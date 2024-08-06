Dividend Income: Lanny's July 2024 Summary

Aug. 06, 2024 8:35 AM ETPARA, NGG, PM, VO, VIG, ITW, TTE, GSK, LEG, BNL, MAIN, NTAP, CSCO, AMNF, CM, KO, EMN, BRT, CAH, MDT, ORCL, GPS, VOO, IRM, O, ONL, MPW, FXAIX, BNS, SPHD
Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
15.52K Followers

Summary

  • In July, we (my wife and I) received a dividend income total of $2,836.82.
  • 2023 was up 24%. 7 months down in 2024 and the S&P 500 is still up almost 13%, despite the recent sell-offs.
  • We have a high likelihood of a rate cut in September, but too much speculation is happening beyond that date. Time is ticking on that FOMC meeting.

Standing bundles of cash

PM Images

This is what dividend investing is all about! Investing in dividend stocks allows you to earn dividend income, the best passive income stream! Bias, you better believe it.

Time to dive into Lanny's July 2024 dividend income results! Were

This article was written by

Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
15.52K Followers
Two guys who love Investing, Dividends, Frugality, Passive Income & attempting to Reinvest Our Dividends to one day achieve Financial Freedom! Follow us on your journey towards a work-free life! We share EVERY ASPECT of our journey on our blog, social media, and YouTube Channel. Make sure to follow us so you don't miss an update. Updates include the stocks we are watching, buying, selling, and our overall thoughts about the the marketBlog: http://www.dividenddiplomats.comYouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/dividenddiplomatsTwitter: https://twitter.com/DvdndDiplomats

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PARA--
Paramount Global
NGG--
National Grid plc
PM--
Philip Morris International Inc.
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
VIG--
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News