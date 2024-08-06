Schaeffler AG (SFFLY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Schaeffler AG (OTCPK:SFFLY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heiko Eber - Head, Investor Relations
Klaus Rosenfeld - Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bauer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Akshat Kacker - JPM

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Group Q2 and H1 2024 Earnings Conference Call of Schaeffler AG. As a reminder, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The present -- after the presentation, there will be the opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At our reserved customer’s request, this conference will be recorded and the replay will be available after the call on the website.

May I now hand you over to CEO, Klaus Rosenfeld; CFO, Claus Bauer; and Head of IR, Heiko Eber, who will lead you through the conference. Please go ahead.

Heiko Eber

Thank you, Operator. Ladies and gentlemen, I’m very happy to welcome you to our today’s call on the financial results of the second quarter 2024. The press release, the following presentation and our half-year report have been published today at 8 a.m. CET on our homepage.

And since I’m sure that you have all taken notice of our well-known disclaimer, I would directly go ahead and welcome our CEO, Klaus Rosenfeld; our CFO, Claus Bauer, and both will guide you through today’s presentation. And for sure, afterwards, you will have the opportunity to ask questions.

And now, without further ado, let me hand over to our CEO.

Klaus Rosenfeld

Heiko, thank you very much for kind words of introduction. It’s a pleasure to do these earnings call together with you for the first time and welcome to all of you. Exciting times, as you all notice. We will guide you today through the Schaeffler AG results. I say this up front. There was an announcement of our sister

