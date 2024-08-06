JHVEPhoto

I've held a neutral "Hold" stance for the company Loews Corp. (NYSE:L) for about a year here. The last time I wrote about it was in April of this year, and while the company has ever so slightly (less than 1%) outperformed the S&P 500, this is more a result of the index going down the last few days - otherwise, the company would have performed sub-par. I view this as confirmation that my rating of "Hold" was the right way to go for this company.

I've established a conservative PT for the company, and as of my last article, which you can find here, I did not see any reason to move from this. The company reported 2Q24 a few days ago, and these are the results that we're going to be looking at.

However, unless there's a material improvement to underlying valuation indicators, I do not see a chance for this company to become an attractive business for me to invest in. Not because it doesn't have stability, but because there are better options out there at this time.

It's a multi-segment majority insurance play, (but with other volatile segments), and we'll see here how it's doing.

Loews - How has the company been doing in 2Q?

Loews is a good investment if you like the combined appeal of natgas infrastructure, hotels, and insurance. To me, this seems like a combination of some of the more volatile businesses out there - but Loews actually manages them very well. A case in point is 2Q24, which saw an increase in net income from CNA Financial (CNA) due to higher investments, which offset a higher amount of catastrophe losses.

The company closely tracks its book value exclusive of AOCI per share - as it well should - as an indicator of where management believes the stock should trade. That BV/share exclusive of AOCI is currently $85/share as of June 2024, mostly due to share repurchases which the company does seemingly regardless of valuation, but also due to improved operating results. In fact, as an investor, you can consider one of your primary upsides and return indicators to be the pace at which the company buys back shares. That is because the yield is really quite low.

By quite low, I mean that Loews has yielded less than 0.5% for a while, and now yields less than 0.33%. That makes company yield all but negligible here. But for some companies, dividends are really one of the less interesting things - and Loews could be one of these.

The company now holds $3.1B in cash and investments, with over $17.6B in market cap. Most of this company remains privately held (the assets, I mean), meaning the only Loews exposure you can get that's public is CNA, which is a P&C insurer held with 92% Loews ownership.

I do not consider CNA, due to its ratios, to be one of the better insurers out there, however. I also consider the US insurance market at this time to be more complex and risky than I do the EU ones, and would only invest in companies that I consider excessively undervalued or market leaders. CNA fulfills neither of these prerequisites.

The privately held assets would instead be what would show appeal to you - and here, as I mentioned, Loews has a natgas pipeline operator, a luxury hotel operator, and rigid plastic packaging.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a combination of more volatile segments than these - but Loews does, in fact, manage most of them very well, as proven by results.

The company's recurring arguments for an upside and for why you should consider investing include its long history of very conservative stewardship with very prudent financial management and value creation - and this is something we can actually confirm with the history. The claimed strong and consistent dividend is a half-truth, as I see it. A "strong" dividend would at least be on par with the risk-free rate, and the company is more than 3% below that at this time. it is, however, without a doubt a very capable capital allocator, and a very strong, liquid business, reflected in its A-rating in credit at the parent company level.

Its strategy is made very clear by everything that it does.

Loews IR (Loews IR)

And an argument for investment, from management, is the supposed discount to the sum of its parts. And there's some argument for that, but this, as the company itself removes AOCI, or accumulated other comprehensive income (or losses) from the BV calculation, is something that needs to be discounted as well. I would be unwilling, for instance, to give CNA the same valuation that the company gives it here, as well as wanting to look closer at the implied MV of Hotel and packaging businesses given this environment.

I don't argue that the company is undervalued relative to some of where the sum of its parts is concerned, but when looking at investment companies, I always give them some sort of discount to its BV. Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF) is perhaps the best example of that I invest in, and that company is much better capitalized and structured than Loews in terms of safety and diversification.

However, the company has a very strong history of buying back shares and reducing SO by a very impressive amount in a relatively short time.

Loews IR (Loews IR)

The problem with doing this in such a short time, however, is that it means (as I see it), that the company share price is currently quite influenced by all of these buybacks.

Still, Loews has good and consistent cash flows, even if these cash flows aren't exactly growing. What do I mean by this? I mean that back in -18, the company received $878M from its subsidiaries in dividends, and the company has not even increased that 15% since then if we look at 2022-2023 - although it seems set to increase this year.

I would generally say that all of the company's subsidiaries, both privately and publicly held, are attractive on their own, and in their own right. Even the hotel segment in Loews Hotels & Co is something that impresses when you look at the mix (even if I'm not a big investor in hotels overall). Occupancy may be down slightly for the year, to 79% from just over 80%, but still solid enough. And the packaging company is more diversified in its end market than you'd expect as well.

Loews IR (Loews IR)

The fact is, I wish Loews was cheap enough so that I could justify buying it - because this management is one I would consider trusting with my capital. But what I won't do is put capital to work at a valuation that, to my mind, is undoubtedly too high for what is being offered.

Let me show you what I mean.

Loews Valuation - Too rich for this company, and influenced by continued buybacks

I would go as far as to say that Loews has underperformed since April 2024. There was a time in April and again a few months later when I hoped to see the company cross down below $70/share, but it never did.

One of my current hopes is that as the market, as it seems to now, starts to tremble and become more volatile, we see Loews dropping towards a valuation we could consider an acceptable discount.

However, I will say that Loews as you see it perform over the past 5 years does not in any way reflect its long-term operating performance. Look at after GFC until COVID - and I'm talking prior to the COVID-19 decline. The company actually only returned 4.15% per year, inclusive of dividends, which comes to a TSR of 50% in 10 years, and which significantly underperforms most good investments at the time. (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T. Graphs Link)

It's also wrong at this time to call Loews operationally stable. What I mean by this Is that Loews has seen earnings drop more than 45% 3 times on an annual basis the past 10 years, and more than 20% at least 4 times. It's actually volatile in a way that would reflect the company's volatile segment characteristics, but some investors seem to have forgotten this here.

For that reason, I remain very balanced about my expectations for both future growth and for future returns. This is also confirmed by the fact that over 70% of the time on a 1-year basis with a 10% margin of error, the company negatively misses its forecasts. Again, the accuracy and where the company seems to go over time isn't really easy to see. So while management can argue for its capital allocation, and it's there - it's harder to see what you will get out of it, and when. 10 years for me is actually a long-term timeframe, and underperforming here is a sign that we should be more careful - and the company's mix confirms this weighting towards being "careful".

My previous target for Loews was $50/share. I went back and forth between raising and not raising this and decided that raising to $55/share, allowing for the company's increased BV to be better reflected, is justified. But the company is still too expensive here, and I'm looking forward to seeing what happens as a result of these next few weeks, as we finally may get some moderation in the market.

Risks for Loews

Risks for this company are primarily valuation-related. You have to realize that no matter how good allocation skills and management are, this is a gathering of relatively volatile businesses and the historical trends outside of the last 3-4 years are not exactly in your favor. Safety here is not in question - the upside is. At today's valuation, even considering the company's BV/share, I still say that there's too much uncertainty in the stock and would assign it a "Hold" rating. The risk is too high.

The thesis is as follows.

Thesis

Loews is still a quality business with expertly managed subsidiaries with through-cyclic earnings stability. The fundamentals here are excellent, and therefore, at the right price, it's a "BUY" even without a potential solid yield - it just needs to be cheap enough.

This company is still overvalued. At any time, when you bought the company at 17-19X P/E, the company has delivered substandard, or below-market returns. The same goes true in some cases for the 15x+ P/E.

2Q24 has not made this stance or thesis any easier, given that the company is now more expensive, but the market has better opportunities than even when I wrote about the company last time around.

Therefore, my stance is "Hold" - I'll wait until we're back below $55/share, based on today's book value, and I would want a ~30% discount to BV to go in here. This price target was updated as of November 2023.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

Most of the boxes are checked here, but there are still some issues with the valuation and what I expect from the company - so I say "Hold".