Introduction

It's time to talk about what has become one of my favorite dividend (growth) stocks recently. A company that has returned more than 290% over the past ten years, beating the tech-heavy S&P 500 (SP500) by a substantial margin despite cyclical headwinds since 2022 and a steep sell-off in 2015 due to similar macroeconomic headwinds.

As the chart above gives away, that company is the CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), the second-largest Class I railroad in the United States and the fourth-largest if we include Canada's two Class I giants.

On June 19, I wrote my most recent article on this company, calling it “One Of My Best Dividend Ideas.” The only reason why I do not own the company is that I bought its peer, Norfolk Southern (NSC). The two companies have a duopoly in the East.

Although I have explained in various articles that CSX has become the better railroad, I stuck with Norfolk due to more rebound potential.

That said, I do regret not having bought CSX when I jumped into railroads, as the company continues to perform well — even in a tough economic environment.

As the company just released its 2Q24 earnings, I'll use this opportunity to update my thesis and explain why CSX remains one of my favorite dividend picks.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

Despite Headwinds, CSX Stands Strong

This is not a great environment for railroads — or most cyclical companies.

As I showed at the start of this article, even including dividends, the CSX stock price has been unchanged since early 2022. That's no coincidence, as leading economic indicators like the ISM Manufacturing Index started to gain serious downside momentum back then.

Even worse, as we can see below, both the ISM Manufacturing Index and its new orders component have been in contraction territory (below 50) almost nonstop since the summer of 2022.

This is bad news for railroads, as they ship a lot of bulk and merchandise, goods with very cyclical demand patterns. Moreover, intermodal shipments, which are tied to consumer sentiment, have been pressured by de-stocking at retailers after the pandemic. This was followed by poor consumer sentiment due to elevated inflation.

Meanwhile, the same elevated inflation made it hard for railroads to control costs.

In other words, the situation is far from great.

That said, CSX is one of my favorites for a reason, as President and CEO Joe Hinrichs and his team have done a great job focusing on operating efficiencies and new growth opportunities.

For example, in the just-released second quarter, the company reported 2% higher volumes, including 5% growth in the intermodal segment. Moreover, its operating margin improved by 280 basis points on a sequential basis to 39.1%.

CSX Corp.

Unlike all other Class I railroads, CSX decided to report its operating margin instead of its operating ratio. Technically speaking, they are the same. The operating ratio measures the percentage of revenue spent on operating expenses. The operating margin is the inverse function (100-operating ratio).

In other words, to compare CSX to its peers, we need to take the inverse operating margin, meaning it has an OR of 60.9% (100-39.1), which makes it the second most efficient railroad behind Union Pacific (UNP), which has an impressive 60% operating ratio (40% operating margin).

CSX Corp.

Diving a bit deeper, the company reported $3.7 billion in revenue, unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

The good news is that despite elevated inflation, the company was able to keep the rise in operating expenses limited to 1%.

Especially on a sequential basis, the company saw tailwinds. This includes an 8% sequential increase in operating income and a 9% increase in earnings per share. On a year-over-year basis, EPS was flat.

Regarding its product mix, the railroad's merchandise revenue grew by 5%, supported by a 4% increase in revenue per unit. This is a great result despite challenges like lower fuel surcharge revenues.

Meanwhile, merchandise sectors like chemicals and forest products showed strong growth, supported by better demand and strategic partnerships. In the chemical space, this included momentum in plastics, industrial chemicals, and energy markets.

CSX Corp.

Moreover, despite a 12% decline in coal revenue due to the collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore that disrupted exports, the company was able to grow export volume by 8%. This shows how well CSX could adapt to these challenges and the strength of export coal.

As I have often said, while coal is in a long-term decline in the United States, export markets continue to provide favorable long-term tailwinds.

CSX Corp.

Furthermore, as I already briefly mentioned, the intermodal segment also showed positive results, with a 3% increase in revenue driven by a 5% growth in volume, primarily from international business.

CSX Corp.

That said, there's more good news.

Better Operations And A Path To Higher Growth

On top of managing revenues and costs, the company has put a bigger emphasis on network efficiency. Especially since the pandemic, when demand has become much more volatile, efficiencies in the railroad industry suffered.

That said, according to the company, it has been optimizing train speeds, reducing unnecessary switching, and focusing on productive work.

