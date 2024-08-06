Michael Vi

We last discussed Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in May, where we mentioned how the company's earnings were fueling a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the company. Our view is that the company is well positioned with a strong software moat and the right trends around the business to drive massive adoption of its platform and resulting profits.

As we'll see throughout this article, Palantir can drive substantial shareholder returns, supported by the strength of its recent Q2 earnings.

Palantir 2Q 2024 Highlights

Palantir had an incredibly strong quarter as it continues to show its strength in artificial intelligence.

Palantir Investor Presentation

The company managed to grow commercial revenue by 55% YoY and government revenue by 24% with high single-digit QoQ growth. That strength shows how the company can increasingly capture commercial customers, which have the ability to provide much larger and higher margin contracts. The company managed to close an astounding 27 deals over $10 million.

The company has continued to find new customers, and GAAP operating income of $105 million represents a record 16% margin. The company's EPS as a result managed to grow 500% YoY and adjusted EPS grew 80% YoY, simply insane growth, highlighting both the company's revenue and its margin growth.

Palantir Ramp Skill

The company's skill is in showing its value to customers and quickly ramping up to large contracts.

Palantir Investor Presentation

The company has iron-ed out this process and as a result can hit a point with major companies where it can be doing 7-figure and eventually larger deals in weeks. That skill is essential to the company's ability to bring a new customer on board, start with small contracts, and then ramp those contracts up to multi-year multi-million dollar contracts.

More importantly, the company's software platform is fundamentally the same and doesn't need to be completely re-architected for each new customer. As a result, the company can increase its margins as it increases revenues. That enables profits to grow faster than either number.

Palantir Financial Picture

The nuances of the company's financial picture is clear.

Palantir Investor Presentation

The company saw 55% YoY US commercial revenue growth, but its remaining deal value grew by 103% and its customer count grew by 83%. That shows how the company starts with smaller contracts that it's then able to ramp up substantially. The company's contract value is $262 million, and we expect that number to rapidly ramp up.

The company's rapid closing of deals means that in upcoming years, even without new customers (which isn't what we expect) deal value will continue to grow substantially.

Palantir Investor Presentation

The company has managed 7 quarters in the world with GAAP net profitability, and we expect that to continue. The company has a market capitalization of around $56 billion, so it does need substantial profit growth to grow into its valuation. The company's recent quarterly GAAP net income puts it at a P/E of <100, but it still needs to grow profits by 5x to justify its valuation.

We believe that's something the company can do.

Palantir Overall Financial Results

The company's overall financial results highlight its ability to continue growth and shareholder returns.

Palantir Investor Presentation

The company has seen its operating margin grow, which has enabled its profits to grow even faster. That's despite the company's continued investments in scaling up its business as the company's continued software development costs remain lower. The company had a 37% margin with $254 million in operating income, and we expect both those numbers to continue growth.

In fact, year over year, the company has almost doubled its adjusted operating income while growing its adjusted operating margin by 50%, showing its financial strength.

Palantir Investor Presentation

The company continues to have almost 10% of its market capitalization in cash, cash equivalents, and US treasury securities ($4 billion total) as it continues to generate growing cash flow. The company's margin has grown here too along with revenue, and the company's annualized adjusted free cash flow is a ~1.3% yield.

That's small, but for a company growing rapidly it's acceptable. The company saw 50% YoY adjusted FCF growth and trades at a 1.3% yield, for perspective, Apple trades at a 3% FCF yield with 10% YoY growth. We expect Palantir to be able to grow into its valuation, helping to make the company a valuable long-term investment.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that Palantir has a lofty valuation it needs to grow into. The company is trending well, but artificial intelligence won't be a growth engine forever, and the company needs to show it has staying power outside of that. Assuming it does, the company can generate substantial long-term shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Palantir had a blowout quarter, but nothing that we are particularly surprised about. Companies are looking at how to take advantage of the innovations in artificial intelligence, and it's a tall order. A few can afford to buy Nvidia GPUs by the 100s of thousands. Some have the tech departments to utilize cloud providers like Google and Amazon.

For the vast majority of companies, they benefit much more from an all-in-one software solution like Palantir. Palantir is taking advantage of that to grow its business, and with a single software platform, margins grow as revenues grow, increasing overall profits. The company is expensive, but it can drive long-term shareholder returns.