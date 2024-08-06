Supertruper

Treasury Bonds have gotten plenty of interest over the past 2 years, given the rise in yields, that are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. That's enticing for buyers who prize reliable income. However, I haven't been a buyer due to limited upside potential and reinvestment risk.

With signals of a rate cut looming, the bond market has responded in-kind, with the yield on the 1-year treasury note now falling to 4.39%, down from 4.7% a few months ago. This means that investors with bonds maturing within the next 12 months face the risk of reinvesting those proceeds at a lower rate, resulting in lower income.

This brings me to Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA), which owns properties leased to the U.S. government. Considering that the federal government has never defaulted on a lease, DEA carries some of the same attributes that investors might find Treasuries appealing.

I last covered DEA in October last year, highlighting the quality of its properties, strong fundamentals, and deep undervaluation. It appears the market has agreed, with the stock giving investors a 40% total return since my last piece, outpacing the 29% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

In this article, I revisit DEA and discuss what makes in a continued appealing dividend stock for high income and potentially strong total returns, so let's get started!

Buying The Drop On This 8% Yield

Easterly Government Properties is based in Washington, D.C. and is the largest publicly-traded owner of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, with 97% of its rental income backed by the full faith and credit of the federal government.

DEA carries a relatively young portfolio with an average age of just 14.6 years and a long weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years. It's also well-diversified by geography, with exposure to the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, and West Coast regions of the U.S. 91 of DEA’s 93 properties are leased to the U.S. Government with the remaining 2 being leased to high quality local and state governments.

DEA operates like a net lease REIT, given the fact that it gets reimbursed for property taxes and maintenance. As shown below, these considerations adjust annually in addition to CPI-related escalators, making DEA inflation resilient.

Investor Presentation

As shown below, DEA’s properties are comprised of a mix of mission-critical Veterans Administration, FBI, DEA, Courthouse, DoD, and Courthouses, among others.

Investor Presentation

The specialized nature of DEA’s properties results in sticky tenant relationships, as comparable vacant properties are either hard to find or do not exist. This is probably best exemplified by management’s comments below during the recent conference call:

First, the investigation following the assassination attempt at President Trump's rally in Pennsylvania has been spearheaded by SBI Pittsburgh whose field offices one of our facilities, FBI field offices are very specialized buildings and must be constructed with anti-ballistic glass, skip rooms equipped with national intelligence security standards, including radio frequency shielding's and duct work to prevent infiltration. We have to account for things like blast protection, security screening and other structural requirements.

Meanwhile, DEA continues to demonstrate strong portfolio fundamentals with a 97.5% leased rate during Q2 2024. It also completed the acquisition of 2 buildings leased to ICE (Immigration & Customs Enforcement) and 1 building leased to Homeland Security Investigations, bringing its total property count to 93. It also acquired land to develop a property for the Judiciary Branch of the U.S. Government, which is expected to be under a 20-year non-cancellable lease. Rent collection is at 100% as one would expect from the government leases.

While FFO per share during Q2 2024 is flat on a YoY basis at $0.29, this had to do with the dilutive effects of 589K shares issued during Q2, resulting in $7.9 million in net proceeds to fund acquisitions as well as the impact from higher interest rates, including the issuance of $200 million bond at a 6.56% interest rate over a 9-year term.

Management is guiding for FFO per share of $1.16 for the full year, representing 2% growth over 2023, and this is in-line with management’s target of 2-3% annual FFO per share growth.

As the largest publicly-traded lessor of government properties, DEA has an outsized opportunity to consolidate this segment of real estate. That’s because as the federal budget deficit continues to growth, the GSA will be more likely to lease rather than own properties in the future. Plus, just large owners of GSA-leased properties control just 26% of properties and the business has natural barriers to entry due to the specialized knowledge that’s required to operate in the space.

As shown below, DEA is the second-largest player (private and public combined) and the government has had a multi-decade trend of leasing more than it owns.

Investor Presentation

Risks to DEA include higher interest expense should inflation demonstrate a rebound, although that seems unlikely given market expectations for a September rate cut. Other risks include the potential for heightened competition and DEA's somewhat elevated leverage, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.9x and a net debt to total enterprise value of 51.7%. Nonetheless, DEA has just $51.5 million worth of debt maturing this year and $250 million maturing this year, sitting below DEA's $390 million in liquidity.

Importantly for income investors, DEA currently yields 8.0%, thanks to the market sell-off in recent days. The dividend payout ratio is at 92%. While that seems a bit on the high end, it's counterweighted by the steady eddy nature of DEA's government leases

Lastly, I continue to find value in DEA at the current price of $13.21 and forward P/FFO of 11.5, sitting far below its historical P/FFO of 15.8, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

It's also worth noting that management has strong alignment of interest with shareholders, with senior leadership owning 7% of the company. With an 8% yield and expectations for 2-3% annual FFO per share growth, DEA could give investors market-level total returns, all with a far higher dividend yield and an asset base that produces safe rent checks from the government.

Investor Takeaway

Easterly Government Properties is an attractive income stock, especially after the recent drop in price, for those seeking reliable income and potential for strong total returns. With 97% of its rental income backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, DEA offers a stable and inflation-resilient portfolio of Class A commercial properties.

Despite current challenges such as higher interest expenses and elevated leverage, DEA's strategic acquisitions, strong portfolio fundamentals, and government lease structures position it well for continued growth. With a well below average valuation coupled with an 8% dividend yield, DEA remains an attractive option for income-focused investors.