping measures, and chances are the US will follow. This suggests the balance might improve ahead.

While the short-term picture is blurred and marred with overcapacity and uncertainty, the direction of travel, looking years out, seems unchanged. The capital cycle is in full swing, with Neste competitors mothballing planned capacity. BP, Shell, UPM and Chevron have all canceled or delayed biodiesel refinery investments in the past months. US competitor Vertex has even converted their renewable plant back to fossil diesel!

With all the recent volatility in prices and profits, it is easy to forget that what Neste has built is impressive: it is the only truly global renewable fuel company. They are fully integrated all the way from sourcing the variety of waste raw materials, pre-treatment and state-of-the-art refineries on four continents, to sales and logistics networks. Our work on Neste, including conversations with industry experts and government officials, suggests Neste is uniquely positioned and one of a kind. Unless the world turns 100% CO2 YOLO, Neste has an important function to fill. This is not reflected in current valuation, where the market is myopically focused on the downward slope of near-term RP-margins and the 6-month uncertainty.

We might be a quarter or two early, and there is a non-zero risk they miss the guidance again in H2, but we have started building a position. Ramp-up problems don't last forever, and the capital cycle plus demand growth from air travel will eventually sort out the overcapacity issue. The stock is trading in line with other (fossil) global refining peers, despite being a biofuel growth play. The risk-reward looks increasingly attractive with potentially tightening markets in 2025 and hopefully operational improvements ahead.