This approach has led to improved asset speed, service, and reliability, which are key for maintaining competitive service levels.

CSX Corp.

Trip plan performance in intermodal remained steady at 94.2%, carload trip performance improved to 80.3%, and customer switch data saw a decline.

CSX Corp.

While some numbers above are less strong than I would like, CSX used the Q&A session of its earnings call to emphasize it is confident that these metrics will improve as it continues to focus on safety, cost control, and service quality.

Moreover, as we can see below, CSX has significantly lowered the FRA train accident rate on a sequential and year-over-year basis. This is part of its new three-year program aimed at improving safety for both its employees and its operations in general.

Bear in mind that its peer, Norfolk Southern, had a horrible chemical accident in East Palestine, Ohio, last year, which cost hundreds of millions in damages, hurt its reputation, and seriously damaged the community of the small town.

This accident put a whole new focus on railroad safety.

CSX Corp.

With all of this in mind, looking ahead, the company believes it is in a great position to benefit from numerous growth opportunities.

The company is aggressively pursuing truck conversions, new industrial development projects (re-shoring), and creative solutions to expand its total addressable market.

Moreover, according to CSX, the expected strength in sectors like chemicals and forest products, combined with expected improvements in the agriculture and food business, positions the Florida-based railroad for continued growth.

These factors also explain why the company is optimistic about 2024. Despite the aforementioned economic headwinds, the company expects total volume and revenue growth in the low to mid-single-digit range for the second half of this year.

CSX Corp.

Moreover, I like that the company expects a meaningful margin expansion in the second half of this year, which would bode well for its operating margin/ratio.

So, what does this mean for shareholders?

CSX Stock - Shareholder Distribution & Valuation

Year-to-date, the company has generated $1.15 billion in free cash flow and distributed roughly $1.3 billion of this to shareholders.

As expected, the biggest focus is on buybacks, as $810 million was used on buybacks in 2Q24. Dividend payments amounted to slightly less than $470 million.

To put things in perspective, CSX currently yields 1.5%. This dividend is protected by a very low payout ratio of 26%. That's because the focus is on buybacks. The five-year dividend CAGR is 8.5%.

Meanwhile, aggressive buybacks have reduced the share count by 35% over the past ten years.

Although CSX may not be the best pick for income-focused investors, the mix of consistent dividend growth and very aggressive buybacks have allowed its stock price to outperform the market by a wide margin — despite its cyclical profile.

Moreover, the company has done this without hurting its balance sheet, as it maintains a healthy balance sheet with a BBB+ rating from S&P Global, one step below the A range.

Valuation-wise, CSX trades at a blended P/E ratio of 17.4x, in line with its long-term average. Using the FactSet data in the chart below, the company is expected to accelerate EPS growth from 4% in 2024 to 12% and 11% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

When adding its 1.5% yield, we get a theoretical total return outlook of 11.9% per year.

While this is dependent on several factors the company cannot influence, I remain very upbeat about the company's future and ability to beat the market on a long-term basis.

Since 2004, CSX shares have returned 15.9% per year.

If I did not already own three railroads, I would be a buyer of CSX, as its high-margin bulk and merchandise business and excellent management would fit well into my dividend growth portfolio.

Takeaway

CSX has proven to be one of my top dividend growth picks despite economic headwinds.

The company's impressive performance, with a return of more than 290% in the past decade, shows its resilience and operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, CSX continues to excel thanks to recovering intermodal growth, improved operating margins, and strategic initiatives in truck conversions and industrial developments.

With a promising outlook for 2024, including expected volume and revenue growth and continued margin improvements, I believe CSX remains a standout in the industrial sector.

All things considered, its robust fundamentals make it a compelling choice for long-term dividend growth investors.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Performance : CSX has outperformed the market with a 290% return over the past ten years

: CSX has outperformed the market with a 290% return over the past ten years Operational Efficiency : The company has an impressive operating margin thanks to efficient cost management and stable revenues.

: The company has an impressive operating margin thanks to efficient cost management and stable revenues. Growth Potential : With initiatives like truck conversions and new industrial projects, CSX is well-positioned for future growth.

: With initiatives like truck conversions and new industrial projects, CSX is well-positioned for future growth. Shareholder Returns: A mix of consistent dividend growth and aggressive buybacks has rewarded shareholders with a low payout ratio and healthy balance sheet, protecting the dividend.

Cons: